Spoiler

Just looked at the gym they've opened up and it's £60 a month to join, or £10 per session for non-members. Pretty much makes it a boxing gym for the middle class, which just goes against the normal target market and makes it inaccessible to most that would want to join. Also goes against Marnie's story, background and reasoning for opening it. There's a reason other boxing gyms are "spit and sawdust" gyms and it's because they are tailored for the demand that exists and are generally community facilities rather than a chain looking at profit and profit only.