Festive & NY Fixtures

Online RyanBabel19

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 01:20:22 pm »
Ramsdale takes up extremely risky positions on freekicks, he steps completelyyyyy away from his far post as the freekick taker starts their run up. Calling it now, one day someones gonna do an Aurelio against him
Online Dougle

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 01:20:24 pm »
Just flicked this on now ... hey ho, what's happening ? How come ?
Online a little break

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 01:20:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:19:35 pm
Rodrigo is his full name.

Dont think I've heard a player only referred to by a nickname by every single facet of football except the back of his shirt before. I've never heard anyone say "Rodrigo" when talking about him before. Ever.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 01:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 01:20:24 pm
Just flicked this on now ... hey ho, what's happening ? How come ?
To be fair Arse have been very good.
Online oojason

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 01:21:27 pm »

'Arsenal penalty shout against Man City on 10 mins' - https://mixture.gg/v/61d04c584c934
Online smicer07

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 01:21:31 pm »
City will dick them 2nd half no doubt
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 01:20:24 pm
Just flicked this on now ... hey ho, what's happening ? How come ?

City thoroughly outplayed. Arsenal given a very good account of themselves and City have been reduced to minimal chances
Offline Caligula?

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 01:21:39 pm »
Commentator where I'm watching saying that it was the best half of football Arsenal have played in 15 years. A bit over the top there.
Online stockdam

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 01:23:38 pm »
Arsenal deserve to be ahead and really should be 2 up. They are a good team and are in form. If they keep KDB and Silva quiet then they have a great chance of winning. Martinelli is a good player.
Online Fromola

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 01:23:45 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:19:40 pm
City have been in cruise control for so long theyve forgotten how to get out of it

The fixtures working against them for once as well.  Playing away in London the other night, when Arsenal's midweek away game was called off and then playing early Saturday today.

Everything runs very smooth for them mostly.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 01:25:16 pm »
Arsenal remind me us circa 2016/17. Young, hungry, full of energy and with something to prove. Theyve pressed City off the pitch - best 45 Ive seen from one of their sides in yonks.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 01:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:21:39 pm
Commentator where I'm watching saying that it was the best half of football Arsenal have played in 15 years. A bit over the top there.

Theres not a lot to go off though is there? Maybe in the last ten years rather than 15 but for a long time now theyve been terrible against good sides.
Online redalways

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 01:26:15 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:21:27 pm
'Arsenal penalty shout against Man City on 10 mins' - https://mixture.gg/v/61d04c584c934

Think he got the Ball but was close. To be honest Arsenal look more likely to score a 2nd.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 01:27:34 pm »
What is this super zoomed out camera angle, pointless
Online a little break

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 01:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:21:39 pm
Commentator where I'm watching saying that it was the best half of football Arsenal have played in 15 years. A bit over the top there.

That's the most depressing "compliment" I've ever heard. Imagine playing your best half of football in FIFTEEN YEARS and the fruits of it are...1-0
Offline elsewhere

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 01:27:54 pm »
They are a much better organized team without Aubameyang and without Arteta on the sidelines.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 01:27:54 pm »
City is going to offer £80m for Martinelli straight after this game.
Online Historical Fool

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 01:27:57 pm »
Rodrigo and co havent played well today
Online Lycan

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 01:28:03 pm »
Looking forward to seeing Arsenal shitting the bed and letting City run away with it in the 2nd half.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 01:29:12 pm »
Should have been a pen, originally from the other angles it looked like a really good tackle

Again they get to hide behind the clear and obvious shite
Online a little break

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:28:03 pm
Looking forward to seeing Arsenal shitting the bed and letting City run away with it in the 2nd half.

ADFC penalty in the first 10 minutes, winner for City a few mins later, a third then in the last ten minutes to wrap it up for the oil cheats.
Online Jwils21

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 01:30:01 pm »
Despite Arsenal being 1-0 up I still expect City to win 3-0
Offline elsewhere

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 01:30:28 pm »
Bukayo Ayoyonka TM Saka is good. Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva is not bad either.
Online a little break

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 01:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:27:57 pm
Rodrigo and co havent played well today

*Captain America I Understood that reference.gif*
Online redalways

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 01:30:59 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:27:34 pm
What is this super zoomed out camera angle, pointless

Probably for Arteta,  watching from home  ;)
Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 01:31:16 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 01:26:15 pm
Think he got the Ball but was close. To be honest Arsenal look more likely to score a 2nd.

I was unsure but just showed the slow mo on BT and he blatantly gets the foot before the ball. Should have been a pen.

Why hasnt VAR, sorry, the ref on VAR saw that? Dumb question.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 01:31:37 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 01:30:59 pm
Probably for Arteta,  watching from home  ;)
;D
Online a little break

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 01:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 01:31:16 pm
I was unsure but just showed the slow mo on BT and the blatantly gets the foot before the ball. Should have been a pen.

Why hasnt VAR, sorry, the ref on VAR saw that? Dumb question.

And Jake Humphries saying "ah yeah but that's in slow motion" as if the referees dont watch every single VAR decision in slow motion as well.
Online Andy-oh-six

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 01:34:03 pm »
Do we want Arsenal to win? Given how things are going with injury, covid and Afcon do we need to start looking below us rather than above?
Online decosabute

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 01:34:45 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:32:10 pm
And Jake Humphries saying "ah yeah but that's in slow motion" as if the referees dont watch every single VAR decision in slow motion as well.

Jake Humphries is a c*nt.
Online a little break

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 01:35:34 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 01:34:45 pm
Jake Humphries is a c*nt.

Is right.
Online oojason

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 01:35:35 pm »

BT Sport replay (warning; contains Ferdinand) of the penalty incident on 10 mins - https://twitter.com/G00NERJ0N777/status/1477271381167546370
Online Fromola

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 01:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Today at 01:34:03 pm
Do we want Arsenal to win? Given how things are going with injury, covid and Afcon do we need to start looking below us rather than above?

We usually finish seasons strongly, it's this time of year that trips us up.
Online a little break

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 01:38:44 pm »
Rodrigo not even booked there?
Online DelTrotter

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 01:38:50 pm »
One of ours is straight off for that
