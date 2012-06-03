In the first half, their attack looked dangerous. But then Konate stepped on the pitch, Williams went back to his preferred position and Leicesters attack got schooled. Konate was superb.



Keita had one of his best matches.



Jota doesnt like losing.



During the penalties, Kelleher focused on doing what he needed to do whereas Schmeichel lost the plot trying to put our players off. I thought our penalty takers kept their cool really well and ignored Schmeichel. Minaminos penalty wasnt bad he just got under it a bit. Jota was class in his penalty.



The crowd were fantastic and helped the team keep going.



A great game from us.