« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details  (Read 660 times)

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« on: Today at 10:42:02 am »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arsenal-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-away-ticket-details

Location: Emirates Stadium

Kick-off: TBC

Allocation: 5,228

Plan B implementation: Following the latest UK Government announcement regarding Plan B and what that means for all attendees at Emirates Stadium, all supporters must refer to important information as follows:

Entry Requirements

COVID-19 Certification FAQs

Code of Conduct

Liverpool supporters attending the game will also have to complete a supporter declaration form in advance of the game to confirm that they are aware of the information and necessary requirement to attend.   

Please look out for this on your ticket purchase confirmation email.

Arsenal strongly recommend that all supporters arrive early to avoid queues and delays entering the stadium.

Bag Policy: Supporters are strongly advised not to bring bags to Emirates Stadium unless absolutely necessary.

Any bags larger than A4 (a standard rucksack/handbag) will not be permitted.

Luggage storage facilities are available at London King's Cross station if required.

Please take a moment to check the full list of prohibited items before you travel to the stadium and ensure you plan your journey accordingly to avoid queues ahead of kick-off.

Disabled allocation: 39 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.

Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:

Adult: £10

Over 65 (65+): £5

17-18 years: £5

Juniors (under 17): £5

Arsenal have advised that children under the age of 14 will need to be accompanied by an adult over 18 and any child 0-3 years will not be allowed to be situated/seated in rows 1-20 of the lower tier.

Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on League Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2021-22, 2019-20, 2017-18 and 2016-17 seasons:

Preston North End (2021-22)

Norwich City (2021-22)

MK Dons (2019-20)

Leicester City (2017-18)

Burton Albion (2016-17)

Derby County (2016-17)

Southampton (2016-17)

Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.

First sale: Three or more games: from 8.15am until 1.45pm Wednesday December 29

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: Two or more games: from 2pm Wednesday December 29 until 7.30am Thursday December 30

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: One game: from 8.15am until 10.30am Thursday December 30

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

In the event that tickets remain:

Fourth sale: All season ticket holders: from 11am until 1.30pm Thursday December 30

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

If tickets still remain, a further announcement will be made here at 2pm on Thursday December 30.

Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we understand that there are some fans who may not want to or cannot attend matches straight away. To ensure a fair ticket distribution process, we will not use any game credits from season 2021-22 as eligibility for ticket sales from season 2022-23 and beyond.

Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick@xmas

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,009
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:48:35 am »
Hopefully my MK Dons credit will come in useful but Im imagining for £10 it might be scraps at most
Logged
YNWA.

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,681
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:24:34 am »
Wasn't sure whether to risk buying trains in case of any new restrictions... feel a bit more confident now

Fair play to Arsenal for the tenner price, class
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,211
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:14:30 pm »
Hope the home leg is similar prices!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,226
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:24:35 pm »
Both legs are now on the Thursdays of each week.

Brentford on 15th Jan now moved to the Sunday, which I can imagine will frustrate a lot of people.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,374
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:27:37 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 12:24:35 pm
Both legs are now on the Thursdays of each week.

Brentford on 15th Jan now moved to the Sunday, which I can imagine will frustrate a lot of people.

Ouch. People are going to be pissed off at Brentford moving.
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:20 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:27:37 pm
Ouch. People are going to be pissed off at Brentford moving.

22 days' notice.  Train tickets already booked.  What justification is there for not playing League Cup on Wed?
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,374
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:48:00 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:30:20 pm
22 days' notice.  Train tickets already booked.  What justification is there for not playing League Cup on Wed?

Because the Chelsea game 'has' to go on the Wednesday (can't be Tuesday or Thursday as they have a TV game early Saturday). We don't have a TV game Saturday and League Cup TV won't allow them both the be at the same time on Wednesday. So we lose out! What a joke.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:21:30 pm »
Tenner is sound but allocation is small enough like, desperate for this one to go ahead too
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:49:34 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:14:30 pm
Hope the home leg is similar prices!

Be the same prices as Leicester.
Logged

Online ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:03:52 pm »
Any hope of this dropping to all members?
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:03:57 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Today at 09:03:52 pm
Any hope of this dropping to all members?
doubt it but with COVID and all just never know but probably not
Logged

Offline adamc_5*

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 903
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:02:38 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Today at 09:03:52 pm
Any hope of this dropping to all members?

If it wasnt only a tenner I would have said yes but its very doubtful
Logged
To the 96 that passed away at Hillsborough on that fatefull day. Now looking down with smiles so proud, you sing with us as we sing aloud. You held us, guide us, get us through, I know Istanbul was down to you. And though the future is unknown, one things for sure... You'll Never Walk Alone.

Offline Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:04:37 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Today at 09:03:52 pm
Any hope of this dropping to all members?

No chance a lot will buy and move the ticket on or just not go at that price to have a potential final ticket in the bag.
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Arsenal v Liverpool: League Cup away ticket details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Today at 11:04:37 pm
No chance a lot will buy and move the ticket on or just not go at that price to have a potential final ticket in the bag.
most already have Preston anyway so they don't need this, that's why STH sale already announced
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 