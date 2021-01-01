Fuck off Newcastle, fuck off and go down.
Surely a draw and long term injuries to St Maixmim and Wilson is the best result here?
This isnt a question with a correct answer. But can anyone name 5 CBS in the PL worse than Harry Maguire?Lets say each team has 4 CBs in and around the first team thats a total of 80. I reckon there are 75 better players in that position. Ill give you 1 - Varane!
Injury to players is not something i cheer about.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
So Newcastle are attacking and a Manc player has a non-head related 'injury' and then runs off And the ref blows up to stop the Newcastle attack?Sounds legit, not llike he's fucking bent at all
Yeah but we all want Newcastle relegated?
Man Utd 90th minute winner off Ronaldos right testicleTyler would cream himself
Hes gonna do it isnt he? Hes gonna score the winner and do the celebration?
The Everton squad Mlud
Mancs have had some luck in this game.
Noticed this and didn't afford Newcastle the same luxury when Saint Maximim went down in midfield.
