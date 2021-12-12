we only lose Fabinho Alisson and Taki, arsenal only lose 2 players, plus some of the African players will be available by then too, really there's no other options



Would we even be able to play next week or the week after given it's an international break? Can't recall any time in the past when domestic games have went ahead during oneSo that'll be Alisson, Fabinho, Taki, Salah, Mane, Keita unavailable. Add in whoever is injured, and we're looking at a possible scenario where we don't have enough players?