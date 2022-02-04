« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #120 on: February 4, 2022, 07:59:28 pm »
Artic FFS :lmao

And theres no penguins in the Arctic. Apart from that, looked great.

Not seen the boardroom bit yet, but if that team loses I bet the PM is thrilled she has a team to blame that on!
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #121 on: February 4, 2022, 09:59:16 pm »
Think it was right for Francesca to go really.. the format of the show doesn't and shouldn't allow for previous good performances to be taken into account, really?

And not only did she get Arctic wrong, but she just came across as a pretty horrid person when dealing with the other female on her sub team.
Offline RedSince86

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #122 on: February 4, 2022, 10:08:46 pm »
Would have been quite funnier if they said well we change the location to Antartica after the Penguin query and that guy said well they are no Polar Bears down in Antartica, just to see their reactions. ;D

Not sure why they didn't go with a shooting game and then said to those games people that eventually you could add a battle Royale game mode to it, that would have been a winner.

Again the Guys are fucking useless, actually this is the worst season of competitors, but it will be a final five of Girls.
Offline killer-heels

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #123 on: February 4, 2022, 10:22:23 pm »
That was a really hard task. How on earth can you make an amazing game in one or two days?
Online Crosby Nick

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #124 on: February 4, 2022, 10:24:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  4, 2022, 10:22:23 pm
That was a really hard task. How on earth can you make an amazing game in one or two days?

Yeah the comments about the prison game being a bit boring were very harsh given the timings. But then maybe they were just told to be critical, and they did place their hypothetical orders.

Francesca may have spelt Arctic wrong but the two others could and should have said something. Slippery Akshay survives another one!
Online jillc

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #125 on: February 5, 2022, 07:25:53 pm »
Francesca doesn't let anyone speak and I think she deserved to go for the spelling mistake alone, that was bad. Also the way she treated the other female (can't remember her name) in the sub team was diabolical leadership.
Online jillc

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #126 on: February 5, 2022, 07:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on February  4, 2022, 09:49:15 am
They may have just got away with artic on the branding if the voiceover didn't also mention it several times.
Agree if she's taken Ashkay in it would have been curtains.

For that many people not to know how to spell arctic was hilarious, but it's a bit rich when Sugar has a go at people when his grammar is often cringeworthy.

There is no way they'd have got away with the spelling mistake. Both members of the public when they were testing the game on them and the experts were speechless at that basic error. Sugar's grammar isn't much better I agree but it's was a huge mistake for them to make.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #127 on: February 5, 2022, 08:10:44 pm »
Older ginger lady or Akshay to go next.
Online west_london_red

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #128 on: February 5, 2022, 11:10:42 pm »
Probably been said before but is it me or are the contestants getting thicker and thicker each year? Im sure once upon a time they were actually quite bright but now it just seems to be people are selected to make arses of themselves on TV.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #129 on: February 6, 2022, 11:46:11 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on February  5, 2022, 11:10:42 pm
Probably been said before but is it me or are the contestants getting thicker and thicker each year? Im sure once upon a time they were actually quite bright but now it just seems to be people are selected to make arses of themselves on TV.

Probably. But the editing also makes them come across as stupider than they are, and the tasks are setup to make them fail.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #130 on: February 6, 2022, 08:49:04 pm »
It always makes me think none of them have ever watched the show before. They make the same mistakes every year, come across as arrogant pricks every year in every interview they give and argue like schoolkids in the boardroom every year.

Its almost as if it was scripted. Still love watching it through my fingers with gritted teeth though.
Offline Graeme

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #131 on: February 10, 2022, 08:50:40 pm »
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML2thmwS/


Some insights into product names, product colours etc.
Offline Circa1892

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #132 on: February 10, 2022, 09:59:59 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 27, 2022, 10:06:55 pm
Next week the candidates design and then make by hand a new car

Just a week or two out with this guess
Offline iamnant

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #133 on: February 10, 2022, 10:48:05 pm »
An interesting week for me as a native of Snowdonia.

I've filmed Shaun who runs Zip World and he would have loved acting a dick to that team (clearly told to do that by the production team) -- big ego on that fella. Also filmed the owner of the shop with the cheeses -- really, really nice guy.

But I had a big shock when one of my mates was on there as part of the ZipWorld tour, who I go to Anfield with (he's a ST holder in the Kenny). I had to ask him all the details of what it was like and he said they re-do all of the shots and said it was a long, long day of retakes and stops and starts. The production company told them what questions to ask (they were told to ask "What kind of food do they eat" in the quarry canteen, for example). They get told what price they should settle on and haggle for as well!

He said all the contestants were really nice as was most of the production team apart from Amy who he said didn't want to know and was stuck up her own arse.

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #134 on: February 11, 2022, 07:19:55 am »
Thought that was one of the better "run a tour" tasks in recent years. Usually they're a car crash with loads of refunds but both teams did alright, just poor selling on the losing team let them down.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #135 on: February 11, 2022, 09:29:12 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on February 11, 2022, 07:19:55 am
Thought that was one of the better "run a tour" tasks in recent years. Usually they're a car crash with loads of refunds but both teams did alright, just poor selling on the losing team let them down.

