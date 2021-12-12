« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details  (Read 11024 times)

Online shaunNW

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm »
Lots of info floating around twitter, apparently the game has been cancelled and put back to 25th but who knows. Expect an announcement tomorrow
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:46:05 am »
Quote from: shaunNW on Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm
Lots of info floating around twitter, apparently the game has been cancelled and put back to 25th but who knows. Expect an announcement tomorrow
we play on Sunday so the 25th is a non-starter, 3rd February seems the most logical option
Offline redman1974

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #202 on: Today at 06:59:40 am »
It's international break after palace until Cardiff so I'm not sure how it can be played on them dates as players will be away with there countries
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #203 on: Today at 07:37:42 am »
Quote from: redman1974 on Today at 06:59:40 am
It's international break after palace until Cardiff so I'm not sure how it can be played on them dates as players will be away with there countries
we only lose Fabinho Alisson and Taki, arsenal only lose 2 players, plus some of the African players will be available by then too, really there's no other options
Offline scouser102002

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:25:33 pm »
Klopp wont compromise on the winter break, weve seen that before

Arsenal will have to stop bluffing and play the game, or forfeit it
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:36:36 pm »
Would we even be able to play next week or the week after given it's an international break? Can't recall any time in the past when domestic games have went ahead during one

Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:37:42 am
we only lose Fabinho Alisson and Taki, arsenal only lose 2 players, plus some of the African players will be available by then too, really there's no other options

So that'll be Alisson, Fabinho, Taki, Salah, Mane, Keita unavailable. Add in whoever is injured, and we're looking at a possible scenario where we don't have enough players?
Offline kevlumley

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:48:23 pm »
No news is good news?
Online shaunNW

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #207 on: Today at 03:57:06 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on Today at 02:48:23 pm
No news is good news?
100% I think it looks good for Thursday.
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #208 on: Today at 06:28:10 pm »
If a person was to obtain a spare for this, how would said person go about filling in the COVID form?

Asking purely for scientific reasons of course.
Online shaunNW

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 06:28:10 pm
If a person was to obtain a spare for this, how would said person go about filling in the COVID form?

Asking purely for scientific reasons of course.
if you need a link to the forum drop a dm, it'll ask for a membership number but no idea what'd you do there.
Offline Danny Boys Dad

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:41:38 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on Today at 06:39:08 pm
if you need a link to the forum drop a dm, it'll ask for a membership number but no idea what'd you do there.

Thanks but I've got the link, just wondering how people filled it in or whether they didn't bother.
Online shaunNW

Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #211 on: Today at 06:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 06:41:38 pm
Thanks but I've got the link, just wondering how people filled it in or whether they didn't bother.
I did. But in all honesty i really don't think it matters.
