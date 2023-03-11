« previous next »
Stupid task this week. No consideration of money spent or profit margin at any point, so it was barely business related.

And how the branding and marketing "expert" survived after completely fucking up the branding and marketing I'll never know. They got rid of the person least responsible.
Seems like almost every week the firing bore little relation to what actually happened.

Interviews are always compulsive viewing of course, but the show is sooooo tired now.
It was a rubbish task this week but right person went. The editing just does not make Simba look like remotely capable.
Well, none of them look capable. Simba didn't do anything, whilst the other two actively fucked things up. Now you can fire Simba for not involving himself, but not when those making the decisions have got things so badly wrong. And one of them got it badly wrong in the field that was her actual job.
Glad to see Claude back for the interviews
Simba rarely did anything. Fact he lasted in it so long speaks volumes.

Is it all women final five for second year running?
The finalists get worse every year. They used to have some pretty interesting business plans, now its all pick n mix and hair extensions.
The obsession with sweets/bakery/desserts is mad, think 4 or 5 must have won by now,
The interviews I always think shows up the sham of the Apprentice from both sides - especially when its on immediately after Dragons Den.

Yes the Dragons can be pretty brutal - but it's almost never nasty. The interviews in the Apprentice are just unneccessarily cruel and aggressive. Brady just came across as a c*nt. "It's Baroness Brady to you" - is it though? Awful woman.

Also the calibre of them all relative to their behaviour is laughable. Again as a direct comparison - on DD you have the likes of Peter Jones and Meaden who are worth 100s of million and then Brady and the bald bloke who are worth about £12 in comparison acting as if they know everything.

That said - madness how the businesses are SO shite. Especially considering it's blatantly obvious that they weed people through to the final based on the business plans rather than performance.
Usually the interviews start of brutal and then show moments of positivity where the candidates seem at least somewhat capable. There was none of that yesterday.

Bet Sugar wishes he could cancel it this year rather than essentially just set fire to £250k.
It was awful - it was almost satirical in, something you'd watch on Comic Relief as a sketch. "Hi Alan, would you like to give me a quarter of a million to cut hair, or perhaps sell some sweets like a corner shop"

The gym - I'm struggling to understand quite how it's going to get monetised other than members, and if that's the case - it's not mega bucks.

And unless your manufacturing the hair extensions you're just a reseller.

Utter utter tripe shite business opportunities, I'd bin them all off.



.....And what the sweet jesus is that shite? The bloke is gonna do speaking although he's an illiterate idiot? and coaching, on what exactly? spectacular failure?
I know its not really a proper business show and business is difficult, but those business ideas were fucking awful. Lady Bakewell admitted she didnt even think that she would get so far so essentially made up a business idea.

Also Brady can fuck off with her Barroness Brady line.
I served her over the phone when I worked for Natwest, she was a right miserable cow. Her names not even Brady the snotty fucker, Paul Peschisolido must fume every time he sees her on the telly disowning his name.
She's an absolute Karen.
Even the business plans were shite.

What a god awful season and crap contestants this year.

They need to go back to the drawing board and stop dumbing it down.
Was glad to see dinghy lips get found out. Business plan to be a reseller of hair extensions. Wow.
I hadn't watched it for years due to the dumbing down - missus had continued and persuaded me to this year. Managed 2 episodes before I gave up. Caught the interview one last night and fuck me it's turned to shit - the lot of them were fucking idiots and the interviews were just the interviewers being dicks.
Please don't put anything on this forum which advertises that rag, you should know better.
Marnie will win this, which is annoying because she's the one I dislike the most.
i got the 2 finalists right - and there's something about marnie

and her name sounds a lot like mon-ey

it's an entertainment programme - i think of it as an equivalent to a big brother for the delusionally money-infatuated
That made Mrs A laugh. A lot.  :D. I dont understand how people think it makes them look better.

Brady is a disgrace, but we knew that already. Probably told to be challenging, but completely misjudged it and showed her true colours for all to see.
do you mind - baroness brady
Guaranteed to win I would've thought. The way they put her as 1 of the last 2  to be possibly eliminated smacked of the producers saying, "Make it look like she nearly got knocked out in the semis so there's a bit of suspense in the final."
