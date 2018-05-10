« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: Festive & NY Fixtures  (Read 31915 times)

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 02:52:40 pm »
You could argue the Silva penalty but the Arsenal one is stone wall. Keeper makes clean contact with the player and none on the ball.
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 02:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:44:38 pm
I get the annoyance and at times it does feel like youre delaying the inevitable trying to go toe to toe with City but the reason were 12 points behind them is because weve dropped 8 points from winning positions this season (including 2 against City) and only managed a draw despite playing half a match against a 10 man Chelsea side when we were at 1-1. If we drop half the amount from winning positions the gap is 8 points and weve got 2 games in hand.

The season we win the title we dont drop a single point from a game that were ahead in until the league is already won, thats why were so far behind them and it wont change until we can change that.

As it happens I think people are overreacting a touch anyway, we need to win tomorrow but its worth remembering that in 2018/19 City are effectively 4 behind us at this stage (its more I think but again they had games in hand) so if we can reel it into 6 its far from insurmountable if we can get our a g together and stop chucking needless points away.

What other league do you effectively have to total the number of points that city do season after season to have a chance of winning the title ?

If you put the bald fraud at the helm of let's say arsenal , spurs, Man Utd  does he win them the league
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,699
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 02:54:53 pm »
It's just blatant cheating now isn't it?

And no one with any public voice is saying a goddam thing about it.

Sickening
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 02:55:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:51:55 pm
Results like ours are completely normal for teams that win titles, historically. The problem is, City and their resources have completely distorted what is needed.

I havent looked but I suspect youll notice a correlation between teams who rarely drop points in games that theyre leading (especially late on as has been the case in most of ours) and teams that win titles.

Losing to West Ham and even Leicester are normal results for title winning sides, Im not sure that failing to beat Brentford, Spurs or City when were ahead with 15 minutes or less left in each of them is normal and throwing away 2 points at home to Brighton certainly isnt. If it doesnt happen again between now and the end of the season then maybe (Im not saying we cant drop points again but not in that manner) but Im far from convinced that it wont because we dont do enough to control those tight cagey positions, if you look at the goals weve conceded to draw level theyve all been quite soft.

Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,196
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 02:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:44:38 pm
I get the annoyance and at times it does feel like youre delaying the inevitable trying to go toe to toe with City but the reason were 12 points behind them is because weve dropped 8 points from winning positions this season (including 2 against City) and only managed a draw despite playing half a match against a 10 man Chelsea side when we were at 1-1. If we drop half the amount from winning positions the gap is 8 points and weve got 2 games in hand.

The season we win the title we dont drop a single point from a game that were ahead in until the league is already won, thats why were so far behind them and it wont change until we can change that.

As it happens I think people are overreacting a touch anyway, we need to win tomorrow but its worth remembering that in 2018/19 City are effectively 4 behind us at this stage (its more I think but again they had games in hand) so if we can reel it into 6 its far from insurmountable if we can get our a g together and stop chucking needless points away.

As I said, I don't think we had a 90 point season in us this season anyway. We signed one player in the summer and lost Gini after all the injury issues last season and scraping top 4 on the last day and with AFCON to come and knowing we were in the middle of a pandemic.

But even if we did splash out in the summer or just had luck with injuries and Covid we'd still be needing to win 30+ league games again out of 38.

The bar is higher than it's ever been. If we weren't competing against City and all their doped up money we'd still be on course to win the league. THe issue is you can't have a bad run anymore in a season, you can't afford key injuries, Covid cases or referees fucking you over. Everything has to go smoothly to have a hope of beating these over 38 games.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:59:34 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 02:57:28 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 02:53:42 pm
What other league do you effectively have to total the number of points that city do season after season to have a chance of winning the title ?

If you put the bald fraud at the helm of let's say arsenal , spurs, Man Utd  does he win them the league

Last season City win it with 86 points which is a fairly normal total, well wait and see what it ends up being this season.

