« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.  (Read 5414 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,139
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #160 on: Today at 04:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 03:30:06 pm
Hearing it's 7 so justifiably so imo.

Through this period I think Chelsea have suffered worst.  I don't feel sorry for them or anything but funny how no one talks about their disadvantage and how they've dropped 4 points in two easy games that they should have won?  Because it suited us, that's why. 

Klopp himself came out and said it was a joke the way Chelsea had been treated.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,124
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #161 on: Today at 04:17:52 pm »
It is getting a bit stupid at this point, these piecemeal cancellations. I guess the money men won't allow it, but clearly the sensible option is to suspend the league for two weeks and extend it by the same period so every club gets a chance to reorganize.

I'm sure supporters up and down the country will claim their team is being disproportionately affected by these circumstances, so to borrow a phrase, we should level the playing field.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,430
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #162 on: Today at 04:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:17:52 pm
It is getting a bit stupid at this point, these piecemeal cancellations. I guess the money men won't allow it, but clearly the sensible option is to suspend the league for two weeks and extend it by the same period so every club gets a chance to reorganize.

I'm sure supporters up and down the country will claim their team is being disproportionately affected by these circumstances, so to borrow a phrase, we should level the playing field.

Wont happen.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #163 on: Today at 04:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 03:30:06 pm
Hearing it's 7 so justifiably so imo.

Not for me. They have a 25 man squad, we had more than that injured last season.

So the rule then is bullshit also, it doesn't matter how many you have with covid, as long as its a handful all you need to do is then top those numbers up with injured players and you are golden. Oh and 'close' the training ground for extra gloss.

Think we may have kicked up a fuss if it wasn't for the fact that Klopp probably preferred the postponement. Not like that would have made a difference anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:35:27 pm by Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine »
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,872
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #164 on: Today at 04:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 04:24:43 pm
Not for me. They have a 25 man squad, we had more than that injured last season.

They have 10 injuries and 7 Covid cases, and are one of the few teams all vaccinated in the Premiership. 25 take away 17 is 8 isn't it?. That is 5 too few to make 13 players. What are you missing in this cold, hard number scenario?
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #165 on: Today at 04:36:47 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 04:28:39 pm
They have 10 injuries and 7 Covid cases, and are one of the few teams all vaccinated in the Premiership. 25 take away 17 is 8 isn't it?. That is 5 too few to make 13 players. What are you missing in this cold, hard number scenario?

Yeah, I got lost within my rant there  ;D

Edited it out.

Point still stands though, just top off your covid cases with enough injuries and you are set.
Logged

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,186
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #166 on: Today at 04:46:09 pm »
Lovely

Concentrate on decimating those foxhunting shithouses
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,100
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #167 on: Today at 04:47:59 pm »
Thats my excuse to get out of a family event fucked.  ;D
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,124
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:23:24 pm
Wont happen.

I know it won't happen. I'm saying it should happen.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:58:43 pm »
I see enough positives to take from the game being postponed. And you can bet your bottom dollar Klopp won't be complaining that the match has been postponed. Yes it may end up being rearranged during the AFCON but we shouldn't be concerned about beating Leeds even without Mane and Salah. I also find it funny that there are one or two on here that wanted the Spurs game postponed due to our covid cases but are unhappy with Leeds postponing the game against us given the number of covid cases they have. Double standards if you ask me. Their squad is already massively decimated with so many players injured and when you factor in the covid cases as well, I'm not surprised the game has been postponed. At least we now have time to prepare for Leicester and should be able to welcome the likes of Van Dijk, Fabinho etc back. We then have 5 days to prepare for Chelsea whilst they have to play on the 26th, 29th and then the 2nd against us.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,430
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #170 on: Today at 05:02:08 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:58:43 pm
I see enough positives to take from the game being postponed. And you can bet your bottom dollar Klopp won't be complaining that the match has been postponed. Yes it may end up being rearranged during the AFCON but we shouldn't be concerned about beating Leeds even without Mane and Salah. I also find it funny that there are one or two on here that wanted the Spurs game postponed due to our covid cases but are unhappy with Leeds postponing the game against us given the number of covid cases they have. Double standards if you ask me. Their squad is already massively decimated with so many players injured and when you factor in the covid cases as well, I'm not surprised the game has been postponed. At least we now have time to prepare for Leicester and should be able to welcome the likes of Van Dijk, Fabinho etc back. We then have 5 days to prepare for Chelsea whilst they have to play on the 26th, 29th and then the 2nd against us.

