Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1920 on: Today at 04:00:32 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:56:14 pm
I watched back some PL games of the 90s and 2000s during the last month. Some obvious calls like even the offside calls which were blatantly offside by miles and the important thing is that they weren't even talked about that much.

I know plenty are against VAR, but at least we can be thankful that in this day and age, there's at least a mechanism to avoid such blatantly incorrect offside calls and that other decisions can be scrutinized heavily in Social Media.

I agree. The refereeing when Ferguson was around was even worse. So many big games were decided by refereeing decisions. I still cannot believe that game at Anfield of all places against United in 2012-13, when we were by far the best side in the game, took the lead through Gerrard and then the ref gave a non penalty to Man United and then to make it worse, gave a Red Card to Shelvey which was barely a yellow. Shelvey walked off to the tunnel, but not before pointing a finger towards Ferguson. By then, we all knew what was happening, didn't we? We lost that game 2-1.


VAR is a good thing, and has improved things, unfortunately its open to abuse, and shit or biased referees in charge of it are ruining it.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1921 on: Today at 04:01:21 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:59:22 pm
That was a Mike Riley special, wasn't it? Total shambles, that match. And that is the guy running the officials now  :lmao

Yes, hes the first one that needs to go.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1922 on: Today at 04:02:29 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:56:14 pm
I watched back some PL games of the 90s and 2000s during the last month. Some obvious calls like even the offside calls which were blatantly offside by miles and the important thing is that they weren't even talked about that much.

I know plenty are against VAR, but at least we can be thankful that in this day and age, there's at least a mechanism to avoid such blatantly incorrect offside calls and that other decisions can be scrutinized heavily in Social Media.

I agree. The refereeing when Ferguson was around was even worse. So many big games were decided by refereeing decisions. I still cannot believe that game at Anfield of all places against United in 2012-13, when we were by far the best side in the game, took the lead through Gerrard and then the ref gave a non penalty to Man United and then to make it worse, gave a Red Card to Shelvey which was barely a yellow. Shelvey walked off to the tunnel, but not before pointing a finger towards Ferguson. By then, we all knew what was happening, didn't we? We lost that game 2-1.

Like PGMOL are bothered by any of that.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1923 on: Today at 04:02:29 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:36:03 pm
A game that should never be going ahead.

Scant consolation is that if any supporters are more annoyed at the state of the league at top of the table than us its Chelsea. 
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1924 on: Today at 04:02:49 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:00:32 pm

VAR is a good thing, and has improved things, unfortunately its open to abuse, and shit or biased referees in charge of it are ruining it.

Has it bollocks. Now there is just a different form of controversy and inconsistency, only in more of a mind-blowing way.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1925 on: Today at 04:03:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:50:34 pm
Which just so happened to be Mike Riley.
I was at that game, my old boss got free flights over and free tickets to the game.  Was right In front of rooneys dive.
Shit game if I remember correctly.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1926 on: Today at 04:03:16 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:01:21 pm
Yes, hes the first one that needs to go.

Problem is no one is calling for it, not a peep or a whisper. He'll go when he wants to retire.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1927 on: Today at 04:04:53 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:56:14 pm
I watched back some PL games of the 90s and 2000s during the last month. Some obvious calls like even the offside calls which were blatantly offside by miles and the important thing is that they weren't even talked about that much.

I know plenty are against VAR, but at least we can be thankful that in this day and age, there's at least a mechanism to avoid such blatantly incorrect offside calls and that other decisions can be scrutinized heavily in Social Media.

I agree. The refereeing when Ferguson was around was even worse. So many big games were decided by refereeing decisions. I still cannot believe that game at Anfield of all places against United in 2012-13, when we were by far the best side in the game, took the lead through Gerrard and then the ref gave a non penalty to Man United and then to make it worse, gave a Red Card to Shelvey which was barely a yellow. Shelvey walked off to the tunnel, but not before pointing a finger towards Ferguson. By then, we all knew what was happening, didn't we? We lost that game 2-1.

I dunno, I think I could take the shit refereeing of times past over the standard now coupled with them having additional technology and ample opportunity to correct decisions and not impact games and still getting it wrong.

Its like being a shit driver and driving a manual car down the wrong side of a motorway, or being a shit driver and driving a Tesla down the wrong side of the motorway even though the car itself is shouting youre going the wrong fucking way you twat and trying to correct the steering itself
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1928 on: Today at 04:08:10 pm
Arsene Wenger: 'If I die, I am going to ask God where the referees are before choosing between heaven and hell'
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1929 on: Today at 04:09:01 pm
Sorry to break it to you Arsene, but I dont think its a question of if
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1930 on: Today at 04:09:57 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 04:04:53 pm
I dunno, I think I could take the shit refereeing of times past over the standard now coupled with them having additional technology and ample opportunity to correct decisions and not impact games and still getting it wrong.

Its like being a shit driver and driving a manual car down the wrong side of a motorway, or being a shit driver and driving a Tesla down the wrong side of the motorway even though the car itself is shouting youre going the wrong fucking way you twat and trying to correct the steering itself

Take your point, all it has done is expose the officials in charge further. Maybe, that's a good thing, maybe not.

The sad thing about all this is that nothing can be done about it as long as people in charge keep appointing the next inept/biased set of people in their circle. It would be akin to running an office with corrupt partial leaders with no appraisal system for anyone and they keep appointing the next men in charge within themselves.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1931 on: Today at 04:12:13 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:09:57 pm
Take your point, all it has done is expose the officials in charge further. Maybe, that's a good thing, maybe not.

The sad thing about all this is that nothing can be done about it as long as people in charge keep appointing the next inept/biased set of people in their circle. It would be akin to running an office with corrupt partial leaders with no appraisal system for anyone and they keep appointing the next men in charge within themselves.

Isn't that the UK government?
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1932 on: Today at 04:20:18 pm
Watford player running towards the area, gets his his shirt pulled, gets into the box and is about to shoot, but the referee blows and gives a free kick for the shirt pull.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1933 on: Today at 04:30:40 pm

'Tottenham penalty call vs Watford (45th minute)' - https://v.redd.it/6ls9hyecn3981 (VAR did not get involved)
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1934 on: Today at 04:32:06 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:30:40 pm
'Tottenham penalty call vs Watford (45th minute)' - https://v.redd.it/6ls9hyecn3981 (VAR did not get involved)
Jeepers.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1935 on: Today at 04:38:05 pm
That looked a pen.

EDIT: The one just
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1936 on: Today at 04:39:32 pm
Another penalty not given there. This time to Watford.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1937 on: Today at 04:40:13 pm
Wow Watford should have had a dead cert penalty. Not given and VAR didnt overturn it.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1938 on: Today at 04:42:44 pm
Someone in the crowd down again........
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1939 on: Today at 04:43:09 pm

'Watford penalty shout against Tottenham' on 81' - https://mixture.gg/v/61d0837b1b573 & https://juststream.live/PolishingUgandanDomain
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Reply #1940 on: Today at 04:43:10 pm
