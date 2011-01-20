« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Festive & NY Fixtures  (Read 8457 times)

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,203
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 09:37:25 pm »
Really entertaining game of football this Brighton v Brentford game.

Logged
I like cats

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
  • Scousers Rule
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 09:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 09:37:25 pm
Really entertaining game of football this Brighton v Brentford game.



Ruined only by the twat in the crowd who keeps screaming.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
  • Scousers Rule
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:51:10 pm
i'm gonna check the fridge for a snack, anyone want anything?

Bit late on this but yeah, have you got any cheese ?
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,203
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 09:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:41:54 pm
Ruined only by the twat in the crowd who keeps screaming.

I watch 99% of my games with the volume muted, so no worries there :)
Logged
I like cats

Offline lamad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:10:58 pm
Brighton-Brentford as the last match of Christmas night is the closest experience to heaven.
It's nice to just relax and watch a game without getting angry about it being a wankfest for, take your pick, City/Mancs/Chelsea/Spurs or feeling just plain sick watching someone like Kane, so just the right thing to end Boxing Day footy. With Lallana as the cherry on top (till he was subbed, but had a very good night).  ;D
Logged

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,127
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:07:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 09:49:58 pm
I watch 99% of my games with the volume muted, so no worries there :)
To be honest, I'd watch 99% of your games with the volume muted, too :D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,971
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 10:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 09:41:54 pm
Ruined only by the twat in the crowd who keeps screaming.
He's on loan from the bitters.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,345
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Premier League Festive Fixtures (28 December to 3rd January 2022)
« Reply #327 on: Today at 12:22:30 pm »
Hello everyone. I hope you are all well.

I thought I would do a premier league match thread that covers all the remaining festive games up till the new year in one thread. I will update if games get called off for Covid related reasons.

Enjoy  :)

Tuesday 28 December 2021

All widweek games are being shown on Amazon Prime Video for this round of games.

15:00 Crystal Palace v Norwich
15:00 Southampton v Spurs
15:00 Watford v West Ham
20:00 Leicester v Liverpool

Wednesday 29 December 2021

19:30 Chelsea v Brighton
20:15 Brentford v Man City

Thursday 30 December 2021

19:30 Everton v Newcastle
20:15 Man Utd v Burnley

Saturday 1 January 2022

12:30 Arsenal v Man City (BT Sport 1)
15: 00 Leicester v Norwich
15:00 Watford v Spurs
17:30 Crystal Palace v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Sunday 2 January 2022

14:00 Brentford v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)
14:00 Everton v Brighton
14:00 Leeds v Burnley
14:00 Southampton v Newcastle
16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Monday 3 January 2022

17:30 Man Utd v Wolves (Sky Sports)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:19 pm by scouseman »
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures (28 December to 3rd January 2022)
« Reply #328 on: Today at 12:32:58 pm »
May as well add in tonight's game, Plucky Newcastle against the maruding Mancs.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,682
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures (28 December to 3rd January 2022)
« Reply #329 on: Today at 03:24:11 pm »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,628
  • sunny meadows
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #330 on: Today at 04:03:20 pm »
I'm probably not the only one who wants a Man Utd victory tonight?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,029
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #331 on: Today at 04:47:48 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on Today at 04:03:20 pm
I'm probably not the only one who wants a Man Utd victory tonight?

I don't want Saudi Arabia to win another game until the end of time.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #332 on: Today at 05:37:03 pm »
Newcy are going down no matter what.  I want them to get a win tonight, it might make all the Ralf-is-God idiots STFU.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,168
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #333 on: Today at 05:45:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:37:03 pm
Newcy are going down no matter what.  I want them to get a win tonight, it might make all the Ralf-is-God idiots STFU.

Who gives a shit?  The United sycophants will fawn over the club no matter who is in charge, and fill the airwaves with their drivel regardless. United have had more comebacks over the past 10 years than Dracula, and they've each ended about as well.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #334 on: Today at 05:49:24 pm »
I predict that United will drop points tonight.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #335 on: Today at 05:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:45:01 pm
Who gives a shit?  The United sycophants will fawn over the club no matter who is in charge, and fill the airwaves with their drivel regardless. United have had more comebacks over the past 10 years than Dracula, and they've each ended about as well.
the current media fawning (nothing new there of course) annoys the piss out of me.

Newcy are gonna go down even if they win.

do you want MU to get any confidence, never mind 3 points?  I certainly don't.  I want MU to suffer in every way imaginable, every game they play.
Logged

Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,093
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #336 on: Today at 06:32:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:59:40 pm
the current media fawning (nothing new there of course) annoys the piss out of me.

Newcy are gonna go down even if they win.

do you want MU to get any confidence, never mind 3 points?  I certainly don't.  I want MU to suffer in every way imaginable, every game they play.

Chances are they will win anyway regardless, considering who they are playing and that they are fresh and ready to go after a nice break! So no point being wound up when it happens - just think of the positive outcome - it is another step closer to relegtion for the Saudis.

I find the whole Rangnick thing funny to be honest. Having followed a league that hed been involved in for a long long time, I have heard more fawning and hype and hysteria about him in a few short weeks in this league than I have in years and years in Bundesliga. 

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #337 on: Today at 06:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 06:32:40 pm
Chances are they will win anyway regardless, considering who they are playing and that they are fresh and ready to go after a nice break! So no point being wound up when it happens - just think of the positive outcome - it is another step closer to relegtion for the Saudis.

I find the whole Rangnick thing funny to be honest. Having followed a league that hed been involved in for a long long time, I have heard more fawning and hype and hysteria about him in a few short weeks in this league than I have in years and years in Bundesliga. 

Note whom he replaced.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,045
Re: Festive & NY Fixtures
« Reply #338 on: Today at 06:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:49:24 pm
I predict that United will drop points tonight.

They have the man who invented football in charge. No chance.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 