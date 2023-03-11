« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Apprentice  (Read 14527 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #360 on: March 11, 2023, 08:28:21 am »
Stupid task this week. No consideration of money spent or profit margin at any point, so it was barely business related.

And how the branding and marketing "expert" survived after completely fucking up the branding and marketing I'll never know. They got rid of the person least responsible.
« Last Edit: March 11, 2023, 08:30:40 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,854
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #361 on: March 11, 2023, 09:23:26 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 11, 2023, 08:28:21 am
Stupid task this week. No consideration of money spent or profit margin at any point, so it was barely business related.

And how the branding and marketing "expert" survived after completely fucking up the branding and marketing I'll never know. They got rid of the person least responsible.

Seems like almost every week the firing bore little relation to what actually happened.

Interviews are always compulsive viewing of course, but the show is sooooo tired now.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,947
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #362 on: March 11, 2023, 09:52:24 am »
It was a rubbish task this week but right person went. The editing just does not make Simba look like remotely capable.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #363 on: March 11, 2023, 07:27:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 11, 2023, 09:52:24 am
It was a rubbish task this week but right person went. The editing just does not make Simba look like remotely capable.

Well, none of them look capable. Simba didn't do anything, whilst the other two actively fucked things up. Now you can fire Simba for not involving himself, but not when those making the decisions have got things so badly wrong. And one of them got it badly wrong in the field that was her actual job.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,577
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #364 on: March 11, 2023, 07:58:01 pm »
Glad to see Claude back for the interviews
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,947
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #365 on: March 11, 2023, 08:30:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 11, 2023, 07:27:12 pm
Well, none of them look capable. Simba didn't do anything, whilst the other two actively fucked things up. Now you can fire Simba for not involving himself, but not when those making the decisions have got things so badly wrong. And one of them got it badly wrong in the field that was her actual job.
Simba rarely did anything. Fact he lasted in it so long speaks volumes.

Is it all women final five for second year running?
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,283
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm »
The finalists get worse every year. They used to have some pretty interesting business plans, now its all pick n mix and hair extensions.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm
The finalists get worse every year. They used to have some pretty interesting business plans, now its all pick n mix and hair extensions.
The obsession with sweets/bakery/desserts is mad, think 4 or 5 must have won by now,
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,423
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 09:56:55 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,529
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #369 on: Today at 11:18:07 am »
The interviews I always think shows up the sham of the Apprentice from both sides - especially when its on immediately after Dragons Den.

Yes the Dragons can be pretty brutal - but it's almost never nasty. The interviews in the Apprentice are just unneccessarily cruel and aggressive. Brady just came across as a c*nt. "It's Baroness Brady to you" - is it though? Awful woman.

Also the calibre of them all relative to their behaviour is laughable. Again as a direct comparison - on DD you have the likes of Peter Jones and Meaden who are worth 100s of million and then Brady and the bald bloke who are worth about £12 in comparison acting as if they know everything.

That said - madness how the businesses are SO shite. Especially considering it's blatantly obvious that they weed people through to the final based on the business plans rather than performance.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,670
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #370 on: Today at 11:21:34 am »
Usually the interviews start of brutal and then show moments of positivity where the candidates seem at least somewhat capable. There was none of that yesterday.

Bet Sugar wishes he could cancel it this year rather than essentially just set fire to £250k.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #371 on: Today at 12:21:29 pm »
https://www.avitv.co.uk/

They really did miss a trick
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #372 on: Today at 01:47:59 pm »
It was awful - it was almost satirical in, something you'd watch on Comic Relief as a sketch. "Hi Alan, would you like to give me a quarter of a million to cut hair, or perhaps sell some sweets like a corner shop"

The gym - I'm struggling to understand quite how it's going to get monetised other than members, and if that's the case - it's not mega bucks.

And unless your manufacturing the hair extensions you're just a reseller.

Utter utter tripe shite business opportunities, I'd bin them all off.


Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:21:29 pm
https://www.avitv.co.uk/

They really did miss a trick

.....And what the sweet jesus is that shite? The bloke is gonna do speaking although he's an illiterate idiot? and coaching, on what exactly? spectacular failure?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,177
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #373 on: Today at 03:30:34 pm »
I know its not really a proper business show and business is difficult, but those business ideas were fucking awful. Lady Bakewell admitted she didnt even think that she would get so far so essentially made up a business idea.

Also Brady can fuck off with her Barroness Brady line.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,323
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #374 on: Today at 04:00:53 pm »
I served her over the phone when I worked for Natwest, she was a right miserable cow. Her names not even Brady the snotty fucker, Paul Peschisolido must fume every time he sees her on the telly disowning his name.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 