I think you are missing the point.

People are unhappy at the inconsistency of the rules with games being called off.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,495
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #171 on: Today at 05:09:01 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:41:29 pm
That was a red all day everyday.

When in doubt, ask yourself how you would have felt if the roles were reversed.

I see your second point andI still think its a yellow.  If Mo is standing there and someone comes andalright goddamit you and smutchins are right, Id want him to see red. But Harry fuckingnKane shoulda see like 8 maroon cards there, the mouth breathing arghhhhh.  Anywaypoint conceded
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #172 on: Today at 05:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 04:24:43 pm
Not for me. They have a 25 man squad, we had more than that injured last season.

So the rule then is bullshit also, it doesn't matter how many you have with covid, as long as its a handful all you need to do is then top those numbers up with injured players and you are golden. Oh and 'close' the training ground for extra gloss.

Think we may have kicked up a fuss if it wasn't for the fact that Klopp probably preferred the postponement. Not like that would have made a difference anyway.

I thought that they agreed teams needed 13 plus a keeper according to the EPL earlier in the week? We should beat them any time we play them but they should be made to play.  I'm not down about it but I think that playing Leeds on Boxing Day is better than during Afcon or afterwards when relegation is more imminent for lower placed teams as it makes for a different type of game.
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #173 on: Today at 05:10:52 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 05:09:33 pm
I thought that they agreed teams needed 13 plus a keeper according to the EPL earlier in the week? We should beat them any time we play them but they should be made to play.  I'm not down about it but I think that playing Leeds on Boxing Day is better than during Afcon or afterwards when relegation is more imminent for lower placed teams as it makes for a different type of game.

Edit: Just seen that they also have loads of injuries :)
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,297
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #174 on: Today at 05:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:02:08 pm
I think you are missing the point.

People are unhappy at the inconsistency of the rules with games being called off.
I have no issue with this game being called off, it was nuts to expect another game to kick off around 54 hours after our last one ended! Now we can rest up and recover, ensure Virgil, Fab and Thiago are fully over CoVid and get them back into the matchday squad.

Yes we would have most likely stuffed Leeds bit if they do have 17 players out no way can they form a team.

The only thing that should be transparent is that teams that have CoVid cases should publish the names of the players like they do in the NFL.

Vaccination status of the players should be published too, stop pussy fitting round and do it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,297
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #175 on: Today at 05:15:47 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 05:09:33 pm
I thought that they agreed teams needed 13 plus a keeper according to the EPL earlier in the week? We should beat them any time we play them but they should be made to play.  I'm not down about it but I think that playing Leeds on Boxing Day is better than during Afcon or afterwards when relegation is more imminent for lower placed teams as it makes for a different type of game.
Jürgen was saying in his post match interview, that it is ridiculous to have to play a game on 28th, two days after playing on 26th. He'll be made up with this I imagine
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,020
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #176 on: Today at 05:25:37 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 02:49:18 pm
Is the AFCON tournament going to go ahead?

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/africa-cup-of-nations-2022-fifa-cancelled-postponed-gianni-infantino-1360588

fc
Just one more reason why they shouldnt do this tournament in the (our) winter. I wouldnt be surprised if they did though. Covid is real, and a problem, until its inconvenient.
Logged
* * * * * *

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,155
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #177 on: Today at 05:25:53 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 04:47:59 pm
Thats my excuse to get out of a family event fucked.  ;D

You still have your RAWK family. Give us a hug lad.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,309
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #178 on: Today at 05:30:52 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 01:50:36 pm
I'd be interested to know how the PL are monitoring this and what verification they are requiring before agreeing to a postponement.

Could be an easy get-out if a team choses.

Yeah. The PL dropped the ball by not having a formal policy published on their website before the first match of the season explaining protocol for postponements/closures etc. And they can't claim they didn't see this coming as Arsenal had issues in August against Brentford
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 601
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #179 on: Today at 05:43:55 pm »
While it wont quite be Boxing Day without a game (and it royally screws my fantasy team), this enables us to be at full strength against a decimated Leicester that will only have had 2 days rest. Well also be full strength (bar Robbo) against a weakened Chelsea side for which this will be their third game in a week.

