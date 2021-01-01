« previous next »
Author Topic: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in  (Read 44 times)

I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
« on: Today at 10:32:36 am »
I hear older singers and their songs are simple, wonderful and lovely to listen to.

Well thought out lyrics and sung in an understated and brilliant way.


Then you hear most of the modern singers (post 2000 probably) - seemingly not capable of singing a bar without using every note in the available octave.

I get that people like this, but it just annoys the shite out of me. Just sing the fucking song well. I'm not interested in how brilliant or talented you are unless it directly is part of the song.

Listen to Cher or Shirley Bassey or Tom Jones and they are capable of amazing stuff in their range, but only use it when they are underpointing the song or belting out a chorus or grandstanding ending.


They don't warble the fuck out of Every fucking single line.

Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:44:13 am »
Specific examples that have irked you, Andy?
Re: I think I'm old :) These new warbly singers do my head in
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:45:33 am »
Im a miserable old git  and couldnt agree more. They seem to want to practise a sliding breathy drawn out scale on every single note. Its not great singing in my book




But apart from that . Happy Christmas  :)
