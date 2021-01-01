« previous next »
LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm
Well that was rather enjoyable. I'm off to find some stoat porn to celebrate.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:30:55 pm
Just watched that highlights show on Quest and Kevin Phillips adamant that Morton should have been a red card.  I'm clearly biased but for me that was nothing more than a yellow and VAR wouldn't have overruled it.  Tackle from the side and the ball was there to be challenged for but it was forceful and didn't get the ball so a nailed on yellow card.  His boots didn't make any contact with Ricardo though and ended up being a clash of shins.

Hard to know if the challenge was the reason Ricardo went off as he stayed on for over 30 minutes after that challenge before being subbed.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm
Now I was really starting to get scared. These matches and victories are like a script. Are we living in a matrix?  :o
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:35:05 pm
So Rodgers plays a really strong side, then loses two defenders and potentially Vardy to injury ahead of the busy Christmas schedule.

Tough breaks....

Leicester fans should be livid.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:31:44 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm
Kelleher did himself proud
Diogo cult heroooo

We got it done without Mo Virge Allison

Hendo cared throughout. What an engine



Remarkable team

Me and my dad standing arm in arm watching pens. Good Times again (he is awaiting a dementia placement).

Superb. Hard fought but it's the emotion at the end that counts

YNWA
[/quote Great to have a memory like that with your old man.
Glad that you had that moment with your Dad.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:33:09 pm
Get the fuck in  :lmao
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:33:51 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:30:55 pm
Just watched that highlights show on Quest and Kevin Phillips adamant that Morton should have been a red card.  I'm clearly biased but for me that was nothing more than a yellow and VAR wouldn't have overruled it.  Tackle from the side and the ball was there to be challenged for but it was forceful and didn't get the ball so a nailed on yellow card.  His boots didn't make any contact with Ricardo though and ended up being a clash of shins.

Hard to know if the challenge was the reason Ricardo went off as he stayed on for over 30 minutes after that challenge before being subbed.

Was wondering why there were no highlights in bbc or itv. Quest ffs. The EFL dont do this competition any favours.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:34:32 pm
This team never ceases to amaze. So glad to be there to witness it with my kids.

Would love to see us go all the way but if AFCON goes ahead, not sure we can risk Jota, Bobby or Taki as well need them for all our league games. Or maybe we play the kids for 45 mins then bring on the big guns again.

Got to hand it to Leicester. Went full strength against our bench plus kids and lost. Not only that, they crocked Vardy, Pereira and Soyuncu. Theyll likely be out against us in 6 days time in a game that could have been awful for us.

Merry Christmas everyone!
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm
No Allison
No Trent
No Robbo
No Virgil
No Matip
No Fabinho
No Thiago
No Salah
No Mane

No fucking problem.

Fuck you Leicester, fuck all you c*nts singing 'feed the scousers'..sing that fucking song all the way home yer miserable shower of twats.
Enjoy your trip home.
Enjoy watching your full strength side fucking wilt after being so fucking cocky going  2-0 up.
Enjoy the 6 minutes of injury time you c*nts built up wasting time..that fucking bit you on the arse.
Lastly..fuck you Schmeichel (and your arl fella) stick your bitch arse antics right up yer arse.

The thing that gave me more pleasure tonight than anything was that I gave up me ticket for my daughters first game who went with me lad.
Chuffed to fucking bits about that.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:30:55 pm
Just watched that highlights show on Quest and Kevin Phillips adamant that Morton should have been a red card.  I'm clearly biased but for me that was nothing more than a yellow and VAR wouldn't have overruled it.  Tackle from the side and the ball was there to be challenged for but it was forceful and didn't get the ball so a nailed on yellow card.  His boots didn't make any contact with Ricardo though and ended up being a clash of shins.

Hard to know if the challenge was the reason Ricardo went off as he stayed on for over 30 minutes after that challenge before being subbed.

Klopp called it a solid yellow, solid i think was the word but it was in that vein.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
Good post match interview with Kloppo by Jan Aage Fjortoft.

https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1473783906268758023?s=20
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:35:05 pm
So Rodgers plays a really strong side, then loses two defenders and potentially Vardy to injury ahead of the busy Christmas schedule.

Tough breaks....

