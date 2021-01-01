« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)  (Read 20534 times)

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 10:18:33 pm »
Hearing this feed the Scousers song for the last 40 years, Id like to say that it doesnt wind me up but Id be lying. It winds me up more now than it used to.

By the way, did anyone else hear their witty little song about Klopp being a sex offender?
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:32:11 pm
But his main issue with the League Cup has always been two legs for the semi in January straight after the crazy Christmas schedule.


Its one of his issues  ultimately its like a game of family scrabble - you can enjoy it and get motivated to win it while your playing but once its done you dont think about and if youve got better things to do its getting elbowed pretty quickly
Hes not judged on how well he does in the competition by his employers or his fans so its always been a hassle more than anything
The obvious benefit is being able to develop some younger players thats the big benefit for him / the club
Obviously if we get to the final hell want to win it but well win it by accident from his pov 
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm »
Maddison post match spilled the spoiling tactics Leicester set out last night which ultimately was their downfall.
He mentioned different time-wasting tactics to slow us down & prevent the  incessant steamroller effect we can have.

Brendan Rodgers.. :wave
Leicester fans.. :wave

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 pm »
Quote from: howes hound on Yesterday at 10:00:34 pm
Still recovering from yesterday's game. Through the late 50s, all through the 60s and into the early 70s I went to 100s of games at Anfield. Left the UK and watching since on TV it can never be quite the same, but last night's match, the crowd, the reaction of our boys to it, gave me goosebumps. I was instantly back in the Shankly era, the bedlam at every home game, hoarse and sweaty by the final whistle. Has to be one of the most heart-pumping games I've seen in the last 50 years.

Nice one.

Glad it all went as it did.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:41:55 pm

The obvious benefit is being able to develop some younger players thats the big benefit for him / the club
Obviously if we get to the final hell want to win it but well win it by accident from his pov

This season in particular it has enabled the boss to cover a number of bases hence our progress. Players coming back from injury, squad players needing minutes in their legs and identifying young talent in really competitive games rather than U23. It also comes in the right part of the season for him. We've been unlucky with the draw in previous seasons. As someone has already said, his issue has been with the 2 leg semi's and the absolute shitshow of it being scheduled at the same time as WCC. Other than that, I think he's cool with it for the reasons above.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »

Apologies if already posted...


'The Dutch TV commentator enjoyed Anfield singing fuck the tories last night' - https://twitter.com/Watch_LFC/status/1473981481739591681 ;D
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Stompy on Yesterday at 09:28:18 pm
https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1474023400909721606

The irony is had they not spewed out there politically rightwing tory insults and despicable songs about starvation, we would probably allowed the game to fade out into yet another "meh" League Cup exit. DON'T POKE THE BEAR FUCKERS!
SSSHHHHHHHHH ! Don't discourage them. Jeez.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 11:49:24 pm »
Is it still a mental mitre ball theyre using for the Carabao by the way? I remember that being said after that mad Arsenal tie a few years ago
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #808 on: Today at 12:00:32 am »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on Yesterday at 11:49:24 pm
Is it still a mental mitre ball theyre using for the Carabao by the way? I remember that being said after that mad Arsenal tie a few years ago

Yep. Maddison talks about it in his come and get me interview after the game...

https://youtu.be/lYbH89_X414?t=38
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #809 on: Today at 12:00:39 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 07:29:41 pm
Do Liverpool supporters ever or regularly chant anything as bantz as the one Leicester fans were?

Suppose we do against Chelsea and to our big rivals. Don't know if calling Steve Bruce fat head counts but quite amusing though.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #810 on: Today at 12:03:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm
Klopp's reaction to last night was very telling. The much despised, barely tolerated League Cup turned into a Champions' League semi-final. The delirium in the old stadium was amazing. Imagine the equivalent competition in Italy or Spain. Juventus might have pulled a crowd of 5000, if the weather was nice. Barcelona may have got, what...15,000 tops? Even in Germany, Bayern might have struggled to get 30,000 in the Allianz for such a nuisance of a competition. But Anfield went supersonic.

I think that's what Jurgen was talking about in the interviews after the match. Liverpool is still a learning process for him. He's still falling in love. And we're still doing the same with him. What a fucking marriage!
One query about your good post Yorky, you don't despise the League Cup do you? You didn't make that clear?
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #811 on: Today at 12:28:01 am »
I'll tell ya what, that Milner pass to set up Taki with just heartbeats left to play was a totally immense, high quality pearler. He just dropped it over the defender despite his despairing leap and hit Taki full in the chest with it. From a distance at pace on the swerve.

Have that then! pow.

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #812 on: Today at 12:37:09 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:28:01 am
I'll tell ya what, that Milner pass to set up Taki with just heartbeats left to play was a totally immense, high quality pearler. He just dropped it over the defender despite his despairing leap and hit Taki full in the chest with it. From a distance at pace on the swerve.

Have that then! pow.

Yeah, it was a pearler. Like a wedge shot with right to left draw on it and everything. Great finish by Taki. Wasn't easy, had to take it early and did so finishing with aplomb
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #813 on: Today at 12:39:27 am »
I've never despised the League Cup. I realise in the great scheme of the modern game it means nowt - one of the reasons I think PL teams should no longer participate in it - but Liverpool has a strong attachment to this competition. We were taking it seriously 40 years ago, and it gave us some very memorable moments.

The modern City fan looks with disdain at a trophy they would have sold their families to win just 15 years ago. It means nothing to them, but they want it anyway. Good to see them out of it and I'm made up we have a chance of winning it, even if it is an inconvenience.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #814 on: Today at 12:50:37 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:28:01 am
I'll tell ya what, that Milner pass to set up Taki with just heartbeats left to play was a totally immense, high quality pearler. He just dropped it over the defender despite his despairing leap and hit Taki full in the chest with it. From a distance at pace on the swerve.

Have that then! pow.
Kinda like the last-minute cross to Lovren in the Dortmund game. Cometh the hour, cometh the Milner.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #815 on: Today at 12:51:58 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 12:00:39 am
Suppose we do against Chelsea and to our big rivals. Don't know if calling Steve Bruce fat head counts but quite amusing though.

Ha ha, I think the Steve Bruce one gets a pass. I was thinking that now that the re*t boys chant is in the bin, Liverpool supporters are on pretty solid ground calling out other fans for the type of shit dished out by Leicester fans last night, no?
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #816 on: Today at 12:55:49 am »
The winner of the League Cup gets £100,000. Loser gets £50,000.    

A lot of players earn more than that in a week.

The entire payout for all rounds to the teams is £1,000,000.

https://www.totalsportek.biz/football/efl-cup-prize-money/

Going to one leg semi-final instead of two can't really be that much of a "loss" of revenue can it?
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #817 on: Today at 01:03:08 am »
Think it's more the TV and ad money
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #818 on: Today at 01:59:08 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:39:27 am
I've never despised the League Cup. I realise in the great scheme of the modern game it means nowt - one of the reasons I think PL teams should no longer participate in it - but Liverpool has a strong attachment to this competition. We were taking it seriously 40 years ago, and it gave us some very memorable moments.

The modern City fan looks with disdain at a trophy they would have sold their families to win just 15 years ago. It means nothing to them, but they want it anyway. Good to see them out of it and I'm made up we have a chance of winning it, even if it is an inconvenience.

Can never win too many Milk Cups...
