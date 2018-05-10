I get the annoyance and at times it does feel like youre delaying the inevitable trying to go toe to toe with City but the reason were 12 points behind them is because weve dropped 8 points from winning positions this season (including 2 against City) and only managed a draw despite playing half a match against a 10 man Chelsea side when we were at 1-1. If we drop half the amount from winning positions the gap is 8 points and weve got 2 games in hand.



The season we win the title we dont drop a single point from a game that were ahead in until the league is already won, thats why were so far behind them and it wont change until we can change that.



As it happens I think people are overreacting a touch anyway, we need to win tomorrow but its worth remembering that in 2018/19 City are effectively 4 behind us at this stage (its more I think but again they had games in hand) so if we can reel it into 6 its far from insurmountable if we can get our a g together and stop chucking needless points away.



That is of course one way of looking at it... But then again the reason might just be that refeering decisions cost us at least 1 p against WH, 2p v Tottenham etc, meanwhile at the very minimum City got +2p from Arsenal and + 2+ v Wolves. That's 7 points right there... So maybe the difference is that City get help when they're dropping points and we're on our way to dropping points. This, obviously, to the surprise of no one that's been paying attention over the last 20 years. Our insane run to win the title I think in part was born out of the realisation that we would get no help from no one and the only way to make sure was to take every single game out of the referees hands. People say that you need to be perfect to beat City, but part of the problem is that City don't need to be perfect to get perfect. As shown very clearly today.