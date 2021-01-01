« previous next »
Offline Fruity

« Reply #2480 on: Today at 07:34:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 07:27:17 pm
Too late to recall Ole?  ;D

Too late to recall Carrick?
Online Nick110581

« Reply #2481 on: Today at 07:34:58 pm »
They are truly horrific.

The players don't look arsed.

Sancho cost £70 million and been shit.
Offline elsewhere

« Reply #2482 on: Today at 07:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:31:15 pm
They really need to put a rum together in the League if they want top 4.

Got to go away to us, Arsenal and City too.
has to be with orange juice imo
Offline rushyman

« Reply #2483 on: Today at 07:35:08 pm »
Shit night for Sky
Online Gerry Attrick

« Reply #2484 on: Today at 07:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:30:47 pm
Not really for here as since this is an LFC forum we all think ManU is shit no matter what but a lot of talking heads need to have a re-think on how good this ManU squad is as it's clearly not as good as most of them have made it out to be.

Maybe meet somewhere in the middle. Underlying stats were actually very good last season and they profiled as one of the top few sides in the league for all of last season. However, penalties help with xG of course. Nonetheless, you'd be a loony to say they've not got worse since Ronaldo signed even if he does his bit every so often. They ripped up what was working.
Online Crosby Dick

« Reply #2485 on: Today at 07:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:31:15 pm
They really need to put a rum together in the League if they want top 4.


With coke?
Offline elsewhere

« Reply #2486 on: Today at 07:35:58 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:33:30 pm
:lmao :lmao Klopps mentor.
He can't even be Klopp's barber ;D
Online rob1966

« Reply #2487 on: Today at 07:36:12 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 07:33:30 pm
:lmao :lmao Klopps mentor.

It's an insult that the media and the dickhead Mancs are trying to claim that

Offline RyanBabel19

« Reply #2488 on: Today at 07:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:34:58 pm
They are truly horrific.

The players don't look arsed.

Sancho cost £70 million and been shit.

They dissolved any bit of creativity the lad has. I watch him now and he cant even take his man on with any sort of regularity. His footwork at Dortmund was unreal, constantly wrong footing his marker
Online darragh85

« Reply #2489 on: Today at 07:36:53 pm »
was Gary on commentary duty or is he just assigned to Liverpool games?

Offline redgriffin73

« Reply #2490 on: Today at 07:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:31:15 pm
They really need to put a rum together in the League if they want top 4.

They're already playing like they're pissed, they don't need any alcohol on top of that ;D
Offline Chris~

« Reply #2491 on: Today at 07:37:54 pm »
How long until Carrick is in charge, 6 more games?
Offline Samie

« Reply #2492 on: Today at 07:38:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:36:12 pm
It's an insult that the media and the dickhead Mancs are trying to claim that



And Arrigo Sacchi if we want to get down to the nitty gritty of Kloppo's philosophy.  :D
Offline elsewhere

« Reply #2493 on: Today at 07:38:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:36:55 pm
They're already playing like they're pissed, they don't need any alcohol on top of that ;D
:lmao
Offline RyanBabel19

« Reply #2494 on: Today at 07:39:06 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:36:53 pm
was Gary on commentary duty or is he just assigned to Liverpool games?



Just ours mate, not much for him to squeal about tonight except a shit miss from his fellow rat look-a-like
Offline ScubaSteve

« Reply #2495 on: Today at 07:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:34:58 pm
They are truly horrific.

The players don't look arsed.

Sancho cost £70 million and been shit.

Sancho is a mad one. I think hes a cracking player but cant even get going in this team. What was he thinking. Hell need to move on to kickstart his career. Basically lost any chance of an England starting place moving to United and it was probably one of the reasons he chose to move
Online stoa

« Reply #2496 on: Today at 07:43:54 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:27:43 pm
That free kick will have pissed off Ronaldo for sure. All good.

Not so sure about that. I think he knows that he's actually not that freekick-god everyone seems to think he is. So, he knew he was never going to score. By letting Fernandes take it, he can now point to the fact that he would probably have done better, but there's no way to prove him wrong. Had Fernandes actually scored, he could have pointed out that he let him take it, because he knew it wasn't his game and Fernandes was likely to score. So, it was a win-win for him whichever way you look at it. Could be that I'm giving him too much credit though... ;)
Offline Rush 82

« Reply #2497 on: Today at 07:45:38 pm »
It's hilarious

:lmao :lmao
Offline RedForeverTT

« Reply #2498 on: Today at 07:45:39 pm »
Their plan is to find a fall guy to hold it out for the remaining of the season until they get Pochettino. Although he would have to work with the same turds.
Online Nick110581

« Reply #2499 on: Today at 07:46:57 pm »
The Ronaldo signing has proved to be a massive fuck up.
Offline The G in Gerrard

« Reply #2500 on: Today at 07:48:35 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:39:52 pm
Sancho is a mad one. I think hes a cracking player but cant even get going in this team. What was he thinking. Hell need to move on to kickstart his career. Basically lost any chance of an England starting place moving to United and it was probably one of the reasons he chose to move
Was he close to being a regular starter for England whilst at Dortmund?
Online Medellin

« Reply #2501 on: Today at 07:57:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:53:46 pm
Wolves have been by far the better side, but give the ball away too easily and cannot shoot.