Im not disputing the point about the financial doping, sportswashing etc as its all totally valid, Im just saying that we havent exactly helped ourselves this season because pound for pound were as good as them, were just not as ruthless in seeing out the points as they are (or we used to be).
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,516
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 02:58:27 pm »
Jm55 youre asking for perfection. Thats ridiculous. League winners are allowed slip ups here and there. Even our all conquering 70s and 80s teams dropped silly points. Now its impossible to win with these oil cheats helped by referees on top
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 02:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:44:38 pm
I get the annoyance and at times it does feel like youre delaying the inevitable trying to go toe to toe with City but the reason were 12 points behind them is because weve dropped 8 points from winning positions this season (including 2 against City) and only managed a draw despite playing half a match against a 10 man Chelsea side when we were at 1-1. If we drop half the amount from winning positions the gap is 8 points and weve got 2 games in hand.

The season we win the title we dont drop a single point from a game that were ahead in until the league is already won, thats why were so far behind them and it wont change until we can change that.

As it happens I think people are overreacting a touch anyway, we need to win tomorrow but its worth remembering that in 2018/19 City are effectively 4 behind us at this stage (its more I think but again they had games in hand) so if we can reel it into 6 its far from insurmountable if we can get our a g together and stop chucking needless points away.
The issue is that they'd have dropped more if their games were reffed properly and the same refs shafted us in some games.

Momentum matters a lot. A decent ref and they drop a few points here and there which boosts us and knocks their morale down a bit.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,563
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 02:59:21 pm »
Lol went for a walk just after the injury time was called. Knew theyd be gifted it. Joke.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 02:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:55:19 pm
I havent looked but I suspect youll notice a correlation between teams who rarely drop points in games that theyre leading (especially late on as has been the case in most of ours) and teams that win titles.

Losing to West Ham and even Leicester are normal results for title winning sides, Im not sure that failing to beat Brentford, Spurs or City when were ahead with 15 minutes or less left in each of them is normal and throwing away 2 points at home to Brighton certainly isnt. If it doesnt happen again between now and the end of the season then maybe (Im not saying we cant drop points again but not in that manner) but Im far from convinced that it wont because we dont do enough to control those tight cagey positions, if you look at the goals weve conceded to draw level theyve all been quite soft.

It doesn't matter how you lose and gain points. We are on target for 85 ish points, which before City was enough to win the League, or at the very least be in contention right to the end (thinking Arsenal 2004 and Mourinho's first Chelsea stint). Yes we've thrown away points, but it's being balanced out in one way or another when taking into account our points total.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 03:00:39 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:58:27 pm
Jm55 youre asking for perfection. Thats ridiculous. League winners are allowed slip ups here and there. Even our all conquering 70s and 80s teams dropped silly points. Now its impossible to win with these oil cheats helped by referees on top

Im not asking for perfection mate, Ive specifically said that results like the West Ham and Leicester ones are normal, Im saying that dropping 8 points from games which were ahead in in the second half (and at least 3 of them in the last 15 minutes) is too many if you want to win a title.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 03:01:02 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:32:15 pm
League is becoming a total bore

What's it going to take for the pundits and journalists to start questioning this properly? City will almost certainly win it this season, and that'll mean that only us being perfect stopped them doing five in a row. And yet no one is pointing a single finger at the team playing the game on cheat mode and wondering if they might be destroying the competition completely.

If they win it this season and next season (which would be six in a row if it wasn't for Liverpool), I'm no longer going to pay to watch this shit. I can't be the only one feeling like that either. PL and UEFA are going to kill the golden goose by doing nothing and allowing it.
Logged

Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,599
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 03:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:54:53 pm
It's just blatant cheating now isn't it?

And no one with any public voice is saying a goddam thing about it.

Sickening

Its maddening and makes me feel like an idiot for expecting any different when weve seen it time and time again.

Theyve spent a billion on their squad, dominating league title after league title only stopped by the greatest league run in our entire history. Then refs are handing them victories when they should lose. Its an impossible situation.

Pep is literally right now crying about having to put academy players on the bench. Everyone swallows it whole and nothing is said.

So many people have fell out of the game, I cant ever see me doing that but I completely understand why they do.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 03:01:07 pm »
BT are talking up Citys struggles with covid and injuries :lmao not a single mention of the shit tonne of cash used to remedy these problems
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,196
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 03:01:10 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:51:55 pm
Results like ours are completely normal for teams that win titles, historically. The problem is, City and their resources have completely distorted what is needed.

