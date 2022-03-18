I thought them buying up Kathryn's domain name in various formats was brilliant she looked mortified and taken down a peg while Mike was telling her.
An absolute rogues gallery of Dubya and araeholes on the interview panel.
Mike always does some digging, cant get away with anything.
Good old Claude who starts off quite softly spoken and makes them think hes going to be reasonable and then picks them apart.
The gobby woman who shouts at them and tells them theyre shite.
The other woman I think wasnt quite as bad to be fair.
Great viewing but I sometimes picture myself sat in front of them and cringe at what shite Id say that theyd rip to pieces.