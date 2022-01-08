« previous next »
Quote from: jillc on January  8, 2022, 02:45:37 pm
Why did the boys do a logo with no name with it, that was incredibly dim. I don't think the girls were much better eithef. Both team leaders were awful.

Loved when the other sub group asked them why it didnt have a name in the logo and they said it didnt come up, like it was trivial thing.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  8, 2022, 07:35:33 pm
Loved when the other sub group asked them why it didnt have a name in the logo and they said it didnt come up, like it was trivial thing.

I know! It leaves me aghast.  ;D
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January  6, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Yep, insane to me that the only guy who spoke out against it was the one fired.

It's clear he was a Grade A, trouble-causing bellend though....the comprehensive cheer from the house when he didn't return was telling...
Quote from: Pistolero on January  7, 2022, 02:26:13 pm
Hotter than a glassblowers ringpiece though....
I'm on the Harpreet train. 🔥🔥🔥

Should be fun viewing watching the girls team for the first few weeks before they split the teams, after 10 mins of the opening season you could already feel the tension.

#Catfights
Need to get back into this. Stopped watching when they changed the prize but hearing good things about it
Wow, can't believe they fired the one guy in the room who called out that the logo looked like shit (literally), the logo that lost the task. It has got more farcical by the year but that's the last straw. When such blatant illogical decisions are being made what is the point of the show? The audience are made to feel as dumb as the contestants and expected to swallow it whole. No thanks.

I used to love it but can't watch anymore after that. We know the show is scripted to an extent but when it becomes so ridiculously obvious all the 'suspension of disbelief' is completely lost for good.

The show has turned into an incredibly scripted (even more than it ever was) docu-soap, absolute garbage which is a shame as I was looking forward to it.
I mean, he pointed out that it was shit, but his idea didn't seem much better ;D And he didn't suggest putting the name in which is the key point really.

The first week is always really arbitrary. It seems harsh to bin off the people who actually put themselves forward to project manage while everyone else sits around saying what a good idea it is. I think the idea of a yoga pose into a wave isn't a bad one, but the lack of a face makes it creepy and the colours were horrific. The sub-team leader came up with it all and should have gone, but he painted that guy as disruptive.
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January  6, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Yep, insane to me that the only guy who spoke out against it was the one fired.

Yeah, I said the same. Thing is though, it's probably only 50% about what you actually do (or do not do) in the task, and the other 50% is down to arguing your case effectively in the boardroom, and he really didn't do that. When Allan Sugar was criticising him for 'not moving on' after making his point, he should've just replied bluntly with; "would you have moved on knowing your team were looking to carry that logo foward?". The entire room was united on it being dreadful and the reason for the loss, including Allan and his side-kicks, so how he responded to that question would have been interesting. I thought for all the world it was going to be Akeem out based on him leading the team that produced 'the turd' anyway. Mad to me that the two leaders of that task remained.

Overall this show is what it is nowadays (and has been for a few years, at least, really). It's not about business acumen, uncovering the best business mind or potential business, it's entertainment, pure and simple. The egotistical dopes that they get on are with that in mind. It's all a bit Lord of the Flies meets Made in Chelsea, with a smattering of cringeworthy Dad Jokes.
They should just simply do the firing thing from the 3rd task onwards, atleast give a little time for all the showboating to calm a bit

Not like they cant do double/triple firings later on to make up for it
This must have been posted before. Apologies if it has but they have us all bang to rights here!

https://youtu.be/3ss-59fi4nM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 10, 2022, 12:35:45 am
Wow, can't believe they fired the one guy in the room who called out that the logo looked like shit (literally), the logo that lost the task. It has got more farcical by the year but that's the last straw. When such blatant illogical decisions are being made what is the point of the show? The audience are made to feel as dumb as the contestants and expected to swallow it whole. No thanks.

I used to love it but can't watch anymore after that. We know the show is scripted to an extent but when it becomes so ridiculously obvious all the 'suspension of disbelief' is completely lost for good.

The show has turned into an incredibly scripted (even more than it ever was) docu-soap, absolute garbage which is a shame as I was looking forward to it.


he was an absolute tithead....I would've fired him before the task even started just for his annoying face and stupid fuckin beard
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:06:58 pm
This must have been posted before. Apologies if it has but they have us all bang to rights here!

https://youtu.be/3ss-59fi4nM

Rumbled ;D
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 03:18:35 pm

he was an absolute tithead....I would've fired him before the task even started just for his annoying face and stupid fuckin beard
;D He looks very familiar to me. I must have crossed paths with him in real life.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:06:58 pm
This must have been posted before. Apologies if it has but they have us all bang to rights here!

https://youtu.be/3ss-59fi4nM

This is me...every series
Poundland Sharapova and Netto Beyoncé really dont get on at all.
Just fire all the boys now and be done with it.
Another bizarre firing.

I mean, the PM this week was fully responsible for the creation of the turd brush. There's fuck all anyone else could have done to save them once that design had been rubber stamped. FFS the fact he went straight back to a browny/green design after last week's logo debacle was enough for him to be fired before even stepping back in the boardroom.
Just catching up on this now, why are the boys so obsessed with green and brown? ;D

Oh and Wiffy?! :lmao
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:33:44 pm
Just catching up on this now, why are the boys so obsessed with green and brown? ;D

Oh and Wiffy?! :lmao

Havent seen this weeks yet but annoyingly flicked through the channels last night and saw Youre Fired was on, so thats a bit crap.

Brown and green...you know, natures colours. Think of all those trees you see out in the middle of the ocean.
Boys PM is a dickhead.  Should've gone.
Mad decision again.

But Sugar did have some good lines in that episode though, so will forgive him.

Dread to think what the drink the boys come up with next week will look (and smell) like....
The app was probably the best thing the boys did in the task, and it was much better than the girls. So naturally they fire the one responsible for it whilst keeping the one who made a toothbrush look like a turd.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:17:37 pm
Mad decision again.

But Sugar did have some good lines in that episode though, so will forgive him.

Dread to think what the drink the boys come up with next week will look (and smell) like....
It's mixed teams next week which is shite.

The boys are shocking. The PM who refused to change the colour of brush should have gone.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:14:52 pm
Boys PM is a dickhead.  Should've gone.

Real passive aggressive dickhead. And a Manc.

Looking for Nicholas to step in and save him with the market research line?! Someone should have stuck up for themselves by saying you cant polish a turd. Real missed opportunity.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:04:24 pm
Looking for Nicholas to step in and save him with the market research line?!

"50% of our target market" = one 6 year old kid...  ::)

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:15:59 pm
"50% of our target market" = one 6 year old kid...  ::)

The Irish lad should've been all over that, might've saved himself - can't stand that market research bullshitting fucker...his demeanour and effortless horseshit puts me in mind of Tory junior minister
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:04:24 pm
Real passive aggressive dickhead. And a Manc.


Chorley I think, but yeah, same as really!

Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:22:15 pm
can't stand that market research bullshitting fucker...his demeanour and effortless horseshit puts me in mind of Tory junior minister

Really weird bloke, he was like a rabbit in the headlights for half of it, just seemed to have a vacant stare going on like he had no idea what to do.
