That free kick will have pissed off Ronaldo for sure. All good.



Not so sure about that. I think he knows that he's actually not that freekick-god everyone seems to think he is. So, he knew he was never going to score. By letting Fernandes take it, he can now point to the fact that he would probably have done better, but there's no way to prove him wrong. Had Fernandes actually scored, he could have pointed out that he let him take it, because he knew it wasn't his game and Fernandes was likely to score. So, it was a win-win for him whichever way you look at it. Could be that I'm giving him too much credit though...