You sound like so many of my colleagues Jill.



I'd be interested to know if they were told in advance who the other buyers would be, beyond the NEC/Wembley. I was struggling to work out why HS2 and Network Rail would need lots of driverless pods. Maybe to shuttle people around big sites? Why on earth would they want a karaoke experience?There are definitely places where I could see some kind of party pod being snapped up, but if they were aware that the potential customers were all rather bland corporates then they weren't going to buy them in a million years. Doomed from the start.