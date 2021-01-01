« previous next »
Festive & NY Fixtures

TALBERT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:43:22 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:42:14 pm
I absolutely despise Kane

madness that Robertson gets sent off but the dling Kane is allowed to play
oojason

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:43:48 pm

Crystal Palace [2] - 0 Norwich City; Mateta on 38' - https://streamja.com/OBaP6

Crystal Palace [3] - 0 Norwich City; Schlupp on 42' - https://streamja.com/05VpW

TALBERT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:43:52 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:42:49 pm
Three red cards in three consecutive matches for Spurs' opponents

Cuntee
oojason

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:44:16 pm

Southampton 1 - [1] Tottenham; Kane penalty + Salisu second yellow card 41' - https://mixture.gg/v/61cb2cc7a5073 & https://juststream.live/AntigenShrineCrazes
cdav

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:44:46 pm
Reguilon faces him up, ignores the ball and takes him out and nothing is given
rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:45:49 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:42:14 pm
I absolutely despise Kane

Complete shithouse

Its beautiful hell win nothing
Nick110581

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:46:00 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:44:46 pm
Reguilon faces him up, ignores the ball and takes him out and nothing is given

Two bookable offences now
Barneylfc∗

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:46:15 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:42:49 pm
Three red cards in three consecutive matches for Spurs' opponents

West Ham didn't get a red
cdav

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:46:57 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:46:00 pm
Two bookable offences now

Yes how typical, should be down to 10 too
TALBERT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:47:09 pm
VAR has helped Spurs no end
RedForeverTT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:47:38 pm
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 03:45:49 pm
Complete shithouse

Its beautiful hell win nothing

Still hope someone smashed his face to bend his already bent nose.
rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:48:48 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:47:38 pm
Still hope someone smashed his face to bend his already bent nose.

Already looks like john merricks ugly twin
Ray K

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:48:57 pm
Norwich this week are showing the resiliency and defensive prowess of an England batting lineup.
Ray K

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:51:42 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:46:15 pm
West Ham didn't get a red
Three in the league though.
RedForeverTT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:52:56 pm
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 03:48:48 pm
Already looks like john merricks ugly twin

If Southampton is going to lose this then please dish out whatever shithousery they could on Kane.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:53:02 pm
Have Southampton got a Simon Long who came through the academy? Because I refuse to believe S Long is Shane Long.
rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 03:58:16 pm
You can ask legislation to change all you want but when youve got a ref booking someone for that (1st yellow) you have to look at the ref

The idiots ruined the game

We need new refs. Simple as that. Current crop are so bad
whtwht

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:02:48 pm
Nothing changing whilst Mike Riley is still in charge
rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:03:23 pm
Hope they just kick the shit out of Spurs now. They deserve nothing less, slimy twats

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:04:19 pm
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 03:58:16 pm
You can ask legislation to change all you want but when youve got a ref booking someone for that (1st yellow) you have to look at the ref

The idiots ruined the game

We need new refs. Simple as that. Current crop are so bad

To be fair, I think it was given for an accumulation of fouls. It was his 3rd in that little spell.
rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:04:54 pm
Glenn Hoddle doesnt half chat some shit
JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:05:04 pm
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 03:58:16 pm
You can ask legislation to change all you want but when youve got a ref booking someone for that (1st yellow) you have to look at the ref

The idiots ruined the game

Just said the exact same thing to my lad, it's a pure joke how they perceive anything innocuous as a yellow.
rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:05:28 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:04:19 pm
To be fair, I think it was given for an accumulation of fouls. It was his 3rd in that little spell.

It wasnt fair though. Id understand that

Wasnt even a foul
Nick110581

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:06:18 pm
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 04:05:04 pm
Just said the exact same thing to my lad, it's a pure joke how they perceive anything innocuous as a yellow.

Taylor reffed the match terribly from the start allowing Spurs to dive and feign injury.
xbugawugax

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:06:37 pm
really shitty but hope kane gets something career ending while doing something shithouse...fucking c*nt that gets away with everything

the pundits and fa will surely then suddenly wake up and act on the pretense of player safety or some shit
rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:07:33 pm
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 04:05:04 pm
Just said the exact same thing to my lad, it's a pure joke how they perceive anything innocuous as a yellow.

The only mindset I can think of is

I dont want to have to ref this game, Im just going to dish yellows out and hope they dont want to get sent off
oojason

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:11:49 pm

Kane disallowed goal (VAR - offside) on 53' - https://mixture.gg/v/61cb305c20ad4
cdav

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:12:06 pm
Looks off that?
Nick110581

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:12:39 pm
Looks on but who cares.

Poor keeping
rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:12:41 pm
Haha fuck off Sloth
cdav

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:12:52 pm
Yep disallowed for offside
OkieRedman

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:13:19 pm
Haha.

Not that it matters. They will win easily.  :butt
Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:13:45 pm
What a mess from Watford, that might be a pen for West Ham.

defender chests it back to the goalie, but didnt get enough on it, goalie clatters Bowen.
Brain Potter

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:13:53 pm
His fucking chin was offside
rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:15:18 pm
Shane Long needs to get in the bin

Finished
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:15:28 pm
The ref in this Watford game hasnt got a friggin clue.
Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:15:53 pm
West Ham take a 3-1 lead, Noble scores the pen.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:16:46 pm
Why are they sending refs to the monitor now for clear pens? Why arent VAR just telling the ref to give it? Is this a new thing?
OkieRedman

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:17:41 pm
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 04:15:18 pm
Shane Long needs to get in the bin

Finished

He was finished years ago. Incredible they keep wheeling him out there. There must be dozens of young forwards in Europe well better than him.
rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
Today at 04:18:16 pm
Its hysterical that this bald shitpot is a World Cup ref
