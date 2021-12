But his main issue with the League Cup has always been two legs for the semi in January straight after the crazy Christmas schedule.





It’s one of his issues ultimately it’s like a game of family scrabble - you can enjoy it and get motivated to win it while your playing but once it’s done you don’t think about and if you’ve got better things to do it’s getting elbowed pretty quicklyHe’s not judged on how well he does in the competition by his employers or his fans so it’s always been a hassle more than anythingThe obvious benefit is being able to develop some younger players that’s the big benefit for him / the clubObviously if we get to the final he’ll want to win it but we’ll win it by accident from his pov