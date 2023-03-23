« previous next »
The Apprentice

Offline sinnermichael

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #400 on: March 23, 2023, 10:04:52 pm »
Right winner but my God, such an underwhelming series.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 07:14:22 am »
Only one winner really but still going to be a failed business I'd say..

Just looked at the gym they've opened up and it's £60 a month to join, or £10 per session for non-members. Pretty much makes it a boxing gym for the middle class, which just goes against the normal target market and makes it inaccessible to most that would want to join. Also goes against Marnie's story, background and reasoning for opening it. There's a reason other boxing gyms are "spit and sawdust" gyms and it's because they are tailored for the demand that exists and are generally community facilities rather than a chain looking at profit and profit only.
Offline tubby

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:58:34 am »
Wasn't a great season, some really poor candidates.  There's still the entertainment value with the characters but it'd be good to get more competent people in the process instead of the goofs they've been using of late.
Offline El Lobo

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:02:10 am »
They're probably more competent than they're made to look to be fair. Might help if it wasn't 'right what do you want to call the car you're designed? Mr Zoom Zoom or the Slug? And where do you want the compulsory bread maker?'
Offline iamnant

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:02:10 am
They're probably more competent than they're made to look to be fair. Might help if it wasn't 'right what do you want to call the car you're designed? Mr Zoom Zoom or the Slug? And where do you want the compulsory bread maker?'
Exactly and the interviews episode proved that it's all about trying to humiliate them and parade them as idiots, since the interview episode used to be much longer back and forths and was more about the concepts and details where as this was "Right, you're an idiot. Goodbye" and trying to make them cry.

It really was an appalling series and you can but hope the production team get the boot for a more competent and less intrusive, reality-TV style production next time round.
Offline John C

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:59:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:58:34 am
Wasn't a great season, some really poor candidates.  There's still the entertainment value with the characters but it'd be good to get more competent people in the process instead of the goofs they've been using of late.
Yep, I agree and with Lobo and iam above. It's become just an entertainment show that destructs candidates either purposely by design or by cruel idiotic exposure.
Of course people will say we shouldn't take it seriously but the show expects us to take their business acumen together with their sales and marketing skills seriously.
That's how they are judged and eliminated weekly based on a serious target of a £250k reward outcome isn't it?

Unfortunately this season resulted is an incongruous concept of candidates portrayed as fuckwits while a supposedly respected judge egregiously divorced herself from a civil viewing society which firmly placed the entire show on an unredeemable decline from now on.
I don't think The Apprentice will recover from this series. The crass Baroness shot the show in the Louboutin.
