Poll

What is the biggest problem that you can see about PGMOL and its officials?

They Get too many things wrong
Mike Riley isn't very good
They aren't accountable
They are never punished for wrong calls thesedays
VAR isn't an external organisation outside the PGMOL
The referees aren't very good
There isn't enough diversity in referees - all white males of a similar age and background
Some referees lie about who they support so they can ref bigger teams
Some match-fixing looks like it's happening
There is no right to appeal from clubs that have been shafted
Some teams are clearly favoured and some teams are clearly not favoured
There is evidence (From Keith Hackett) that refs performance is no longer reviewed
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)  (Read 313 times)

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,132
  • Asterisks baby!
Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« on: Today at 11:04:11 am »
What do we think?
Logged
I like cats

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:06:24 am »
Some teams are favoured especially when half the refs seem to be from Manchester.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,736
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:10:09 am »
Need more than 3 votes ;D

Think I'd vote for all of them presuming the "not enough diversity" thing is code for too many mancs
Logged

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,862
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:23:36 am »
Honestly, too many options.

Starts right at the top, woeful and biased ex-referee is the head honcho. There's no incentive to improve, there's no comeuppance for any mistakes, referees are so rarely demoted, certain refs clearly favour certain teams, certain refs clearly go the other direction with certain teams, VAR doesn't work with this quality of referee, the few women who manage to get in are far better than their male counterparts. Etc etc. Its just an absolute clusterfuck, and we can all have this magic idea that the last week of the whole media finally agreeing on how shit they are changing anything but we know it wont.

You've got this absolutely embarrassing idea that numerous referees growing up in Manchester in the 80s and 90s all support Altrincham, Curzon Ashton and Staylbridge Celtic.

They've got this super technology to finally help them improve, and instead its become another tool to just back up their mates. It should be 'the referee obviously hasn't fully seen that clear error, I'll correct him' and instead it seems to be 'Oh Paul obviously saw it and decided it was only a booking, doesn't need correcting'.

You've got the two big sports broadcasters in the country with some of the most embarrassing, meme-worthy 'analysis' from two more absolutely awful ex-referees. 'Lets go to Peter Walton' 'Yep the referee has made the right call there, no red card' Decision is overturned 'Lets go to Peter Walton again' 'Yep, the referee is correct to overturn that decision, clear red, good refereeing' PGMOL later say it shouldn't have been a red card 'Lets go to Peter Walton' 'Yep exactly what I said, no red card should have been given, good refereeing though'.

It genuinely baffles me that more money isn't thrown at it. At the moment you've got absolute whelps like Paul fucking Tierney giving it the big one to Jurgen Klopp. The best manager in the world, the richest league in the world, the best players in the world, and the games are being decided by people who should be working in Wilkos.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,927
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:28:49 am »
I need 12 votes.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,203
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:54:46 am »
Is there an "all of the above" option?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,760
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:57:12 am »
It's a mix of the first SIX options
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,991
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:59:42 am »
They're too busy trying to cover for each other instead of admitting when they or their colleagues have made a mistake.  The clear and obvious error get out needs to be binned.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,542
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:14:45 pm »
The biggest issue is the inability of all the refs to even consider that they are not infallible and will make mistakes. If they accepted that, they would want to use VAR properly, and learn from it.

That sort of culture, and the change to it required, needs to come from the top - i.e. Mike Riley is the main problem.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:21:49 pm »
Personally? I think there's corruption. Theres so much money in the game, there has to be. Especially after the spurs game. That refs on the take in my opinion.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:37:34 pm »
I vote for all of the above.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,823
  • Kloppite
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:39:15 pm »
Only, 3 picks & no choice for all the above, as the refs are all of them in the poll.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,293
  • Dutch Class
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 12:14:45 pm
That sort of culture, and the change to it required, needs to come from the top - i.e. Mike Riley is the main problem.

Definitely.
Logged

Online Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,582
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:50:16 pm »
Doesnt Gallagher usually fall back on Theyre all trained

Well the training/trainer is obviously shit then because they all make the same mistakes to varying degrees.  Its pretty much pointless reviewing performances if the training/trainer is crap and telling them the wrong things in the first place.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:56:53 pm »
The whole system needs scrapping and rebuilding. The only possible way to get unbiased refs is to bring them from abroad.
There needs to be some transparency , the discussions between the officials need to be broadcast and they should be made to explain contentious issues after the game.

At the moment they just do whatever the fuck the want then just stand there with a smug look on their face when the managers are trying to talk to them.
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,102
Re: Ruffaroos and the POGMuL (Max 3 votes)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:14:23 pm »
Every option on the list 🤬
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 