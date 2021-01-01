« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)  (Read 13768 times)

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #640 on: Today at 12:07:58 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm
No Allison
No Trent
No Robbo
No Virgil
No Matip
No Fabinho
No Thiago
No Salah
No Mane

No fucking problem.

Fuck you Leicester, fuck all you c*nts singing 'feed the scousers'..sing that fucking song all the way home yer miserable shower of twats.
Enjoy your trip home.
Enjoy watching your full strength side fucking wilt after being so fucking cocky going  2-0 up.
Enjoy the 6 minutes of injury time you c*nts built up wasting time..that fucking bit you on the arse.
Lastly..fuck you Schmeichel (and your arl fella) stick your bitch arse antics right up yer arse.

The thing that gave me more pleasure tonight than anything was that I gave up me ticket for my daughters first game who went with me lad.
Chuffed to fucking bits about that.

Great post :wellin
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #641 on: Today at 12:08:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:50:59 pm
If only there was some sort of mechanism in place that would have allowed them to bring him off, and maybe send someone else on in his place??
Rodgers had used up his three substitution windows (Ricardo, Daka and then the double change on the hour mark).  The third of those was enforced as it was when Soyuncu pulled his hamstring.

I don't have a lot of sympathy for Rodgers though as he would have known full well we were going to be putting out a B-team at best and yet he went as strong as he could with his selection. 
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #642 on: Today at 12:11:53 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 12:02:01 am
Now your getting personal, PM me if thats the case.
No I'm not getting personal.
You've embarrassed yourself and need to go to bed and sleep it off  :wave
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #643 on: Today at 12:12:20 am »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm
Did they pick up injuries tonight?

Yeah, they seem especially pissed about the Pereira one.

Could almost feel sorry for them given their own injury situation, with no fit defenders at all (I mean, we know what thats like, dont we), but they make it hard to feel any sympathy for them with their time wasting and play acting shit, and the fans with their moronic chants.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #644 on: Today at 12:13:13 am »
Poorest away fans of the season which considering they had more than 5000 was atrocious.  What with the non-league repertoire that was spouted out in the first half followed by total silence in the second half.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #645 on: Today at 12:13:23 am »
Leicester fans - be grateful that you get to visit a beautiful city like Liverpool once in a while - and show the place and its proud citizens a bit of respect - before fucking off back to the sweaty East Midlands ringpiece that you unfortunately call home....
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #646 on: Today at 12:15:33 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Today at 12:11:53 am
No I'm not getting personal.
You've embarrassed yourself and need to go to bed and sleep it off  :wave

You called me knobhead, thats pretty personal no?
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #647 on: Today at 12:25:04 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 12:15:33 am
You called me knobhead, thats pretty personal no?

Mate, I get called that weekly on here from some dickhead. That's mild for fucks sakes.  :D
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #648 on: Today at 12:25:33 am »
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #649 on: Today at 12:25:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:04 am
Mate, I get called that weekly on here from some dickhead. That's mild for fucks sakes.  :D
Knobhead
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #650 on: Today at 12:25:54 am »
Ox looks much better physically now doesn't he. Back to being a serious option in midfield. Moves around the pitch much better
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #651 on: Today at 12:28:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:04 am
Mate, I get called that weekly on here from some dickhead. That's mild for fucks sakes.  :D

 ;D
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #652 on: Today at 12:28:45 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:08:12 am
I don't have a lot of sympathy for Rodgers though as he would have known full well we were going to be putting out a B-team at best and yet he went as strong as he could with his selection. 

This.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #653 on: Today at 12:31:01 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:12:20 am
Yeah, they seem especially pissed about the Pereira one.

Could almost feel sorry for them given their own injury situation, with no fit defenders at all (I mean, we know what thats like, dont we), but they make it hard to feel any sympathy for them with their time wasting and play acting shit, and the fans with their moronic chants.
A great myth that Rodgers has propogated.  They lost Fofana in pre-season and he's still out injured now and Evans limped off against Newcastle.

Soyuncu has been an ever-present for Leicester this season and Vestergaard has also been available all season but used sparingly as it turns out he's not very good.  They've also had Bertrand on the bench most weeks so they're nowhere near as up against it as Rodgers makes out.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #654 on: Today at 12:32:36 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 12:15:33 am
You called me knobhead, thats pretty personal no?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:04 am
Mate, I get called that weekly on here from some dickhead. That's mild for fucks sakes.  :D
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Today at 12:25:38 am
Knobhead
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Today at 12:28:37 am
;D
Report me and fuck off to bed lad  ;D
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #655 on: Today at 12:33:22 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 12:15:33 am
You called me knobhead, thats pretty personal no?
If you dont fancy being called a knobhead, then dont behave like one
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #656 on: Today at 12:34:49 am »
Easy now lads
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #657 on: Today at 12:42:37 am »
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #658 on: Today at 12:54:23 am »
Shout to Kelleher for keeping us in the game with a wonder save at 52 minutes from Vrady?

Brenda won't be using left footers for penos any time soon! 2 lefties, 2 misses!  LOL
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #659 on: Today at 12:59:08 am »
 ;D
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm
Jamie Vardy lookalike league table

Top 4

Max Branning
Ron Moodys Fagin
Albert Steptoe
Baldrick (Regency era)

This didn't get the love it deserved Rushy! I loved it mate!  ;D
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #660 on: Today at 01:01:49 am »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 11:07:10 pm
;D Was laughing my head off. Well in Jota.



