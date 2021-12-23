I saw this earlier whilst waiting for a train in Brum. I wasn't too fussed myself but the GF was keen. For me, the original was great, but the sequels ruined any currency the franchise had and I would have let this one pass me by.



So to summarise: I didn't hate it as much as the original sequels, but wouldn't call myself a fan. Horribly shot fistfights full of cuts so that you can't really get a sense of how anyone is actually fighting - every single movement is accompanied by a new camera angle.



And it's looooooooong. There's a solid 45 minutes at the start of the second act where bugger all happens, and the final sequence is just like some extended zombie porn.



It also has the same problem that the Star Wars sequels have, in that the premise essentially undoes the previous movies and we see things regressed back to how they were right at the beginning, and characters have to re-run the original story. And no amount of self-referential jokes in the first 15 minutes about how that's what they're about to do make that alright!



There's one reviewer I read earlier that suggested that the opening sequence teased that the entire original movie series was just a simulation on Thomas Anderson's computer - that didn't come across at all to me, but would have been interesting as a stronger narrative for the first act.



All in all, it has the cynical tone of "throw it out there and write enough sequel hooks in to expand if it works out". One antagonist just walked out of the movie with 30 minutes left and wasn't seen again.



Positive note:



I liked what we saw of how the 'real world' has evolved in the decades since the original story. I don't recall what happened to Zion in the old movies but it definitely sounds like there would be tension with the new city Io, which has Humans with ambition for better living conditions rather than just eating slop and tribal dancing for days on end. The flip side of that seems to be an unwillingness to take on the machines and free more humans, being content with the peace of the status quo.