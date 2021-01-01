Where is Maguire?
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
YES!!!!! Traore time.
Traore
What a terrible miss by Fernades
Page created in 0.065 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]