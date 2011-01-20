Poll

Warbling shite in songs

I prefer the song to be about the song with the singer giving it uniquness
I prefer the song to be about how well the singer can sing and a billion notes to every line
« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in  (Read 1147 times)

Offline ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them!

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
« Reply #40 on: December 25, 2021, 03:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December 25, 2021, 02:16:26 pm
This.

Theres plenty of good music about

There is a lot of good music about but there does seem to have been a huge shift in which styles and techniques are coming to the fore.

Now this has happened before, and will happen again, but I think for many in my musical generation (80s through end of 00s) it can be quite jarring.

Rap is the genre that I personally think has suffered most over the last 10 years or so - the artists that I grew up listening to from that region  of music had a huge focus on the instrumental side, with clarity on the vocals, and the style of lyrics being heavily focused on word play, tweaks and twists on natural rhythms - I could go on for a while

I find the move these days to minimalist instrumentals, a near complete lack of live instruments, favouring synth ones, and a vocal style that I can only describe as mumble rap just massively turns me off.

Now to be fair, it clearly works as plenty of people still like the artists coming through but for me it is almost like an entirely different genre from what was classed as rap 10 years ago
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,080
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
« Reply #41 on: December 25, 2021, 03:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December 25, 2021, 02:16:26 pm
This.

Theres plenty of good music about

Theres plenty of great music about. no doubt about that, but the thread is specifically about exuberant divas over egging the vocal pudding when theres simply no need. Its a certain modern style  that doesnt work for some of us.

But if Sam Smith or Mariah Carey are your thing  fair enough  :)


Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,149
Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
« Reply #42 on: December 25, 2021, 05:30:40 pm »
This woman can hold a note

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hQLGCX8D-1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hQLGCX8D-1Y</a>
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
« Reply #43 on: December 25, 2021, 06:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 25, 2021, 05:30:40 pm
This woman can hold a note

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hQLGCX8D-1Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hQLGCX8D-1Y</a>


Try this one I posted earlier. It's at 3:15. 28 seconds I think. Believe it or not, depending on the arrangement, live performances stretch beyond the 30 second mark.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XY35g26h4dc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XY35g26h4dc</a>

A tribute to her friend by my favourite singer. She can't hold it as long (16 seconds), but like she says, her friend was the better singer.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hAVrZE4YIOE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hAVrZE4YIOE</a>

And the second singer at her polar opposite, with lots of notes. Just one note per syllable though.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IS_zocIyzgA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IS_zocIyzgA</a>
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,062
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
« Reply #44 on: December 25, 2021, 07:36:05 pm »
I didn't say there was no good music since 2010, what I meant was that the 2010s seems to have been inconsequential, historically-speaking. Sure there were some great albums - AM is a good example and The War On Drugs release consistent greatness - but what will people look back on in the 2040s as  an "I was there" moment?

With Aitch being bloody everywhere, the 20s doesn't look much better.

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Christmas Snail Mail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,873
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 12:32:10 am »
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on December 25, 2021, 03:01:37 pm
There is a lot of good music about but there does seem to have been a huge shift in which styles and techniques are coming to the fore.

Now this has happened before, and will happen again, but I think for many in my musical generation (80s through end of 00s) it can be quite jarring.

Rap is the genre that I personally think has suffered most over the last 10 years or so - the artists that I grew up listening to from that region  of music had a huge focus on the instrumental side, with clarity on the vocals, and the style of lyrics being heavily focused on word play, tweaks and twists on natural rhythms - I could go on for a while

I find the move these days to minimalist instrumentals, a near complete lack of live instruments, favouring synth ones, and a vocal style that I can only describe as mumble rap just massively turns me off.

Now to be fair, it clearly works as plenty of people still like the artists coming through but for me it is almost like an entirely different genre from what was classed as rap 10 years ago

Have you somehow slept through the last decade and missed the entire existence of people like Kendrick, Tyler and Little Simz?
Logged

Offline ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them!

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:46:54 am »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 12:32:10 am
Have you somehow slept through the last decade and missed the entire existence of people like Kendrick, Tyler and Little Simz?

To an extent yes - I'll freely admit that my knowledge of where it has gone in the last decade is sorely lacking, but that my perception from what I have come across is as I said above.

I can't keep up with everything going on within the genre but the shift towards the techniques that I found put me off actively searching out new artists.

I am aware of Kendrick (presume you mean Kendrick Lamar?), Tyler (presuming the Creator?), can't say I know who Little Simz is.

Kendrick Lamar, from what I have listened to, doesn't connect with me as I find the lyrics to not resonate. Some the the tracks have elements that I like but from what I have heard I am not inclined to go out if my way to explore his stuff.

 Tyler the Creator feels overproduced to me in terms of the use of effects.

If you have recommendations then I'll give it a go  but I stand by my assertion that overall the genre has changed to be something that I am much less interested in.

I don't see what aspect of the artists you mention particularly stands apart from my assessment of how the genre has changed but I would not say I am an expert on the genre either - just describing my perception 

I have come across Kid Bookie recently - can't put my finger on it precisely  but I find him catchy. I think it may be the fact that my first exposure to him was in his collaborations with Tech N9ne and that he has crossed over into a bit of metal.



Logged

Offline Christmas Snail Mail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,873
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:00:06 am »
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on Yesterday at 07:46:54 am
To an extent yes - I'll freely admit that my knowledge of where it has gone in the last decade is sorely lacking, but that my perception from what I have come across is as I said above.

I can't keep up with everything going on within the genre but the shift towards the techniques that I found put me off actively searching out new artists.

I am aware of Kendrick (presume you mean Kendrick Lamar?), Tyler (presuming the Creator?), can't say I know who Little Simz is.

Kendrick Lamar, from what I have listened to, doesn't connect with me as I find the lyrics to not resonate. Some the the tracks have elements that I like but from what I have heard I am not inclined to go out if my way to explore his stuff.

 Tyler the Creator feels overproduced to me in terms of the use of effects.

If you have recommendations then I'll give it a go  but I stand by my assertion that overall the genre has changed to be something that I am much less interested in.

I don't see what aspect of the artists you mention particularly stands apart from my assessment of how the genre has changed but I would not say I am an expert on the genre either - just describing my perception 

I have come across Kid Bookie recently - can't put my finger on it precisely  but I find him catchy. I think it may be the fact that my first exposure to him was in his collaborations with Tech N9ne and that he has crossed over into a bit of metal.

Give Little Simz a go:

https://youtu.be/Nkt93coQzqg
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 