Brendan will rest half his squad again for City and they'll all magically be better by the time they play us again.  At which point we will tw@t them again.

I remember watching one of their fan vlogs from when we battered them 4 nil at their place Boxing Day 2019. They were really strutting their arrogant stuff in their pre-match, "We'll see what Liverpool have got!". They were crushed by the end!
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm

The thing that gave me more pleasure tonight than anything was that I gave up me ticket for my daughters first game who went with me lad.
Chuffed to fucking bits about that.

Leicester would have got away with it if it hadnt been for those Medellin kids.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
Does Klopp go with the same team vs Arsenal or does be bolster the match squad with a few more '1st teamers'.

So close to a cup final now.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm
Did they pick up injuries tonight?

I wouldnt normally cheer such a thing but putting that side out v our kids and their fans behaviour Im
Fucked if Im not going to in this occasion (not if serious injury mind)
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm
Leicester would have got away with it if it hadnt been for those Medellin kids.

 ;D

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:39:29 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm
FFS mate, seriously.

Lighten up lad ffs.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm
Brendan will rest half his squad again for City and they'll all magically be better by the time they play us again.  At which point we will tw@t them again.

I remember watching one of their fan vlogs from when we battered them 4 nil at their place Boxing Day 2019. They were really strutting their arrogant stuff in their pre-match, "We'll see what Liverpool have got!". They were crushed by the end!
Haha oh yes. Loved that game! It was the game that pretty much gave the 2 finger salute to everyone else!
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:40:30 pm
I wouldn't be calling for a red for that Morton challenge if it was on one of our lads. It was high, no completely out of control, studs into the ankle/leg, two footedness.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:41:23 pm
Feel as if we've won the Champions League Cup Final while spiked with rohypnol. Beautiful result.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:41:27 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm
No Allison
No Trent
No Robbo
No Virgil
No Matip
No Fabinho
No Thiago
No Salah
No Mane

No fucking problem.

Fuck you Leicester, fuck all you c*nts singing 'feed the scousers'..sing that fucking song all the way home yer miserable shower of twats.
Enjoy your trip home.
Enjoy watching your full strength side fucking wilt after being so fucking cocky going  2-0 up.
Enjoy the 6 minutes of injury time you c*nts built up wasting time..that fucking bit you on the arse.
Lastly..fuck you Schmeichel (and your arl fella) stick your bitch arse antics right up yer arse.

The thing that gave me more pleasure tonight than anything was that I gave up me ticket for my daughters first game who went with me lad.
Chuffed to fucking bits about that.

Great post!

Tonights win felt so good. Leicester have a horrible group of fans and that celebration from Maddison made my blood boil. All the horrible tactics they used to slow down the game and that happened.only Liverpool!!!!
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:41:54 pm
Tell you what, Jota is turning into one of my favorite players.

Beautiful bit of taking the piss out of Leicester support at the end also.

Superb
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:41:58 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:30:55 pm
Just watched that highlights show on Quest and Kevin Phillips adamant that Morton should have been a red card.  I'm clearly biased but for me that was nothing more than a yellow and VAR wouldn't have overruled it.  Tackle from the side and the ball was there to be challenged for but it was forceful and didn't get the ball so a nailed on yellow card.  His boots didn't make any contact with Ricardo though and ended up being a clash of shins.

Hard to know if the challenge was the reason Ricardo went off as he stayed on for over 30 minutes after that challenge before being subbed.

Thought it was the one they most had a right to moan about really, rather than Konates where the Leicester player was just as high and just as late, and two footed as well. But we got shafted on Sunday by a terrible decision so I wont feel too sorry for them. The elbow from Jota was nothing, and given theyd been timewasting and going down pretend injured for most of the second half you can see why the ref wasnt buying it.

If theyd taken their chances earlier in the game they wouldnt have to complain about being hard done by from officials.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:43:05 pm
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:43:41 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:41:27 pm
Great post!

Tonights win felt so good. Leicester have a horrible group of fans and that celebration from Maddison made my blood boil. All the horrible tactics they used to slow down the game and that happened.only Liverpool!!!!

agreed!
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:44:22 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm
No Allison
No Trent
No Robbo
No Virgil
No Matip
No Fabinho
No Thiago
No Salah
No Mane

No fucking problem.

