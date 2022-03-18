« previous next »
The Apprentice 2022

Re: The Apprentice 2022
March 18, 2022, 05:48:59 pm
Quote from: swoopy on March 18, 2022, 05:26:56 pm
I thought them buying up Kathryn's domain name in various formats was brilliant ;D she looked mortified and taken down a peg while Mike was telling her.

An absolute rogues gallery of Dubya and araeholes on the interview panel. :D

Mike always does some digging, cant get away with anything.
Good old Claude who starts off quite softly spoken and makes them think hes going to be reasonable and then picks them apart.
The gobby woman who shouts at them and tells them theyre shite.
The other woman I think wasnt quite as bad to be fair.

Great viewing but I sometimes picture myself sat in front of them and cringe at what shite Id say that theyd rip to pieces. :D
Re: The Apprentice 2022
March 18, 2022, 05:54:34 pm
I wouldn't invest in any of them this year out of those 4, absolute load of shite the lot of them - and not having to pick between someone selling pajamas for dogs or a fucking business which is 2 of them not 1.
Re: The Apprentice 2022
March 18, 2022, 05:57:32 pm
Just dont see him touching Harpreets business with a bargepole. Huge red flag over business ownership that will only end in a family feud and in court. I honestly think Kathryn could rock up next week with pyjamas made from rags by smackheads in exchange for heroin and still win.
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm
Those interviews were fucking shite. That one woman just trying to get Stephanie to cry - why on earth bring up her Dad?! The woman who's botoxed to within an inch of her life just trying too hard to be a c*nt without actually saying anything of use. Claude trying too hard with the whole being scary thing. The only one of good value was Mike, but who was then knee deep up Alan Sugar's arse in the boardroom.

Did have a chuckle at all these capitalists trying to say buying her pyjamas from China was unethical (granted she shouldn't have used that word in her plan). The absolute audacity to be that hypocritical on screen is pretty impressive.

Anyway, I'm fully in love with Kathryn, I can no longer refute it.
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Today at 02:24:44 pm
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm
Those interviews were fucking shite. That one woman just trying to get Stephanie to cry - why on earth bring up her Dad?! The woman who's botoxed to within an inch of her life just trying too hard to be a c*nt without actually saying anything of use. Claude trying too hard with the whole being scary thing. The only one of good value was Mike, but who was then knee deep up Alan Sugar's arse in the boardroom.

Did have a chuckle at all these capitalists trying to say buying her pyjamas from China was unethical (granted she shouldn't have used that word in her plan). The absolute audacity to be that hypocritical on screen is pretty impressive.

Anyway, I'm fully in love with Kathryn, I can no longer refute it.

Must admit, I agree with everything you say. Everything.
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Today at 05:27:40 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 02:24:44 pm
Must admit, I agree with everything you say. Everything.

*Inserts Spiderman gif*
Re: The Apprentice 2022
Today at 08:56:20 pm
Isn't the final usually on a Sunday night?
