I’d be wary of judging anyone based on their appearance in a heavily edited reality show. But she came across as someone who refused to listen to constructive ideas from people with more experience than her which is a huge mistake.



In fairness the other contestants have largely ignored her for the duration of the show. She seems quite meek and nervous and I don’t think inspires much confidence in the others. So when she actually got the chance to make the decisions, she seemed to want to do it all herself to prove that she was competent and that backfired massively.



I think some of your points are fair about her certainly earlier on she did put herself forward but seemed to be easily brushed off. There are some very strong personalities on the show. I don't think she helped herself by being too bullish when leading, instead of listening to some constructive criticism.