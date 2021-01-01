« previous next »
Author Topic: Festive & NY Fixtures  (Read 35456 times)

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 05:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:36:20 pm
ESL was a good idea, just poorly communicated and doomed to fail because Sky Sports and BT know what battles to fight for their own end.

Its not a good idea when it has the same clubs we complain about cheating.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 05:40:31 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 05:32:03 pm
Yeah, more than likely but nothing is settled and we can't afford to be complacent just because last season was disrupted.  Hopefully the Leicester game taught us that and we see a big reaction tomorrow.

Of course, we cannot afford to be complacent, but forget being complacent, we need to get as many points as we can regardless of the situation we are in, and Klopp will definitely be on that with his staff and players.

The point is that we don't need to bother about the sides below us (unless it's Man United for obvious reasons, or Everton in certain cases, at least to have some fun  ;)), none of them are as good as and we should be looking above, not below.

We have shown in the last few years that we are very good during the run-in when we are chasing things, be it the Title or the Top 4 or the CL Trophy itself. We have a challenging task of getting through to March unscathed, considering we have Chelsea next, and then the AFCON etc., but if we do that, we'd have done very well. I believe, we'll kick on from there.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 05:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 05:37:16 pm
Nice to see you back Tommy! (Have you been away?)

No, Spurs have just been shite since he last posted - oh no, wait!!!  That would mean he'd never post at all - carry on, as you were!!  ;D
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 05:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 05:37:16 pm
Nice to see you back Tommy! (Have you been away?)

Yeah, I disappeared while we were utter horseshit. Now that I can just about bare watching us again, I have returned to impart my wisdom  ;D
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 05:41:56 pm
Yeah, I disappeared while we were utter horseshit. Now that I can just about bare watching us again, I have returned to impart my wisdom  ;D

Admits it
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 05:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 05:41:56 pm
Yeah, I disappeared while we were utter horseshit. Now that I can just about bare watching us again, I have returned to impart my wisdom  ;D

Riveting football you're playing isn't it?
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 05:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:38:46 pm
Its not a good idea when it has the same clubs we complain about cheating.

We'll have more cheats that we'll be facing on a regular basis. Put the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Barca and Juventus along with Man City, Chelsea and Man United in the same league and they will open a cheat club that will gather underground.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 05:47:26 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:22:15 pm
Maybe not, but they just annoy me.

So do Leicester and i'd give zero fucks if they beat Watford either. Unless it's United or Everton I don't care about other results that don't affect us.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 05:48:33 pm »
Meh, arsed.

Can't trust Arsenal to pip United to 4th, so I suppose it's not the worst thing if this lot gather some momentum. They won't be finishing above us anyway, so no odds to us.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 05:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:43:16 pm
Riveting football you're playing isn't it?

I think we're reasonably decent to watch now. Ignoring the controversies, that game between us the other week was a cracker. Did you see us under Nuno?? Now that was bad.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 05:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:36:20 pm
ESL was a good idea, just poorly communicated and doomed to fail because Sky Sports and BT know what battles to fight for their own end.

It was poor everything though, there was nothing good about it.

I wouldn't care about leaving the shitshow of the Premier League behind, yet it didn't even offer that. Just more and more meaningless games to replace the CL.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 05:57:08 pm »
That's a beautiful goal
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 05:57:15 pm »
West Ham score two quick goals

Lovely finish by Lanzini
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 05:57:29 pm »
Lanzini with a ridiculous goal.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 05:57:31 pm »
Mick Antonio as my stream just called him ;D
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 05:58:23 pm »
That was gorgeous!
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 06:01:41 pm »
Why dont palace play to their strengths ?

Knocking the ball about like theyre us or city

Benteke is almost a false 9 its ridiculous
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 06:02:48 pm »
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 06:04:13 pm »
Palace hit the woodwork again.

These are two funny sides, you wouldnt want to play either when theyre having a good day.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 06:06:44 pm »
Didn't see the whole incident but did Gabriel really get a yellow card for this or was it blamed on scuffing the penalty spot?

https://twitter.com/i/status/1477332432059838470
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 06:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 06:04:13 pm
Palace hit the woodwork again.

These are two funny sides, you wouldnt want to play either when theyre having a good day.

Palace were horrific under Hodgson but would grind results out when they needed them. They now play much better football, and look a better side, but the results are no better. They're a bit like Brighton.
