I see enough positives to take from the game being postponed. And you can bet your bottom dollar Klopp won't be complaining that the match has been postponed. Yes it may end up being rearranged during the AFCON but we shouldn't be concerned about beating Leeds even without Mane and Salah. I also find it funny that there are one or two on here that wanted the Spurs game postponed due to our covid cases but are unhappy with Leeds postponing the game against us given the number of covid cases they have. Double standards if you ask me. Their squad is already massively decimated with so many players injured and when you factor in the covid cases as well, I'm not surprised the game has been postponed. At least we now have time to prepare for Leicester and should be able to welcome the likes of Van Dijk, Fabinho etc back. We then have 5 days to prepare for Chelsea whilst they have to play on the 26th, 29th and then the 2nd against us.