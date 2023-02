Can someone explain to me the rationale of having them negotiate a price with a professional caterer only to do all the cooking yourself? I was thinking, "at least they're giving them professional chefs, so a team isn't going to lose for being shite in the kitchen." Alas, I was wrong.



P.S. The fakest thing in the show is the, "cars will be waiting in 15 minutes." They all come out looking like runway models.