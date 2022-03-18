Those interviews were fucking shite. That one woman just trying to get Stephanie to cry - why on earth bring up her Dad?! The woman who's botoxed to within an inch of her life just trying too hard to be a c*nt without actually saying anything of use. Claude trying too hard with the whole being scary thing. The only one of good value was Mike, but who was then knee deep up Alan Sugar's arse in the boardroom.



Did have a chuckle at all these capitalists trying to say buying her pyjamas from China was unethical (granted she shouldn't have used that word in her plan). The absolute audacity to be that hypocritical on screen is pretty impressive.



Anyway, I'm fully in love with Kathryn, I can no longer refute it.