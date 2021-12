Good to see their time wasting antics come back to bite them on the arse. Pathetic gamesmanship from Casper Schmeichel for the penalties. So many similarities with his father insofar that he's a feckless, dull moron.



utterly glorious that we beat them the way we did. I was of a mindset pre match that actually I wouldn’t have cared much if we went out of this game on the basis of saving ourselves for the league games but we’ll boy I was wrong indeed. That felt brilliant that! Given our starting 11 v theirs, not surprised in the way we started but players sometimes have to learn the hard way and that would have been some education for sure and especially with the likes of Vardy and co prowling about.It’s a shame the ref can’t book the keeper for those types of antics really, am sure that would have put an end to that.