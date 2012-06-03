« previous next »
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #400 on: Today at 10:18:28 pm »
Haha absolutely hilarious. :D

Fuck off Leicester and their shit fans. Went strong, picked up injuries and our big boys will batter them in the league next week. Lots of mouth but cant really back it up. A team after my own heart.
Online decosabute

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #401 on: Today at 10:18:40 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:11:21 pm
I'm in the minority but I think he had a good first half. A couple of big moments that passed him by but his link up play all game was excellent and he was playing around them very well.

Minaminority?
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 10:06:54 pm
I would think it will be one game rather than two now.
nope, first leg week commencing 3rd Jan, second leg week commencing 10th - not a chance Sky will lose 2 matches from their footballing portfolio
Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:18:49 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:13:16 pm
I knew we'd draw a London club...just knew it..

Online Tony19:6

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:19:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:13:16 pm
I knew we'd draw a London club...just knew it..

Spooky eh  ;D
Online Sarge

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Today at 10:18:12 pm
Fucking Maddison has a face I would never tire of slapping the 1940s looking Amos Breary sideburn copying wanker

A prick.
Online keeby

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:19:27 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 10:17:25 pm
Highlights on the telly anywhere? Cant find any
Quest channel 12 on BT box buddy10.30
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #407 on: Today at 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:13:08 pm
My first thought on the 3 were Mortons youth probably helped him..looked like an orange(coulda gone either way).
Fuckall in Konate/Albrighton.
Jotas looked accidental.

Would need to see all again tho..

Fuck off Leicester  ;D
Albrighton kicked Ibou - there was no contact at all from him.

Made me laugh at the commentary that VAR may well have said differently on Tyler's...

Jota's definitely accidental.

I am now officially gutted I didn't take a punt and drive up though - was there for the 5-5 win a few years back as well.

Have bloody great grin. That's just what was needed after all the shit that's flying around.
Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #408 on: Today at 10:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:09:46 pm
Minamino is a bit of an enigma. But he seems to get better as the game goes on. Normally I am thinking get him off at half time but he always seems to have a better 2nd half. Definitely needs to strengthen up a bit though. Thought Keita and Ox were good. Beck was pretty brave in his cameo. And on my stream the crowd sounded great. Magic of football that. At half time that crowd were probably thinking why did I bother (especially with all the other shit going on). They were fantastic.
He needs to go on the Trent program  ;D
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #409 on: Today at 10:20:15 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 10:11:31 pm
Schmeical is one of the biggest c*nts in world football
to be fair he had a good role model at that sort of behaviour
Online cheesemason

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #410 on: Today at 10:20:26 pm »
Quote from: keeby on Today at 10:19:27 pm
Quest channel 12 on BT box buddy10.30

Lovely stuff, thanks
Online smutchin

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #411 on: Today at 10:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:13:08 pm
Jotas looked accidental.

I reckon Diogo knew what he was doing, but it was face against elbow, not the other way round - the Leicester player ran into him hard from behind, all Diogo had to do was leave his arm dangling for the twat to smash himself against it.
Online JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #412 on: Today at 10:21:00 pm »
I'll never cease to shake my head and roll my eyes at any Red that thinks a cup game is irrelevant or they don't care.
I'll be polite and refrain from calling them anything in particular but you've got no right to take pleasure from seeing the players at the end there and how much they wanted it.

We should have a rule, if you're not arsed about the Reds playing footy stick to twitter or darts.
Online Kashinoda

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #413 on: Today at 10:21:11 pm »
Online Red Bird

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #414 on: Today at 10:21:21 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 10:07:06 pm
Great changes from Klopp, amazing reaction from the boys and the support in the ground tonight was incredible.
The broadcaster failed to dim the noise. It was absolute bedlam there at Anfield.
Online Pradan

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #415 on: Today at 10:21:38 pm »
Highlights on channel 144 (Sky) at 10.30 :wave
Online stockdam

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #416 on: Today at 10:21:59 pm »
In the first half, their attack looked dangerous. But then Konate stepped on the pitch, Williams went back to his preferred position and Leicesters attack got schooled. Konate was superb.

Keita had one of his best matches.

Jota doesnt like losing.

During the penalties, Kelleher focused on doing what he needed to do whereas Schmeichel lost the plot trying to put our players off. I thought our penalty takers kept their cool really well and ignored Schmeichel. Minaminos penalty wasnt badhe just got under it a bit. Jota was class in his penalty.

The crowd were fantastic and helped the team keep going.

A great game from us.
Online cashmere pringle

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #417 on: Today at 10:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:12:00 pm
Offs you made an exceptionally studip fucking comment, own it, learn and move on.

Plus, calling someone a salad is a shite comeback.

i thought it was quite funny. not quite 'quilt' funny but it amused me
Online Bobinhood

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #418 on: Today at 10:22:29 pm »
hs i just watched this about a half an hour delay and was by far one of the most entertaining games of the year, that was really fun, but omg my dazn stream ended just as Taki was bouncing the ballo on the spot ffs. Had to come in here and check the headline, still haven't seen the last kick, they'll put it up in a few minutes. Bastards playing with my emotions  :lmao

That crowd might as well have been a cl semi, that was just plain fun. You knew with that crowd the boys couldn't fail, and they didn't. Awesome sauce.
Online 4pool

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #419 on: Today at 10:22:47 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 10:13:58 pm
Lottery numbers?

Let me guess pick 6 from 50?