Been said on the previous page, they do look worse than when Smaegol was in charge. I've no idea what Rangnicks style of play is, it certainly is nothing like what Klopp brought to us. Ince said at half time its just a team of individuals and that is exactly how they play.

Phil Jones has been a huge improvement on Maguire too ;D

Just seen the teamsheet, finally Varane gets his dream partnership! :lmao
Offline Zizou

« Reply #2502 on: Today at 07:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:46:57 pm
The Ronaldo signing has proved to be a massive fuck up.

No way they're going to offload him either, not at £600K a week or whatever insanity they're giving him.

They never learn, and I love it.
Online Nick110581

« Reply #2503 on: Today at 08:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 07:58:16 pm
No way they're going to offload him either, not at £600K a week or whatever insanity they're giving him.

They never learn, and I love it.

Do people genuinely believe City wanted him?

I don't. Think it was all a PR thing.
Online a little break

« Reply #2504 on: Today at 08:02:34 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:26:22 pm
Even Piers Moron is taking the piss


Piers Moron
@piersmorgan
Ralph Rangnick really is a miracle worker - he's made United even worse.
They should have gone for Conte when they had the chance. Madness for a club this big to have such a small-time manager.

Small time manager???? Does this fella not know that Ralf INVENTED German football and thought Jurgen Klopp everything he knows???
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #2505 on: Today at 08:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:01:09 pm
Do people genuinely believe City wanted him?

I don't. Think it was all a PR thing.
Abu Dhabi wanted him to one-up Qatar but Pep and his players felt he'd take them back tactically.
Online rob1966

« Reply #2506 on: Today at 08:07:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:03:20 pm
Abu Dhabi wanted him to one-up Qatar but Pep and his players felt he'd take them back tactically.

More Instagram followers than Messi.

Online Fromola

« Reply #2507 on: Today at 08:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:46:57 pm
The Ronaldo signing has proved to be a massive fuck up.

Must be gutted he didn't go to City. Would have won the league, scored a load and had a good chance at the CL.

Could be out the FA Cup as well next week if Villa turn up.
Online Nick110581

« Reply #2508 on: Today at 08:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:10:02 pm
Must be gutted he didn't go to City. Would have won the league, scored a load and had a good chance at the CL.

No way City wanted him

Fail to believe it - not a Pep type player
Offline elsewhere

« Reply #2509 on: Today at 08:11:11 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:02:34 pm
Small time manager???? Does this fella not know that Ralf INVENTED German football and thought Jurgen Klopp everything he knows???
me too, he's the least Guardiola type attacker imo.
Online Ziltoid

« Reply #2510 on: Today at 08:12:11 pm »
Happy New Year, think this my 1st post this year. 
Online Coolie High

« Reply #2511 on: Today at 08:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:10:02 pm
Must be gutted he didn't go to City. Would have won the league, scored a load and had a good chance at the CL.

Could be out the FA Cup as well next week if Villa turn up.

He wouldnt start.
Online whtwht

« Reply #2512 on: Today at 08:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 08:12:11 pm
Happy New Year, think this my 1st post this year. 

Happy New Year Ziltoid!
Online newterp

« Reply #2513 on: Today at 08:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:27:27 pm
Ronaldo. Captain, leader, legend.  Stropping off down the tunnel shaking his head blowing his cheeks out.


again? he's such a galvanizing force.

he was brought into help win the FA cup - did you know that?
Online Lycan

« Reply #2514 on: Today at 08:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:10:38 pm
No way City wanted him

Fail to believe it - not a Pep type player

Yeah, think that was a made-up rumour started by Jorge Mendes, knowing full well Utd would have to act and sign Ronaldo, thus giving his client his dream move.
Online MonsLibpool

« Reply #2515 on: Today at 08:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:10:38 pm
No way City wanted him

Fail to believe it - not a Pep type player
L'Equipe reported it and they are extremely reliable. As the creators of the European cup, they have a reputation to protect.
