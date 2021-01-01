I absolutely despise Kane
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Three red cards in three consecutive matches for Spurs' opponents
Reguilon faces him up, ignores the ball and takes him out and nothing is given
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Two bookable offences now
Complete shithouse Its beautiful hell win nothing
Still hope someone smashed his face to bend his already bent nose.
West Ham didn't get a red
Already looks like john merricks ugly twin
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
You can ask legislation to change all you want but when youve got a ref booking someone for that (1st yellow) you have to look at the refThe idiots ruined the game We need new refs. Simple as that. Current crop are so bad
You can ask legislation to change all you want but when youve got a ref booking someone for that (1st yellow) you have to look at the refThe idiots ruined the game
To be fair, I think it was given for an accumulation of fouls. It was his 3rd in that little spell.
Just said the exact same thing to my lad, it's a pure joke how they perceive anything innocuous as a yellow.
Shane Long needs to get in the binFinished
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]