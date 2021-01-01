« previous next »
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 07:26:03 am
Quote from: AR48 on January  4, 2022, 05:54:41 pm
We could do with confirmation either way tomorrow. It being cancelled two days before kick off just isnt on.

Consider yourself lucky you're not a Villa/Burnley/Tottenham/Watford fan who'd travelled and got told within 2 hours of kick off

We literally do not have a goal keeper available for selection, shall we put Milner in net?
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 08:19:12 am
A lad in work said this morning that hes read it's likely to be played on the 19th now and reverse the ties so will be 2nd leg anyone else heard this?
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 08:45:48 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:26:03 am
Consider yourself lucky you're not a Villa/Burnley/Tottenham/Watford fan who'd travelled and got told within 2 hours of kick off

We literally do not have a goal keeper available for selection, shall we put Milner in net?

I had actually meant to type two hours 😅 day before is fine compared to a few hours!
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:00:48 am
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 08:45:48 am
I had actually meant to type two hours 😅 day before is fine compared to a few hours!

Ahhh!  ;D
Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 09:12:54 am
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 08:19:12 am
A lad in work said this morning that hes read it's likely to be played on the 19th now and reverse the ties so will be 2nd leg anyone else heard this?

It would make sense but would it be in the rules to reverse the official draw?
Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 am
Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 11:38:44 am
Tickets just arrived. Just don't see them getting used tomorrow unfortunately
Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 01:11:48 pm
Officially been postponed for two weeks now
Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 01:21:51 pm
Will we need new tickets posted out or do you think we can still use the ones dated the 6th
Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 01:31:37 pm
Don't think ours had a date on anyway as they'd been printed before it was decided, might be wrong though.

Would imagine originals are fine though.

Edit: yes, they'll be fine: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arsenal-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-tie-postponed
Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 01:41:13 pm
Do you think there will be another sale for this, for any people who can't make the new date? Know a couple of mates who are STH who couldn't get any in the sale last week who would be keen
Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 01:44:30 pm
Hopefully with the delay my ticket might turn up in the post before the new date.
Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 01:45:16 pm
Quote from: gav91v on Yesterday at 01:41:13 pm
Do you think there will be another sale for this, for any people who can't make the new date? Know a couple of mates who are STH who couldn't get any in the sale last week who would be keen

I will probably be asking for a refund, could do this week not sure I can get the time off for the re-arranged game.
Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 02:01:08 pm
Quote from: John_P on Yesterday at 01:44:30 pm
Hopefully with the delay my ticket might turn up in the post before the new date.
Ditto, still waiting on loads from the various sales, haven't received any yet.
Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 02:07:07 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 01:45:16 pm
I will probably be asking for a refund, could do this week not sure I can get the time off for the re-arranged game.

Guess it depends how many are going to be in your boat. Will keep an eye out for them in case then. Luckily I can make the rearranged date as well so no bother for me otherwise would have just given them mine.
Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 03:19:50 pm
Wonder if new away dates means some spares?
Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 03:34:47 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 03:19:50 pm
Wonder if new away dates means some spares?

I would have thought less chance, to be honest. The away tie now far more attractive being the second leg.
Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 03:51:33 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 03:19:50 pm
Wonder if new away dates means some spares?

Probably less, annoyingly for me :(
Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 04:20:31 pm
A second sale that goes to all members you say?
Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 04:30:32 pm
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 04:20:31 pm
A second sale that goes to all members you say?
unless there is over 1800 returns that would be a no. Thats how many was on queue for arsenal tickets at all ST
Reply #180 on: Today at 07:11:38 am
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 04:20:31 pm
A second sale that goes to all members you say?

Lol, nah

There are still some tickets left over from the staff sale for this fixture though, so maybe those will be added to the pot too - either way, wont be enough for members
Reply #181 on: Today at 08:24:35 am
A man can dream
