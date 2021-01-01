« previous next »
Online Bobinhood

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #640 on: Today at 09:45:06 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 09:42:17 pm


Fuck off Newcastle, fuck off and go down.

na man, plenty of scope for the mancs to lose without a shred of dignity and newcastle to still go down like a lead balloon. Let us eat cake!
Online Sarge

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #641 on: Today at 09:45:43 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:44:38 pm
Surely a draw and long term injuries to St Maixmim and Wilson is the best result here?

Injury to players is not something i cheer about.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #642 on: Today at 09:45:47 pm »
Do you still have a team if the one man in your one man team goes off?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #643 on: Today at 09:45:51 pm »
Surely a draw and long term injuries to St Maiximin and Wilson is the best result here?
Online Sarge

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #644 on: Today at 09:46:07 pm »
Gayle is a looker.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #645 on: Today at 09:46:11 pm »
Quote from: LOHAG on Today at 09:41:31 pm
This isnt a question with a correct answer.
But can anyone name 5 CBS in the PL worse than Harry Maguire?
Lets say each team has 4 CBs in and around the first team thats a total of 80.
I reckon there are 75 better players in that position.
Ill give you 1 - Varane!

The Everton squad Mlud
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #646 on: Today at 09:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:45:43 pm
Injury to players is not something i cheer about.

Yeah but we all want Newcastle relegated?
Online TALBERT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #647 on: Today at 09:46:48 pm »
Sterling gone
Bumble gone
Le Tiss gone
Thomo gone

But Martin Tyler is STILL HERE
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:46:52 pm »
Newcastle so desperate for any sort of points so it's got a last minute United goal written all over it. Newcastle can't defend for shit.
Online a little break

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 09:40:19 pm
So Newcastle are attacking and a Manc player has a non-head related 'injury' and then runs off

And the ref blows up to stop the Newcastle attack?

Sounds legit, not llike he's fucking bent at all

Noticed this and didn't afford Newcastle the same luxury when Saint Maximim went down in midfield.
Online Sarge

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #650 on: Today at 09:47:36 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:46:27 pm
Yeah but we all want Newcastle relegated?

Do not think Paul does ;D
Online TALBERT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #651 on: Today at 09:47:52 pm »
Man Utd 90th minute winner off Ronaldos right testicle

Tyler would cream himself
Online SamLad

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #652 on: Today at 09:48:55 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 09:47:52 pm
Man Utd 90th minute winner off Ronaldos right testicle

Tyler would cream himself
he creams himself thinking about CR's balls.
Online S'mas day

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #653 on: Today at 09:48:56 pm »
Hes gonna do it isnt he? Hes gonna score the winner and do the celebration?
Online a little break

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #654 on: Today at 09:49:28 pm »
Quote from: S'mas day on Today at 09:48:56 pm
Hes gonna do it isnt he? Hes gonna score the winner and do the celebration?

The Greasy Poser will get the winner and Tyler will do the celebration.
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #655 on: Today at 09:49:55 pm »
Some save that.
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #656 on: Today at 09:50:01 pm »
Mancs have had some luck in this game.

Online cdav

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #657 on: Today at 09:50:02 pm »
Newcastle hit the post and then Almiron nearly scores

United (and Varane) so crap
Online Sarge

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #658 on: Today at 09:50:20 pm »
Great save.
Online TALBERT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #659 on: Today at 09:50:22 pm »
Quote from: S'mas day on Today at 09:48:56 pm
Hes gonna do it isnt he? Hes gonna score the winner and do the celebration?

SUUUUIII

against the mighty Newcastle - hardly el Classico
Online Bobinhood

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #660 on: Today at 09:50:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:46:11 pm
The Everton squad Mlud

Good call Godfrey and Holgate are L2 thug material. still probably both faster than Easter Island but roughly as poor.

Fuck murphy put that in
Online a little break

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #661 on: Today at 09:50:43 pm »
That's a world class save from De Gea to be fair.

Those 2 misses set it up even further for Kenickie to score the undeserved winner.
Online Perkinsonian

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #662 on: Today at 09:50:49 pm »
Close
Online TALBERT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #663 on: Today at 09:51:01 pm »
Fuck De Gea
Online cdav

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #664 on: Today at 09:51:08 pm »
De Gea with the camera save
Online smicer07

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #665 on: Today at 09:52:01 pm »
That was a brilliant save.
Online a little break

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #666 on: Today at 09:52:04 pm »
These lads need to start going down. That's a penalty Maguire completely plays the man not the ball.
Online TALBERT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #667 on: Today at 09:52:11 pm »
Don Goldmans got the tissues ready
Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #668 on: Today at 09:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 09:50:01 pm
Mancs have had some luck in this game.



It's the Norwich game all over again. Thankfully for them, they're the toughest teams they'll face this season.
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #669 on: Today at 09:52:20 pm »
man Utd are totally shambolic in defence, just 2 at the back for the most part, amatuerish. Lucky for them that Newcastle are so shite with the final ball most of the time.
Online Sarge

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #670 on: Today at 09:52:36 pm »
MOTD correct decision.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #671 on: Today at 09:52:58 pm »
Shot wasnt right in the corner, look it in real time but in the replay you see it. Good save but also one he should be making

These have been well and truly outplayed by Newcastle, should be about 4-1
Online LOHAG

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #672 on: Today at 09:53:08 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:47:26 pm
Noticed this and didn't afford Newcastle the same luxury when Saint Maximim went down in midfield.
Mings is a good shout.
And some might say that is Southgates first choice CB pairing 😳
Online fucking baubles

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #673 on: Today at 09:53:09 pm »
Theyre absolutely gassed  ;D
Online TALBERT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #674 on: Today at 09:53:28 pm »
Struggle against Newcastle and Norwich FML
Online TALBERT

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #675 on: Today at 09:54:10 pm »
Announce 4 minutes then realised its Man Utd so 6
Online rothers

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #676 on: Today at 09:54:29 pm »
Hows that not hand ball
Online Perkinsonian

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #677 on: Today at 09:54:43 pm »
Handball
Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #678 on: Today at 09:54:44 pm »
Good grief, Newcastle will lose half their team to injury in this game.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #679 on: Today at 09:55:00 pm »
Handball but was outside the area
