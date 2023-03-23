Wasn't a great season, some really poor candidates. There's still the entertainment value with the characters but it'd be good to get more competent people in the process instead of the goofs they've been using of late.



Yep, I agree and with Lobo and iam above. It's become just an entertainment show that destructs candidates either purposely by design or by cruel idiotic exposure.Of course people will say we shouldn't take it seriously but the show expects us to take their business acumen together with their sales and marketing skills seriously.That's how they are judged and eliminated weekly based on a serious target of a £250k reward outcome isn't it?Unfortunately this season resulted is an incongruous concept of candidates portrayed as fuckwits while a supposedly respected judge egregiously divorced herself from a civil viewing society which firmly placed the entire show on an unredeemable decline from now on.I don't think The Apprentice will recover from this series. The crass Baroness shot the show in the Louboutin.