Location: Emirates StadiumKick-off: TBCAllocation: 5,228Plan B implementation: Following the latest UK Government announcement regarding Plan B and what that means for all attendees at Emirates Stadium, all supporters must refer to important information as follows:Entry RequirementsCOVID-19 Certification FAQsCode of ConductLiverpool supporters attending the game will also have to complete a supporter declaration form in advance of the game to confirm that they are aware of the information and necessary requirement to attend.Please look out for this on your ticket purchase confirmation email.Arsenal strongly recommend that all supporters arrive early to avoid queues and delays entering the stadium.Bag Policy: Supporters are strongly advised not to bring bags to Emirates Stadium unless absolutely necessary.Any bags larger than A4 (a standard rucksack/handbag) will not be permitted.Luggage storage facilities are available at London King's Cross station if required.Please take a moment to check the full list of prohibited items before you travel to the stadium and ensure you plan your journey accordingly to avoid queues ahead of kick-off.Disabled allocation: 39 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available.Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices:Adult: £10Over 65 (65+): £517-18 years: £5Juniors (under 17): £5Arsenal have advised that children under the age of 14 will need to be accompanied by an adult over 18 and any child 0-3 years will not be allowed to be situated/seated in rows 1-20 of the lower tier.Price notes: Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on League Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2021-22, 2019-20, 2017-18 and 2016-17 seasons:Preston North End (2021-22)Norwich City (2021-22)MK Dons (2019-20)Leicester City (2017-18)Burton Albion (2016-17)Derby County (2016-17)Southampton (2016-17)Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.First sale: Three or more games: from 8.15am until 1.45pm Wednesday December 29First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: Two or more games: from 2pm Wednesday December 29 until 7.30am Thursday December 30Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: One game: from 8.15am until 10.30am Thursday December 30Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.In the event that tickets remain:Fourth sale: All season ticket holders: from 11am until 1.30pm Thursday December 30Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.If tickets still remain, a further announcement will be made here at 2pm on Thursday December 30.Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notes: Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Due to the ongoing pandemic, we understand that there are some fans who may not want to or cannot attend matches straight away. To ensure a fair ticket distribution process, we will not use any game credits from season 2021-22 as eligibility for ticket sales from season 2022-23 and beyond.Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.