3-6-12-24-36-48
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #420 on: Today at 10:23:08 pm »
Could only watch the penalties, but was the Anfield Rd stand full of Leicester fans? I know they're doing work but what gives?
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #421 on: Today at 10:23:16 pm »
Quote from: keeby on Today at 10:19:27 pm
Quest channel 12 on BT box buddy10.30

Is that the channel Alan Partridge presents his paintball show on?
Online Sarge

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #422 on: Today at 10:23:42 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 10:21:00 pm
I'll never cease to shake my head and roll my eyes at any Red that thinks a cup game is irrelevant or they don't care.
I'll be polite and refrain from calling them anything in particular but you've got no right to take pleasure from seeing the players at the end there and how much they wanted it.

We should have a rule, if you're not arsed about the Reds playing footy stick to twitter or darts.

Boom.
Online thaddeus

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #423 on: Today at 10:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 10:18:45 pm
nope, first leg week commencing 3rd Jan, second leg week commencing 10th - not a chance Sky will lose 2 matches from their footballing portfolio
Either side of the FA Cup game against Shrewsbury.  Klopp might have to rotate some of the kids out so they won't end up playing three first team games in a week  ;D

Best thing about the domestic cups for me (until Wembley!) is all the fringe players and youth players that get to have a run-out!  Both games during AFCON so even more chances for those players.
Online Jm55

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #424 on: Today at 10:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:18:28 pm
Here ye go..nice one Diogo!  :lmao

https://streamable.com/qmzarf

In the bliss of seeing that go in I didnt notice that! Fucking brilliant.
Online Sarge

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #425 on: Today at 10:24:25 pm »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 10:22:26 pm
i thought it was quite funny. not quite 'quilt' funny but it amused me

Cabbage has more about it to be honest.
Online Tony19:6

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #426 on: Today at 10:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 10:23:16 pm
Is that the channel Alan Partridge presents his paintball show on?

No its the masked singer  ;)
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #427 on: Today at 10:25:07 pm »
The irony of when we scored too, if their players hadn't timewasted from the moment the game kicked off in the 2nd half, the game would have been done and dusted! Ha ha ha fuck off again
Online Gnurglan

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #428 on: Today at 10:25:08 pm »
Ha ha! Wonderful game to watch! We gifted them opportunities in the first half. The second half was much better and we deserved the draw and the win on penalties. Perfect opportunity to play our squad players and they did well. They will get another chance to show their worth in the Semis. Should be fun!
Online FLRed67

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #429 on: Today at 10:25:25 pm »
The lads showed tremendous character. They really did. Just lovely, lovely lads. So proud of them. Great character. I'm going to go and have a tremendous snuggle with them now.
Online fucking baubles

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #430 on: Today at 10:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Today at 10:18:12 pm
Fucking Maddison has a face I would never tire of slapping the 1940s looking Amos Breary sideburn copying wanker

Pound shop Grealish
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #431 on: Today at 10:25:34 pm »
Also enjoyed how Leicester, despite already having a defensive injury crisis, lost two defenders to injury during the match.

Pretty sure Vardy must have something wrong with him as well given that he didn't take a penalty.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #432 on: Today at 10:25:41 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:23:08 pm
Could only watch the penalties, but was the Anfield Rd stand full of Leicester fans? I know they're doing work but what gives?

Away team always gets a higher percentage of tickets for a domestic cup game.
Online Judge Red

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Chamberlin 19 Maddison 34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4
« Reply #433 on: Today at 10:26:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:03:23 pm
Schmeichels a miserable little twat isn't he. Forever complaining

Anyone care to explain what the uproar over the 50 50 with Konate and Albrighton :lmao both slid in and their side acted like Konate tried to take his head off.

Maddisons a twat clapping the booking after he hung a leg into Keitas midriff
🤣have that Maddison you Beckham wannabe
Online AlphaDelta

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #434 on: Today at 10:26:18 pm »
Enjoyed that  ;D

Leicester fans singing 'feed the scousers', tut tut tut, but they do still wear bell-bottoms and dance to Showaddywaddy.

Jota's celebration after his pen  ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Online Elliemental

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #435 on: Today at 10:26:27 pm »
Initially I didn't care that much because it's the Carrier Bag Cup and the League/CL is more important and there's covid worries on top of all that. But the longer it went on, the more I cared. I'm so glad we beat them because their fans are trash.

Seriously, though, why do they sing about Steven Gerrard as if he's still a Liverpool player? I know things  move slowly in that part of the world but surely they've heard about Stevie's retirement by now? He's even had a couple of other jobs since leaving us. But it seems they didn't get that newsflash.
Online JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #436 on: Today at 10:26:28 pm »
What a small time bunch of pricks Leicester City are. Tory songs and time wasting early in the game. Milner was right on to the pricks and made sure we didn't put the ball out when one went down.

Get to fuck Leicester.
Online cashmere pringle

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #437 on: Today at 10:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:24:25 pm
Cabbage has more about it to be honest.

open to misinterpretation i'd say
Offline ToneLa

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #438 on: Today at 10:26:41 pm »
I'll fucking well take it
Online Pradan

Re: LC: Liv 3 vs 3 Lei Vardy 10 13 Ox 19 Mad34 Jota 68 Taki 90+4 (5-4 pens)
« Reply #439 on: Today at 10:26:50 pm »
Leicester fans were truly awful. Why the hell were they constantly singing the Gerrard/Demba Ba song?

It's been nearly 8 years and how is that moment even associated with them? Strange bunch.
