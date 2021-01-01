No AllisonNo TrentNo RobboNo VirgilNo MatipNo Fabinho No ThiagoNo SalahNo ManeNo fucking problem.Fuck you Leicester, fuck all you c*nts singing 'feed the scousers'..sing that fucking song all the way home yer miserable shower of twats.Enjoy your trip home.Enjoy watching your full strength side fucking wilt after being so fucking cocky going 2-0 up.Enjoy the 6 minutes of injury time you c*nts built up wasting time..that fucking bit you on the arse.Lastly..fuck you Schmeichel (and your arl fella) stick your bitch arse antics right up yer arse.The thing that gave me more pleasure tonight than anything was that I gave up me ticket for my daughters first game who went with me lad.Chuffed to fucking bits about that.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
If only there was some sort of mechanism in place that would have allowed them to bring him off, and maybe send someone else on in his place??
Now your getting personal, PM me if thats the case.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Did they pick up injuries tonight?
No I'm not getting personal.You've embarrassed yourself and need to go to bed and sleep it off
You called me knobhead, thats pretty personal no?
http://twitter.com/JanAageFjortoft/status/1473800297310875649
Mate, I get called that weekly on here from some dickhead. That's mild for fucks sakes.
I don't have a lot of sympathy for Rodgers though as he would have known full well we were going to be putting out a B-team at best and yet he went as strong as he could with his selection.
Yeah, they seem especially pissed about the Pereira one. Could almost feel sorry for them given their own injury situation, with no fit defenders at all (I mean, we know what thats like, dont we), but they make it hard to feel any sympathy for them with their time wasting and play acting shit, and the fans with their moronic chants.
Knobhead
Good post match interview with Kloppo by Jan Aage Fjortoft. https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1473783906268758023?s=20
Jamie Vardy lookalike league table Top 4Max Branning Ron Moodys FaginAlbert Steptoe Baldrick (Regency era)
Was laughing my head off. Well in Jota.
Dear Leicester fans, If you're as passionate about 'feeding the Scousers' as your chants tonight, you can text 'FOODBANKFC' to 70460 to donate £5 to North Liverpool Foodbank. Donations cost £5 plus your standard network message rate.Merry Christmas.
If you dont fancy being called a knobhead, then dont behave like one
Love this tweet. https://twitter.com/thisisanfield/status/1473808678004441088
Ox looks much better physically now doesn't he. Back to being a serious option in midfield. Moves around the pitch much better
If they'd rather donate closer to home they could always support one of the numerous food banks in their own city.https://www.rflifelinks.co.uk/foodbanks/#leicester
The ref didnt seem like the typical twat from the PGMOL gang of twats
Yeah, I've noticed him a few times this season and thought he's a cut above the normal refs. Kept control well, and gave us the added on time their timewasting deserved.
Enjoyed that Leicester fans singing 'feed the scousers', tut tut tut, but they do still wear bell-bottoms and dance to Showaddywaddy. Jota's celebration after his pen
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Leicester would have got away with it if it hadnt been for those Medellin kids.