Remember the Mancs losing 6-3 to Southampton and 5-0 to Newcastle in the same week one season and still pissing the league.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,106
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 03:01:36 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:58:27 pm
Jm55 youre asking for perfection. Thats ridiculous. League winners are allowed slip ups here and there. Even our all conquering 70s and 80s teams dropped silly points. Now its impossible to win with these oil cheats helped by referees on top

Not just that but we got perfection in 2019 with 97 points and came second. Basically premier league football is fuckin finished, it'll be dominated by these until Newcastle get up to speed and then that will be the great rivalry of a generation based off no hard work, just oil money and financial cheating, that's where the league is going, football is fucked in this country and its like death by a thousand cuts.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 03:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:57:28 pm
Last season City win it with 86 points which is a fairly normal total, well wait and see what it ends up being this season.

Im not disputing the point about the financial doping, sportswashing etc as its all totally valid, Im just saying that we havent exactly helped ourselves this season because pound for pound were as good as them, were just not as ruthless in seeing out the points as they are (or we used to be).

During an unprecedented season with fixtures galore within a shorter timeframe, and without crowds. They were only ones that could cope.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Decomposing Composer

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 03:03:40 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 02:47:20 pm
Ederson won the ball on that one so Im not bothered.

The City one should be referees on field call it was that debatable. Not clear and obvious mistake. Xhaka didnt need to pull on his jersey for as long as he did though - good player but too many brainfarts.

But Ederson didn't win the ball. He couldn't have as Odegaard planted his foot between him and the ball. You could say Odegaard went down theatrically and made a meal of it but then Bernardo's was worse and somehow the theatrics didn't matter anymore.
Logged
Expecting the world to treat you fairly because you are good, is like expecting the bull not to charge because you are a vegetarian.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,196
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 03:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:57:28 pm
Last season City win it with 86 points which is a fairly normal total, well wait and see what it ends up being this season.

Im not disputing the point about the financial doping, sportswashing etc as its all totally valid, Im just saying that we havent exactly helped ourselves this season because pound for pound were as good as them, were just not as ruthless in seeing out the points as they are (or we used to be).

They lost 3 games late in the season when they had the title already in the bag and were going for the CL and FA Cup.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online StigenKeegan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 03:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:44:38 pm
I get the annoyance and at times it does feel like youre delaying the inevitable trying to go toe to toe with City but the reason were 12 points behind them is because weve dropped 8 points from winning positions this season (including 2 against City) and only managed a draw despite playing half a match against a 10 man Chelsea side when we were at 1-1. If we drop half the amount from winning positions the gap is 8 points and weve got 2 games in hand.

The season we win the title we dont drop a single point from a game that were ahead in until the league is already won, thats why were so far behind them and it wont change until we can change that.

As it happens I think people are overreacting a touch anyway, we need to win tomorrow but its worth remembering that in 2018/19 City are effectively 4 behind us at this stage (its more I think but again they had games in hand) so if we can reel it into 6 its far from insurmountable if we can get our a g together and stop chucking needless points away.

That is of course one way of looking at it... But then again the reason might just be that refeering decisions cost us at least 1 p against WH, 2p v Tottenham etc, meanwhile at the very minimum City got +2p from Arsenal and + 2+ v Wolves. That's 7 points right there... So maybe the difference is that City get help when they're dropping points and we're on our way to dropping points. This, obviously, to the surprise of no one that's been paying attention over the last 20 years. Our insane run to win the title I think in part was born out of the realisation that we would get no help from no one and the only way to make sure was to take every single game out of the referees hands. People say that you need to be perfect to beat City, but part of the problem is that City don't need to be perfect to get perfect. As shown very clearly today.
Logged

Online Euskadi

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,157
  • Main Stander
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 03:06:33 pm »
Logged
;D  Mate of mine and me are the same, everyone swears we are brothers when we're out. He calls me slaphead, I call him slaphead, so when I see him I go "slap" and he replies "slap. People be looking and thinking what the f**k are these 2 on  ;D
but he's a blue nose, so he's a c*nt
 
as per "Slaphead" on the 10th May 2018

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 03:09:08 pm »
I'm not having that Odegaard one as a penalty, sorry. He stands on Ederson's foot, until he does that there's no contact. Can't be giving a penalty for somebody standing on someone and then going over.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 03:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:09:08 pm
I'm not having that Odegaard one as a penalty, sorry. He stands on Ederson's foot, until he does that there's no contact. Can't be giving a penalty for somebody standing on someone and then going over.

Its a blatant penalty ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 