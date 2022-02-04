An interesting week for me as a native of Snowdonia.



I've filmed Shaun who runs Zip World and he would have loved acting a dick to that team (clearly told to do that by the production team) -- big ego on that fella. Also filmed the owner of the shop with the cheeses -- really, really nice guy.



But I had a big shock when one of my mates was on there as part of the ZipWorld tour, who I go to Anfield with (he's a ST holder in the Kenny). I had to ask him all the details of what it was like and he said they re-do all of the shots and said it was a long, long day of retakes and stops and starts. The production company told them what questions to ask (they were told to ask "What kind of food do they eat" in the quarry canteen, for example). They get told what price they should settle on and haggle for as well!



He said all the contestants were really nice as was most of the production team apart from Amy who he said didn't want to know and was stuck up her own arse.



