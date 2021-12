This was 3 points in the bag imo



No such thing.Mixed feelings about it myself, there are lots of negatives to the game being called off, but on balance I'm leaning towards being glad for the players' sake that we won't be playing twice in 48 hours. This might even work out better for us in the long run.Funny that some are already crying about being stitched up with the rescheduled fixture date, even though we have no idea when that's likely to be yet. As things stand, there are no guarantees about the situation staying the same from one week to the next. Let's just wait and see.