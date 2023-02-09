« previous next »
Author Topic: The Apprentice  (Read 13654 times)

KissThisGuy

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #320 on: February 9, 2023, 10:30:53 pm »
Can someone explain to me the rationale of having them negotiate a price with a professional caterer only to do all the cooking yourself? I was thinking, "at least they're giving them professional chefs, so a team isn't going to lose for being shite in the kitchen." Alas, I was wrong.

P.S. The fakest thing in the show is the, "cars will be waiting in 15 minutes." They all come out looking like runway models.
Graeme

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #321 on: February 9, 2023, 11:24:07 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on February  9, 2023, 10:30:53 pm
P.S. The fakest thing in the show is the, "cars will be waiting in 15 minutes." They all come out looking like runway models.

Lottie from 2019 Series did a few TikTok videos last year about the process and this was one of the handful of things she said was actually true.
Graeme

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #322 on: February 9, 2023, 11:31:10 pm »
Oh and apparently Reece left the process after getting caught drinking on the flight to Dubai breaking the strict no-alcohol rule for candidates
jillc

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #323 on: February 10, 2023, 07:12:38 pm »
What an shambles both teams, all that money paid and their customers end up hungry and thirsty. 😳
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #324 on: February 10, 2023, 08:33:08 pm »
Latest episode was background noise whilst we did nothing of any note.

Limiting drinks though. Honestly so stupid.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #325 on: February 11, 2023, 06:40:21 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on February  7, 2023, 11:06:49 am
100% - DD shits all over this in every way possible.
Definitely. It's much more watchable and good dragons.
tubby

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #326 on: February 24, 2023, 09:33:54 am »
Avi is incredible, I dunno how he does it.  Dude is an absolute lunatic but somehow always falls on his feet.
El Lobo

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #327 on: February 24, 2023, 09:39:27 am »
Needs to win every task, cos he's surely gone as soon as he's next on the losing side :D Although for TV sake they may well just keep him until the interviews.

Crazy task, cos they actually smashed the experience bit and even didn't do badly with the food. If they'd actually sold it right they could easily have won that.
swoopy

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #328 on: February 24, 2023, 09:48:36 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 24, 2023, 09:39:27 am
Needs to win every task, cos he's surely gone as soon as he's next on the losing side :D Although for TV sake they may well just keep him until the interviews.

Crazy task, cos they actually smashed the experience bit and even didn't do badly with the food. If they'd actually sold it right they could easily have won that.

Crazy that the PM was going to blame the two that did the actual experience for the money they'd spent on the food, after he told them the price was going to be £X initially!
Glad that Sugar dictated who was going to get brought back in.
Chris~

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #329 on: February 24, 2023, 09:59:07 am »
£300 for 40 minutes of a magician is mad, right? Although I guess it's the same for the food. £30 a head just for the ingredients to some burgers wasn't it. I get it's part of the show that they set it up in a certain way, but surely you would check the pricing see that's a shit deal and just sell the experience.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #330 on: February 24, 2023, 11:56:03 am »
Best comedy on TV at the moment. I wouldn't trust any of them to run a bath.
UntouchableLuis

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #331 on: February 24, 2023, 06:15:36 pm »
Avi is going to get decimated in the interviews if he makes it that far.
Graeme

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #332 on: February 24, 2023, 06:22:58 pm »
I remember praying for that lad who owned the plumbing company to get as far as the interviews because he was an absolute dickhead, and he ended up winning. Sugar parted ways with him fairly quickly though.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #333 on: February 24, 2023, 10:06:32 pm »
Avi's arrogance is unbelievable. Spoilt brat.

Glad that PM went though. Flipping useless.

They all have nice teeth this year though ;D
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #334 on: February 24, 2023, 10:50:52 pm »
I actually think Simba comes across as a relatively sane, competent person.
Libertine

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #335 on: February 25, 2023, 09:29:31 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on February 24, 2023, 09:59:07 am
£300 for 40 minutes of a magician is mad, right?

And what was the point of it? What did a magician have to do with an immersive prison experience? Unless he was showing them how to escape rather than some card tricks.

Weirdly there was some competence on show this week though for a change. And right person fired as well for once.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #336 on: February 25, 2023, 01:47:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 24, 2023, 10:50:52 pm
I actually think Simba comes across as a relatively sane, competent person.
Looks gormless and useless. Says alot he's still in this as he's dreadful.
liverbloke

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #337 on: February 25, 2023, 03:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February 24, 2023, 11:56:03 am
Best comedy on TV at the moment. I wouldn't trust any of them to run a bath.

