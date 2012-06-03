In the first half, their attack looked dangerous. But then Konate stepped on the pitch, Williams went back to his preferred position and Leicesters attack got schooled. Konate was superb.
Keita had one of his best matches.
Jota doesnt like losing.
During the penalties, Kelleher focused on doing what he needed to do whereas Schmeichel lost the plot trying to put our players off. I thought our penalty takers kept their cool really well and ignored Schmeichel. Minaminos penalty wasnt bad
he just got under it a bit. Jota was class in his penalty.
The crowd were fantastic and helped the team keep going.
A great game from us.