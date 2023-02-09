My friend was on one of the groups that was given a guided tour around Snowdonia last year -- one of the ones where after failing with selling on the streets, they went to a "random office". He said not only was it obviously arranged for them to go to the office regardless, but that the production team told them what to say, what flaws to point out in their pitch, what price they should negotiate at and not to go lower than X amount.



When they were on the task itself, so much of it was done with several takes as they wanted certain candidates to say certain lines or to say it again but with slightly different wording, the production team telling the guests what to complain about, what to ask, what to say to the candidates -- everything about this show is pretty much scripted or decided for them by the production team these days. Doesn't mean they can't be smart and work the system and prove themselves, but it's pretty evident how much of it is bollocks.