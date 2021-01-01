But his main issue with the League Cup has always been two legs for the semi in January straight after the crazy Christmas schedule.





Its one of his issues ultimately its like a game of family scrabble - you can enjoy it and get motivated to win it while your playing but once its done you dont think about and if youve got better things to do its getting elbowed pretty quicklyHes not judged on how well he does in the competition by his employers or his fans so its always been a hassle more than anythingThe obvious benefit is being able to develop some younger players thats the big benefit for him / the clubObviously if we get to the final hell want to win it but well win it by accident from his pov