Leicester and Chelsea away are far more critical to us in terms of the league title so this is a massive boost for us (provided neither of them get a cancellation). I suspect City and Chelsea fans are fuming about it.

Well deal with Leeds at home whenever.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,106
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #180 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm »
Many advantages and disadvantages to this.

Pros:
We dont have to play 2 games in 48 hours
We get players back
We play Leicester who will play 48 hours earlier
Chelsea will have to play more games before they play us

Cons:
Game will probably be rescheduled during Afcon
Abu Dhabi will be 6 points clear and its harder to get the points than already have the points
Logged
YWNA

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,124
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #181 on: Today at 05:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:25:53 pm
You still have your RAWK family. Give us a hug lad.

That's the event he was trying to get out of.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #182 on: Today at 06:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:49:31 pm
Abu Dhabi will be 6 points clear

That's not a foregone conclusion, is it?

Don't count the points until they're actually on the board.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,106
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:13:36 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:03:34 pm
That's not a foregone conclusion, is it?

Don't count the points until they're actually on the board.

True. But if Leicester cant beat our B team with their A team I dont expect them to get anything over there.
Logged
YWNA

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,139
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #184 on: Today at 06:13:41 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 04:28:39 pm
They have 10 injuries and 7 Covid cases, and are one of the few teams all vaccinated in the Premiership. 25 take away 17 is 8 isn't it?. That is 5 too few to make 13 players. What are you missing in this cold, hard number scenario?

Against Spurs we had five players who were not in our 25-man squad starting or on the bench.

U21's aren't include in the 25-man squad. So Morton, Kelleher, Quansah, Neco Williams and Gordon were the additional players. There is no reason why Leeds couldn't have done something similar.

The problem is that the teams who don't play in Europe are quite happy to postpone games safe in the knowledge that they can reschedule them. So for me if they get have a load of injuries then COVID is a convenient way out of playing games during an injury crisis. Close your training ground and you are golden.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,139
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #185 on: Today at 06:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:59:15 pm
That's the event he was trying to get out of.

 ;D ;D
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,883
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #186 on: Today at 06:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:17:52 pm
It is getting a bit stupid at this point, these piecemeal cancellations. I guess the money men won't allow it, but clearly the sensible option is to suspend the league for two weeks and extend it by the same period so every club gets a chance to reorganize.

I'm sure supporters up and down the country will claim their team is being disproportionately affected by these circumstances, so to borrow a phrase, we should level the playing field.

Not really 'sensible' is it? After the return from a two week break we might see twice as many positive cases, who knows, and then what? Why choose two weeks, why not make it four or six?

For football this is just a part of normal life now as it is for the rest of us and we just have to live with it. People need to be careful what they wish for because if we start going down the road of cancellations and lockdowns again then to me the vaccination programme has been a failure - it was the only strategy we had to move us forward.

I agree that the FA needs to get their act together with a clear and precise COVID policy and reintroduce more subs now. In terms of it being 'fair' when you can't field your best 11 due to COVID, is that any worse than injuries, suspensions and Afcon? I'm more concerned about a patient having an important operation cancelled because their surgeon has to isolate.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,430
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #187 on: Today at 06:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:13:41 pm
Against Spurs we had five players who were not in our 25-man squad starting or on the bench.

U21's aren't include in the 25-man squad. So Morton, Kelleher, Quansah, Neco Williams and Gordon were the additional players. There is no reason why Leeds couldn't have done something similar.

The problem is that the teams who don't play in Europe are quite happy to postpone games safe in the knowledge that they can reschedule them. So for me if they get have a load of injuries then COVID is a convenient way out of playing games during an injury crisis. Close your training ground and you are golden.



They have 17 players out apparently so can't play a side.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,483
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
« Reply #188 on: Today at 06:25:57 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 01:10:51 pm
I presume this means Robertson misses Chelsea, through no fault of our own.

What a mess.

Tsimikas is strong to be honest. Good rest for robbo
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 