...and that's why we watch

it's a good laugh - anyone taking it tooooooo serious is missing the point

it's entertainment - but shhhhhhh.... the contestants never seem to understand that
Grobbelrevell

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #338 on: February 26, 2023, 01:33:51 am »
Quote from: tubby on February 24, 2023, 09:33:54 am
Avi is incredible, I dunno how he does it.  Dude is an absolute lunatic but somehow always falls on his feet.

I'm convinced he's not real.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #339 on: February 26, 2023, 10:58:50 am »
Quote from: Libertine on February 25, 2023, 09:29:31 am
And what was the point of it? What did a magician have to do with an immersive prison experience? Unless he was showing them how to escape rather than some card tricks.

Weirdly there was some competence on show this week though for a change. And right person fired as well for once.

We were laughing because the cheaper alternative was the contortionist, who actually had some relevance if she could escape from handcuffs or whatever. Also couldn't believe they spent so much on gourmet food given they could have just served slop to make it more realistic.
El Lobo

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #340 on: February 27, 2023, 10:38:34 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 26, 2023, 10:58:50 am
We were laughing because the cheaper alternative was the contortionist, who actually had some relevance if she could escape from handcuffs or whatever. Also couldn't believe they spent so much on gourmet food given they could have just served slop to make it more realistic.

See its pretty likely they got told 'Its one or the other and you HAVE to pick them, you cant just not have a performer. And since the other team got the 'budget' food option you HAVE to have the expensive one'
JerseyKloppite

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #341 on: February 28, 2023, 11:13:16 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 26, 2023, 10:58:50 am
We were laughing because the cheaper alternative was the contortionist, who actually had some relevance if she could escape from handcuffs or whatever. Also couldn't believe they spent so much on gourmet food given they could have just served slop to make it more realistic.

Its a catch-22 though isn't it. If they'd paid £150-180 for an experience day, which the food team were under the impression was the plan, and that £150-£180 paid for two apprentice candidates acting badly and giving them crap food, they'd be asking for refunds all over the place (especially when the guests didn't even realise what they'd signed up for).

I did like.that she'd done the maths in the boardroom to prove that it didn't make a difference anyway.
tubby

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #342 on: February 28, 2023, 11:26:15 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on February 28, 2023, 11:13:16 am
I did like.that she'd done the maths in the boardroom to prove that it didn't make a difference anyway.

Yeah that was really smart, gave the PM nowhere to go.
JerseyKloppite

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #343 on: March 1, 2023, 02:56:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 28, 2023, 11:26:15 am
Yeah that was really smart, gave the PM nowhere to go.

I'm surprised that they don't do that kind of thing more (or they might but it's edited out). Usually fairly simple maths to work out whether the failing of a particular team or sub-team made as much difference as is being suggested.

When she didn't understand the metaphor about first class tickets :lmao
iamnant

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #344 on: March 1, 2023, 03:25:36 pm »
My friend was on one of the groups that was given a guided tour around Snowdonia last year -- one of the ones where after failing with selling on the streets, they went to a "random office". He said not only was it obviously arranged for them to go to the office regardless, but that the production team told them what to say, what flaws to point out in their pitch, what price they should negotiate at and not to go lower than X amount.

When they were on the task itself, so much of it was done with several takes as they wanted certain candidates to say certain lines or to say it again but with slightly different wording, the production team telling the guests what to complain about, what to ask, what to say to the candidates -- everything about this show is pretty much scripted or decided for them by the production team these days. Doesn't mean they can't be smart and work the system and prove themselves, but it's pretty evident how much of it is bollocks.
jillc

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 09:21:16 pm »
I think he should just sack the lot of them, they are all bloody useless.  :o
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm »
The more you see the more the stories about the producers giving the teams limited options must be true, because surely no one can be that stupid.

It was very very funny though.
tubby

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm »
Devastated for Avi.  Marnie is a piece of work.
redgriffin73

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm »
That Venom looked like a penis pump ;D
jillc

Re: The Apprentice
« Reply #349 on: Today at 06:12:54 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm
Devastated for Avi.  Marnie is a piece of work.

Avi was way out of his depth though, I get people like his personality but he has no idea of working with people.
