Yeah, more than likely but nothing is settled and we can't afford to be complacent just because last season was disrupted. Hopefully the Leicester game taught us that and we see a big reaction tomorrow.



Of course, we cannot afford to be complacent, but forget being complacent, we need to get as many points as we can regardless of the situation we are in, and Klopp will definitely be on that with his staff and players.The point is that we don't need to bother about the sides below us (unless it's Man United for obvious reasons, or Everton in certain cases, at least to have some fun), none of them are as good as and we should be looking above, not below.We have shown in the last few years that we are very good during the run-in when we are chasing things, be it the Title or the Top 4 or the CL Trophy itself. We have a challenging task of getting through to March unscathed, considering we have Chelsea next, and then the AFCON etc., but if we do that, we'd have done very well. I believe, we'll kick on from there.