Yeah, it must have been edited with a clearer narrative than usual, because the tours didn't look good, or that well run, but there were no refunds.
Offline sinnermichael

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #136 on: February 11, 2022, 10:27:13 am »
Right person went for once. She just dodged any responsibility.
Offline sinnermichael

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #137 on: February 11, 2022, 10:34:33 am »
Today's Wordle.

Offline redgriffin73

Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #138 on: February 11, 2022, 01:40:54 pm »
Was surprised the train trip team didn't lose, that painting session looked an absolute farce! Glad Amy went though, although how Aaron is still there is beyond me.
Offline iamnant

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 11:03:38 pm »
The most obvious firing since The Apprentice began tonight. What an absolute shit show of a PM.
Offline Graeme

Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 11:41:30 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:03:38 pm
The most obvious firing since The Apprentice began tonight. What an absolute shit show of a PM.

Yeah, compounded by the fact that shes a little weak when it comes to an argument and you could see the others rounding on her.
Online Libertine

Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:26:20 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 11:03:38 pm
The most obvious firing since The Apprentice began tonight. What an absolute shit show of a PM.

Not even Sugar could have fucked that up.

Dreadful performance. And her attempts to justify it were painful to watch.
Offline Trada

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #142 on: Today at 08:05:24 am »
I would love to see a series of this with just ordinary working  people with no business experience just normal jobs and unemployed doing the same things and judged the same.

To see how they go about the tasks and interact with businesses.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #143 on: Today at 08:37:10 am »
That was awful. I didn't catch the full briefing, but surely when there is potentially a wide range of customers, the obvious answer is to go vanilla on the basis it is least likely to offend and therefore work for the maximum number of clients.

I know it's heavily edited but one of Wembley/NEC even told them about their wide and varied events and therefore customers. Anyone who's ever been around those venues will know that there's plenty of potential for long walks between key venues and that's what the driverless vehicles would be there to help with. I looked at the NEC site and they have these in operation doing 1 mile shuttles along a road onsite.

They're so convinced of their own brilliance that they ignore the obvious. Oh I've designed my own bar therefore these high profile serious venues offering wide ranging events are going to lease a load of driverless pods themed like, oh a bar.
Online Chris~

Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:53:38 am »
I'm guessing like how they have to wear the costumes which make them look stupid they're told they can't just go grey or white and have to have patterns/colours etc.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:06:40 am »
^ Maybe, but even if that is the brief there'll still be plenty of scope not to produce something that is totally shit.

This is the NEC vehicle
https://www.thenec.co.uk/press-and-news/solihull-and-the-nec-lead-the-drive-in-driverless-technology/

It's not great, but it has a bit of local and national branding on it and looks appropriate for the NEC and the wide variety of events that it hosts.

What the NEC probably wouldn't have is a fleet of party pods or ones with a load of bees on them.
Online El Lobo

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:11:04 am »
I'm sure there must be some form of nudging them in certain directions. It'd be pretty boring TV if they just made generic silver pods with generic insides, purely for the purpose of shuttling people as you say, and all of the investors and event companies bought a load from both teams.
Online amir87

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:19:01 am »
I'd be surprised if that was true.

Sugar asks why there's a karaoke machine in the pod and gets a reply of "because Gaz from production said do it for the lolz"
Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:50:45 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:06:40 am
^ Maybe, but even if that is the brief there'll still be plenty of scope not to produce something that is totally shit.

This is the NEC vehicle
https://www.thenec.co.uk/press-and-news/solihull-and-the-nec-lead-the-drive-in-driverless-technology/

It's not great, but it has a bit of local and national branding on it and looks appropriate for the NEC and the wide variety of events that it hosts.

What the NEC probably wouldn't have is a fleet of party pods or ones with a load of bees on them.
You know how it goes though, too plain and they get told how is this different to what we have, needed a USP etc. Not to mention neither side gets to see what the other is doing until the end and seem to only be allowed about a minute to talk to each other during the design process, being pushed down certain paths it's going to look a bit shit even if they were really good on the tasks.
Online El Lobo

  Re: The Apprentice 2022
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:55:16 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:19:01 am
I'd be surprised if that was true.

Sugar asks why there's a karaoke machine in the pod and gets a reply of "because Gaz from production said do it for the lolz"

Well maybe not to that extent, but there's no way they've got nine legit business people who then come up with the shite they come up with without being prompted to make it more entertaining....surely. Or that Akeem isn't aware that he's literally changing every single decision when he's PM if someone suggests he should, after being told he needs to be more assertive :D

Maybe I'm just giving them too much credit though and they are all absolute fuckwits
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:58:06 am »
The whole format of the tasks now is so tired and stupid. Having each team split up into two teams who then have to work on the same product without communicating is just ridiculous and not how any people in the real world actually work.

It's all just set up for them to fail every single week and I don't understand why the show has to be that way.
