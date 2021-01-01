I've never despised the League Cup. I realise in the great scheme of the modern game it means nowt - one of the reasons I think PL teams should no longer participate in it - but Liverpool has a strong attachment to this competition. We were taking it seriously 40 years ago, and it gave us some very memorable moments.
The modern City fan looks with disdain at a trophy they would have sold their families to win just 15 years ago. It means nothing to them, but they want it anyway. Good to see them out of it and I'm made up we have a chance of winning it, even if it is an inconvenience.