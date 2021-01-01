Even though he was caught out several times, I thought Koumetio looked pretty decent for a 19 year old centre half. Games like tonight will show him where he needs to work on his game. Playing against first team players is so much harder than the U23 level.



He wont develop if he isnt tested in games like tonight. I know that most people will think hes not ready but I like the way Klopp tries out young players in order to help their development.

A loan spell might help also.



When Konate came on you could see the difference in class. You could also sense that Gomez felt more comfortable. In fact I thought Konate was our best player tonight with Keita and Jota not far behind.