The interviews I always think shows up the sham of the Apprentice from both sides - especially when its on immediately after Dragons Den.



Yes the Dragons can be pretty brutal - but it's almost never nasty. The interviews in the Apprentice are just unneccessarily cruel and aggressive. Brady just came across as a c*nt. "It's Baroness Brady to you" - is it though? Awful woman.



Also the calibre of them all relative to their behaviour is laughable. Again as a direct comparison - on DD you have the likes of Peter Jones and Meaden who are worth 100s of million and then Brady and the bald bloke who are worth about £12 in comparison acting as if they know everything.



That said - madness how the businesses are SO shite. Especially considering it's blatantly obvious that they weed people through to the final based on the business plans rather than performance.