Fuck you Leicester, fuck all you c*nts singing 'feed the scousers'..sing that fucking song all the way home yer miserable shower of twats.
Enjoy your trip home.
Enjoy watching your full strength side fucking wilt after being so fucking cocky going  2-0 up.
Enjoy the 6 minutes of injury time you c*nts built up wasting time..that fucking bit you on the arse.
Lastly..fuck you Schmeichel (and your arl fella) stick your bitch arse antics right up yer arse.

The thing that gave me more pleasure tonight than anything was that I gave up me ticket for my daughters first game who went with me lad.
Chuffed to fucking bits about that.

agreed this was great.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 11:36:39 pm
Good post match interview with Kloppo by Jan Aage Fjortoft.

https://twitter.com/ViaplayFotball/status/1473783906268758023?s=20

Superb. I love you too Jurgen!
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:46:30 pm
Leicester fan I know who was at the game is abit embarrassed by their songs, apparently plenty on their forum are calling it out as well.

Jota seems to be growing into a monster player.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:48:44 pm
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 11:39:29 pm
Lighten up lad ffs.
Mate, two things...
1: Stay out of the half time threads.
2: Don't ever, and I mean ever, think you know better than Jurgen  ;D

PS... Apologies to the lad that called you a salad; he should have called you a knobhead... In a nice sort of way though  :wave
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:50:58 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:37:21 pm
We should offer them a second leg if they are still within 3 goals of us by the end of the first leg.
If we put out close to our strongest team in the away leg I think we could win it there, At home regardless of team Age experience we put out we are always competitive I know billy didnt have a great half tonight but he is a young player, 1st half watching this game on repeat we were matching Leicester almost first choice 11 except for mistakes, now mistakes are part of football but I dont expect a repeat of some of those again, I was actually pretty encouraged by 1st half regardless of score line considering the line ups.

I know Brendan gives people reason to give him minor abuse, I just cant cause I remember the good times but I would say he needs to recognise his term at Leicester is starting to fray, they are starting to look like a team that people have figured out
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:50:59 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 11:12:14 pm
Steptoe couldn't  run for the last half hour apparently, probably be doubtful for the next two you would think

If only there was some sort of mechanism in place that would have allowed them to bring him off, and maybe send someone else on in his place??
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:51:54 pm
Seriously, I thought we were going out. 90 + 5' for fuck sake!!

That was ridiculous.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:52:14 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm
Leicester would have got away with it if it hadnt been for those Medellin kids.

Bravo
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
Yesterday at 11:56:10 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm
Haha oh yes. Loved that game! It was the game that pretty much gave the 2 finger salute to everyone else!

And Leicester's season pretty much collapsed from that point on. ;D
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #636 on: Yesterday at 11:57:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Leicester fans should be livid.

We should be livid. They play City next.
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #637 on: Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:35:25 pm
No Allison
No Trent
No Robbo
No Virgil
No Matip
No Fabinho
No Thiago
No Salah
No Mane

No fucking problem.

Fuck you Leicester, fuck all you c*nts singing 'feed the scousers'..sing that fucking song all the way home yer miserable shower of twats.
Enjoy your trip home.
Enjoy watching your full strength side fucking wilt after being so fucking cocky going  2-0 up.
Enjoy the 6 minutes of injury time you c*nts built up wasting time..that fucking bit you on the arse.
Lastly..fuck you Schmeichel (and your arl fella) stick your bitch arse antics right up yer arse.

The thing that gave me more pleasure tonight than anything was that I gave up me ticket for my daughters first game who went with me lad.
Chuffed to fucking bits about that.

Great post, and I gave up my ticket too, so my son and daughter could attend their first match together too!
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #638 on: Today at 12:01:36 am »
Spend all game timewasting then concede an equaliser in added time.

Then lose on penalties.

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #639 on: Today at 12:02:01 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Yesterday at 11:48:44 pm
Mate, two things...
1: Stay out of the half time threads.
2: Don't ever, and I mean ever, think you know better than Jurgen  ;D

PS... Apologies to the lad that called you a salad; he should have called you a knobhead... In a nice sort of way though  :wave

Now your getting personal, PM me if thats the case.
