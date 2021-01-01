« previous next »
Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.

Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Just been announced.

Certainly helps Leeds who are massively depleted.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Postponed
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-v-leeds-united-postponed

Good luck Leicester! A full week off for Jugens knackered reds!
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
City and Arsenal get to hammer Leeds reserves, we are not allowed to now it'll no doubt be rescheduled for January when we are without loads and all their injuries, covid are fine
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Good and bad.

Good - we get a good rest and should be stronger for the Leicester away game.

Bad - Robertson misses Chelsea now. We'll be 6 behind City after boxing day. Leeds will be stronger when we face them (though we should still win)
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:07:33 pm
City and Arsenal get to hammer Leeds reserves, we are not allowed to now it'll no doubt be rescheduled for January when we are without loads and all their injuries, covid are fine

Good job its a side as shit as Leeds then.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Absolute pain for those looking forward to watching the Reds on Boxing Day.

There are pluses and minuses though. It avoids the two games in three days which Klopp had spoken out so strongly against. From that perspective, he'll be pleased. Allows us good training time ahead of Leicester, who - as it stands - have to play City that day. It should make that game easier, especially as we should have Virgil and Fabinho back for it.

But the downside is that Leeds may be in better shape when we do play them, and our progression in the League Cup means that it probably won't happen until late Jan when they should be much stronger.

Also, Robbo's now suspended for the Chelsea game!
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
This better not be scheduled for January when Salah and Mane are away at the AFCON. To be fair we should still beat them without the two but still not ideal.

It helps us for this week coming up. We'll be well rested for the Leicester game now. Not very good for the integrity of the league that Leicester have to play two days before and we will be rested for the week, but we were on the bad side of it last week against a well rested Spurs.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1473986926302699525

Quote
We can confirm our fixture with Leeds United at Anfield on December 26 has been postponed.

The Boxing Day encounter will be rescheduled after the Premier League ruled it was unable to go ahead following the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Leeds squad.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Better not be fucking rescheduled during the Afcon.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Was supposed to be my first visit to Anfield in 2 years so pretty gutted on that front.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:11:07 pm
Better not be fucking rescheduled during the Afcon.

A few more cancellations might tip the scale in terms of cancelling the second league cup semi final leg, so it would seem quite possible?

Need Origi back soon, Jota Bobby and Origi is still a very good front three.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:07:33 pm
City and Arsenal get to hammer Leeds reserves, we are not allowed to now it'll no doubt be rescheduled for January when we are without loads and all their injuries, covid are fine

Yeah it was clearly a good time to play them so that's annoying.

However it eases thr burden of our 2 games in 3 days while we've got players out with Covid ourselves.

It worked out as we went through yesterday but would have been annoying had we gone out, as we'd have picked a stronger team had we known Sunday was off.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 12:10:45 pm
This better not be scheduled for January when Salah and Mane are away at the AFCON. To be fair we should still beat them without the two but still not ideal.

It helps us for this week coming up. We'll be well rested for the Leicester game now. Not very good for the integrity of the league that Leicester have to play two days before and we will be rested for the week, but we were on the bad side of it last week against a well rested Spurs.
Leicester wont play barely anyone who played last night. Theyll turn up with a scratch team and have their bellies tickled in a 4-0 defeat.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Bastard
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Take it this means Robertson misses Chelsea? Think we beat Leeds without Salah and Mane anyway of it gets moved to during the Afcon. Might be a few games they need rearranging though given how close the games are over the next few weeks. Eases our schedule when Leicester are probably going to be a bit fucked as well I guess
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
They'll probably re-schedule it for the 18/19 January. If possible we need to resist that and ask for a later date.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Not really seeing the positives, we seem to be getting every side when they've got their missing players back. You know they're gonna chuck it into a period of time when we're already overloaded with matches and missing players

Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Leeds are saying:

Quote
Leeds made the postponement request due to the number of COVID cases in their squad.

"Leeds will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend due to the number of players with COVID-19, injuries and illness. The training ground has also been closed."
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:16:19 pm
Leicester wont play barely anyone who played last night. Theyll turn up with a scratch team and have their bellies tickled in a 4-0 defeat.

I don't think their squad is big enough for that. It'll be half and half.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:12:51 pm
Was supposed to be my first visit to Anfield in 2 years so pretty gutted on that front.
Shit that is mate. This season is the least I've been in my lifetime and I had tickets for this one with my Grandad, first time he would have been a game since Rafa, so we're gutted to.

Bigger picture wise, the league should be postponed really.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Well that's fucking shit.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
How many positive covid cases have Leeds got?

 
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Think Klopp might go strong for the Arsenal semi now.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Yeah, the obvious date is that midweek between Brentford and Palace. But we'll be reluctant to commit to that with Salah/Mane/Keita away - why should we be punished for another team being unable to fulfil a fixture? Otherwise there is the the period between the 23rd Jan and 7th Feb, but that's supposed to be a winter break. Again, we'll be reluctant to give that up, especially as the African lads are likely still away. Also, I think there are South American internationals happening then too. So we may well try to push it to March, but it's shit because we risk being further behind City.

As an aside, one of the main issues at the moment is that vaccinated players only need to isolate if they have COVID, while unvaccinated players also have to self isolate if they're deemed a close contact. Watford, for example, have had games cancelled because of unvaccinated players having to go into isolation despite not actually testing positive. No idea if that's the case with Leeds, but wouldn't be surprised. IMO, if a club has unvaccinated players having to self isolate, they shouldn't count towards the absent list.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:16:27 pm
Take it this means Robertson misses Chelsea? Think we beat Leeds without Salah and Mane anyway of it gets moved to during the Afcon. Might be a few games they need rearranging though given how close the games are over the next few weeks. Eases our schedule when Leicester are probably going to be a bit fucked as well I guess

I think Tsimikas is such a good deputy that Robertson being missing is not a great issue.

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:17:25 pm
Not really seeing the positives, we seem to be getting every side when they've got their missing players back. You know they're gonna chuck it into a period of time when we're already overloaded with matches and missing players

But it also means our players out should be back, and players should be more rested. Our lads will be pleased as they'll get Christmas Day off for once.
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 12:20:04 pm
How many positive covid cases have Leeds got?

Leeds fans are saying 7 known cases mate.  :D
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 12:20:08 pm
Think Klopp might go strong for the Arsenal semi now.
Think he would anyway given its the Fa Cup game in between them isn't it?
Re: Liverpool v Leeds. Boxing Day. Postponed due to COVID.
Damn. Got tickets for this one and was looking forward to a Boxing Day treat from our mighty team, but it is what it is as they say. Cant be helped.

