Yep, insane to me that the only guy who spoke out against it was the one fired.



Yeah, I said the same. Thing is though, it's probably only 50% about what you actually do (or do not do) in the task, and the other 50% is down to arguing your case effectively in the boardroom, and he really didn't do that. When Allan Sugar was criticising him for 'not moving on' after making his point, he should've just replied bluntly with; "would you have moved on knowing your team were looking to carry that logo foward?". The entire room was united on it being dreadful and the reason for the loss, including Allan and his side-kicks, so how he responded to that question would have been interesting. I thought for all the world it was going to be Akeem out based on him leading the team that produced 'the turd' anyway. Mad to me that the two leaders of that task remained.Overall this show is what it is nowadays (and has been for a few years, at least, really). It's not about business acumen, uncovering the best business mind or potential business, it's entertainment, pure and simple. The egotistical dopes that they get on are with that in mind. It's all a bit Lord of the Flies meets Made in Chelsea, with a smattering of cringeworthy Dad Jokes.