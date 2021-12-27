« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)  (Read 5491 times)

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,373
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #240 on: Today at 06:02:56 pm »
Petty Cash.
Logged
AHA!

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #241 on: Today at 06:03:05 pm »

Aston Villa [1] - 0 Chelsea; Reece James own-goal 29' - https://streamwo.com/file/61c8ad4a98979

Aston Villa 1 - [1] Chelsea; Jorginho penalty 34' - https://streamwo.com/file/61c8adacf404c

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 05:49:38 pm
Villa love that long ball over the top.

Seems to be a good weapon against Chelsea, we have the pace to use it too.
Logged

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #243 on: Today at 06:03:49 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:02:56 pm
Petty Cash.

That wasn't very cash money of him.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,967
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #244 on: Today at 06:04:13 pm »
Why would you even try that challenge?  What a moron.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,002
  • Truthiness
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #245 on: Today at 06:05:18 pm »
Dirty Cash, I don't want you, I don't need you.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,613
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #246 on: Today at 06:05:39 pm »
You have to wonder about the IQ of certain footballers like Cash.

Jorginho's penalties are terrible, they're not even in the corner. I'm surprised he scores as many.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,416
  • Italians do it better
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #247 on: Today at 06:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:05:39 pm
You have to wonder about the IQ of certain footballers like Cash.

Jorginho's penalties are terrible, they're not even in the corner. I'm surprised he scores as many.
Or maybe, I don't know, made an error of judgment like every footballer who has set foot on a football pitch has done?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #248 on: Today at 06:12:14 pm »
Villa look dangerous.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #249 on: Today at 06:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:09:29 pm
Or maybe, I don't know, made an error of judgment like every footballer who has set foot on a football pitch has done?

Lol so very true.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #250 on: Today at 06:17:18 pm »
Villa have been by far the better team this half. Unfortunately they look almost as blunt as Chelsea. They've had some half decent positions but made nothing of them.
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #251 on: Today at 06:23:14 pm »
Are Chelsea the new Man U?  They get at least one goal from a penalty every match it seems...
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,416
  • Italians do it better
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #252 on: Today at 06:23:49 pm »
Don't think Watkins and Ings work well together. Both are good, mobile strikers, but don't have enough to their games to be effective in wide areas.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,753
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Premier League Fixtures Gameweek 19 (Boxing Day 26th-27 December 2021)
« Reply #253 on: Today at 06:26:14 pm »
Does Thierry Henry keeps saying, roll up your dick?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 