Jota gone to the mattresses tonight. He was taking things very personally.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #661 on: Today at 01:25:21 am »
Love this tweet.  :D

https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1473808678004441088

Quote
Dear Leicester fans,

If you're as passionate about 'feeding the Scousers' as your chants tonight, you can text 'FOODBANKFC' to 70460 to donate £5 to North Liverpool Foodbank.

Donations cost £5 plus your standard network message rate.

Merry Christmas.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #662 on: Today at 01:34:51 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 12:33:22 am
If you dont fancy being called a knobhead, then dont behave like one
Can we put it to bed now...
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #663 on: Today at 01:36:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:25:21 am
Love this tweet.  :D

https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1473808678004441088
If they'd rather donate closer to home they could always support one of the numerous food banks in their own city.

https://www.rflifelinks.co.uk/foodbanks/#leicester
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #664 on: Today at 01:42:53 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:25:54 am
Ox looks much better physically now doesn't he. Back to being a serious option in midfield. Moves around the pitch much better

Hes getting there. He is quick and has a good shot. He just needs to occasionally slow down or pass but that will come if he gets more match time.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #665 on: Today at 01:43:56 am »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 01:36:41 am
If they'd rather donate closer to home they could always support one of the numerous food banks in their own city.

https://www.rflifelinks.co.uk/foodbanks/#leicester
I lived there for over 8 years. Nice area where I lived but plenty of rough spots, like other UK cities I visited. This feed the scousers thing is pathetic. These away fans need to take a long hard look at their own cities.
« Reply #666 on: Today at 01:44:13 am »
Incredible game. Just kept going and going and you just felt there was going to be a story written here tonight.

66% possession against their A team.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #667 on: Today at 01:59:38 am »
Even though he was caught out several times, I thought Koumetio looked pretty decent for a 19 year old centre half. Games like tonight will show him where he needs to work on his game. Playing against first team players is so much harder than the U23 level.

He wont develop if he isnt tested in games like tonight. I know that most people will think hes not ready but I like the way Klopp tries out young players in order to help their development.
A loan spell might help also.

When Konate came on you could see the difference in class. You could also sense that Gomez felt more comfortable. In fact I thought Konate was our best player tonight with Keita and Jota not far behind.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #668 on: Today at 02:01:26 am »
Wasn't arsed about this match until we were 3-1 down, then I cared as much as I do about every match.  Incredible result.  So happy for Taki, especially.  Jota is a gem - going to love watching him play for us for the next 5+ years.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #669 on: Today at 02:02:52 am »
Just got back, great game, great atmosphere, was freezing though!

Ox was great, as was Keita, loved Takis equaliser

Leicester can fuck off. Time wasting twats, and their fans are c*nts
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #670 on: Today at 02:04:54 am »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm
The ref didnt seem like the typical twat from the PGMOL gang of twats
Yeah, I've noticed him a few times this season and thought he's a cut above the normal refs. Kept control well, and gave us the added on time their timewasting deserved.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #671 on: Today at 02:22:14 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:04:54 am
Yeah, I've noticed him a few times this season and thought he's a cut above the normal refs. Kept control well, and gave us the added on time their timewasting deserved.
The decision not to send Morton off was arguably as bad as not sending Kane off at the weekend though.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #672 on: Today at 02:23:20 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm
Enjoyed that  ;D

Leicester fans singing 'feed the scousers', tut tut tut, but they do still wear bell-bottoms and dance to Showaddywaddy.

Jota's celebration after his pen  ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Is it possible to be worse than Tory's, these sweat shop loving scumbags?
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #673 on: Today at 02:58:19 am »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 11:07:10 pm
;D Was laughing my head off. Well in Jota.




Fucking great, this.

Their end came across like a horrible gang of wannabe Tory bellends and got exactly what they deserved. That's not a one-off from them either. Far from it. One of those fanbases where a significant portion think that winding up the opposition for 'banter' is the point of the enterprise, and in doing so, pretty much anything goes. Gobshites.

By the way, on this, Gibbo's intro to the TAW Post Match Show tonight was gold:

"All night they were singing 'feed the Scousers', well feast on that, dickheads!"

Is fucking right.

Up The Reds.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #674 on: Today at 03:26:35 am »
We scored three great goals today.

Jota's first touch and left footed shot with virtually no back lift was out of this world. Minamino's anticipation and control to set up the equaliser was incredible. The first was a beautiful team goal concocted by Tsimikas & Firmino.

Props to Kelleher for winning it for us in the end with two fantastic reads.

Love that final spot kick and celebration from Jota. I swear he is some weird hybrid of Sadio Mane & Fernando Torres.



Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #675 on: Today at 03:34:17 am »
The best thing about today's win, especially the second half is that it kinda calms me down a bit that we played like that without Salah and Mane who will be gone for the AFCONs. I know Naby had a cameo, but hopefully with Thiago being available, there is no drop in quality. And with Origi back from injury, he can play up top and rotate with Taki!
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #676 on: Today at 05:12:22 am »
Video below, from Liverpool FC's Official Youtube page.
Title, "Highlights: Liverpool 3-3 Leicester | Late equaliser and penalty shootout puts Reds in semi final"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yuLaUsoomjw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yuLaUsoomjw</a>
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #677 on: Today at 05:46:13 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm
Leicester would have got away with it if it hadnt been for those Medellin kids.

Wow
