I watched back some PL games of the 90s and 2000s during the last month. Some obvious calls like even the offside calls which were blatantly offside by miles and the important thing is that they weren't even talked about that much.I know plenty are against VAR, but at least we can be thankful that in this day and age, there's at least a mechanism to avoid such blatantly incorrect offside calls and that other decisions can be scrutinized heavily in Social Media. I agree. The refereeing when Ferguson was around was even worse. So many big games were decided by refereeing decisions. I still cannot believe that game at Anfield of all places against United in 2012-13, when we were by far the best side in the game, took the lead through Gerrard and then the ref gave a non penalty to Man United and then to make it worse, gave a Red Card to Shelvey which was barely a yellow. Shelvey walked off to the tunnel, but not before pointing a finger towards Ferguson. By then, we all knew what was happening, didn't we? We lost that game 2-1.
That was a Mike Riley special, wasn't it? Total shambles, that match. And that is the guy running the officials now
A game that should never be going ahead.
VAR is a good thing, and has improved things, unfortunately its open to abuse, and shit or biased referees in charge of it are ruining it.
Which just so happened to be Mike Riley.
Yes, hes the first one that needs to go.
I dunno, I think I could take the shit refereeing of times past over the standard now coupled with them having additional technology and ample opportunity to correct decisions and not impact games and still getting it wrong.Its like being a shit driver and driving a manual car down the wrong side of a motorway, or being a shit driver and driving a Tesla down the wrong side of the motorway even though the car itself is shouting youre going the wrong fucking way you twat and trying to correct the steering itself
Take your point, all it has done is expose the officials in charge further. Maybe, that's a good thing, maybe not.The sad thing about all this is that nothing can be done about it as long as people in charge keep appointing the next inept/biased set of people in their circle. It would be akin to running an office with corrupt partial leaders with no appraisal system for anyone and they keep appointing the next men in charge within themselves.
'Tottenham penalty call vs Watford (45th minute)' - https://v.redd.it/6ls9hyecn3981 (VAR did not get involved)
