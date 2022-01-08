« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Apprentice 2022  (Read 1234 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,347
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #40 on: January 8, 2022, 07:35:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  8, 2022, 02:45:37 pm
Why did the boys do a logo with no name with it, that was incredibly dim. I don't think the girls were much better eithef. Both team leaders were awful.

Loved when the other sub group asked them why it didnt have a name in the logo and they said it didnt come up, like it was trivial thing.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,987
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #41 on: January 8, 2022, 10:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  8, 2022, 07:35:33 pm
Loved when the other sub group asked them why it didnt have a name in the logo and they said it didnt come up, like it was trivial thing.

I know! It leaves me aghast.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,036
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:30:31 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January  6, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Yep, insane to me that the only guy who spoke out against it was the one fired.

It's clear he was a Grade A, trouble-causing bellend though....the comprehensive cheer from the house when he didn't return was telling...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 12:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on January  7, 2022, 02:26:13 pm
Hotter than a glassblowers ringpiece though....
I'm on the Harpreet train. 🔥🔥🔥

Should be fun viewing watching the girls team for the first few weeks before they split the teams, after 10 mins of the opening season you could already feel the tension.

#Catfights
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 01:27:48 pm »
Need to get back into this. Stopped watching when they changed the prize but hearing good things about it
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,647
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:35:45 am »
Wow, can't believe they fired the one guy in the room who called out that the logo looked like shit (literally), the logo that lost the task. It has got more farcical by the year but that's the last straw. When such blatant illogical decisions are being made what is the point of the show? The audience are made to feel as dumb as the contestants and expected to swallow it whole. No thanks.

I used to love it but can't watch anymore after that. We know the show is scripted to an extent but when it becomes so ridiculously obvious all the 'suspension of disbelief' is completely lost for good.

The show has turned into an incredibly scripted (even more than it ever was) docu-soap, absolute garbage which is a shame as I was looking forward to it.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,002
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:39:41 am »
I mean, he pointed out that it was shit, but his idea didn't seem much better ;D And he didn't suggest putting the name in which is the key point really.

The first week is always really arbitrary. It seems harsh to bin off the people who actually put themselves forward to project manage while everyone else sits around saying what a good idea it is. I think the idea of a yoga pose into a wave isn't a bad one, but the lack of a face makes it creepy and the colours were horrific. The sub-team leader came up with it all and should have gone, but he painted that guy as disruptive.
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,636
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The Apprentice 2022
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:47:43 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on January  6, 2022, 11:44:44 pm
Yep, insane to me that the only guy who spoke out against it was the one fired.

Yeah, I said the same. Thing is though, it's probably only 50% about what you actually do (or do not do) in the task, and the other 50% is down to arguing your case effectively in the boardroom, and he really didn't do that. When Allan Sugar was criticising him for 'not moving on' after making his point, he should've just replied bluntly with; "would you have moved on knowing your team were looking to carry that logo foward?". The entire room was united on it being dreadful and the reason for the loss, including Allan and his side-kicks, so how he responded to that question would have been interesting. I thought for all the world it was going to be Akeem out based on him leading the team that produced 'the turd' anyway. Mad to me that the two leaders of that task remained.

Overall this show is what it is nowadays (and has been for a few years, at least, really). It's not about business acumen, uncovering the best business mind or potential business, it's entertainment, pure and simple. The egotistical dopes that they get on are with that in mind. It's all a bit Lord of the Flies meets Made in Chelsea, with a smattering of cringeworthy Dad Jokes.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 