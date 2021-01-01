« previous next »
Festive & NY Fixtures

Father Ted

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2320 on: Today at 06:57:23 pm
Ratboy hits the bar.
12C

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2321 on: Today at 06:57:25 pm
he who fannies about and dives around waving his arms constantly at Mike Dean for imaginary fouls. And now Dean is giving them
12C

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2322 on: Today at 06:58:11 pm
And offside
Kekule

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2323 on: Today at 06:58:30 pm
Fernandes hilariously wheeling away about to celebrate only to see his shot bounce back off the bar.
rob1966

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2324 on: Today at 06:58:54 pm
:lmao
Father Ted

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2325 on: Today at 07:00:08 pm
United on top for the first time in the match.
jillc

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2326 on: Today at 07:00:11 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:42:41 pm
Where is Maguire?

Injured I think.
whtwht

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2327 on: Today at 07:00:25 pm
Utd 1 nil incoming
Dim Glas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2328 on: Today at 07:00:34 pm
Wolves are out of steam.

Finally Man Utd woke up a bit. Should not have taken 70 mins.

Nick110581

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2329 on: Today at 07:00:48 pm
Wolves look fucked
OkieRedman

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2330 on: Today at 07:01:17 pm
Wolves's legs are falling off.  :(
rob1966

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2331 on: Today at 07:01:35 pm
They'll win this now. covering up that Ralf has no fucking clue what he is doing.
Dim Glas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2332 on: Today at 07:01:40 pm
Traore  ::)
Kekule

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2333 on: Today at 07:01:47 pm
Why are the United fans chanting attack, attack whilst Wolves have the ball?

Weirdos.
Sarge

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2334 on: Today at 07:01:48 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:55:55 pm
YES!!!!! Traore time.

Wolves settling in for the 0-0 then.
rushyman

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2335 on: Today at 07:02:13 pm
Best Wolves can hope for is 0-0 here

So flaccid up top. Been excellent everywhere else. Frustrating

1-0 ft is plastered on
12C

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2336 on: Today at 07:02:17 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:01:40 pm
Traore  ::)

And that why he will never be a Liverpool player
Sarge

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #2337 on: Today at 07:02:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:57:13 pm
What a terrible miss by Fernades

A great miss you mean ;D
