Just flicked this on now ... hey ho, what's happening ? How come ?
City have been in cruise control for so long theyve forgotten how to get out of it
Commentator where I'm watching saying that it was the best half of football Arsenal have played in 15 years. A bit over the top there.
people like big dick nick.
'Arsenal penalty shout against Man City on 10 mins' - https://mixture.gg/v/61d04c584c934
Looking forward to seeing Arsenal shitting the bed and letting City run away with it in the 2nd half.
Rodrigo and co havent played well today
What is this super zoomed out camera angle, pointless
Think he got the Ball but was close. To be honest Arsenal look more likely to score a 2nd.
Probably for Arteta, watching from home
I was unsure but just showed the slow mo on BT and the blatantly gets the foot before the ball. Should have been a pen. Why hasnt VAR, sorry, the ref on VAR saw that? Dumb question.
And Jake Humphries saying "ah yeah but that's in slow motion" as if the referees dont watch every single VAR decision in slow motion as well.
Jake Humphries is a c*nt.
Do we want Arsenal to win? Given how things are going with injury, covid and Afcon do we need to start looking below us rather than above?
