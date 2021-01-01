Yeah, the obvious date is that midweek between Brentford and Palace. But we'll be reluctant to commit to that with Salah/Mane/Keita away - why should we be punished for another team being unable to fulfil a fixture? Otherwise there is the the period between the 23rd Jan and 7th Feb, but that's supposed to be a winter break. Again, we'll be reluctant to give that up, especially as the African lads are likely still away. Also, I think there are South American internationals happening then too. So we may well try to push it to March, but it's shit because we risk being further behind City.



As an aside, one of the main issues at the moment is that vaccinated players only need to isolate if they have COVID, while unvaccinated players also have to self isolate if they're deemed a close contact. Watford, for example, have had games cancelled because of unvaccinated players having to go into isolation despite not actually testing positive. No idea if that's the case with Leeds, but wouldn't be surprised. IMO, if a club has unvaccinated players having to self isolate, they shouldn't count towards the absent list.