Honestly, too many options.



Starts right at the top, woeful and biased ex-referee is the head honcho. There's no incentive to improve, there's no comeuppance for any mistakes, referees are so rarely demoted, certain refs clearly favour certain teams, certain refs clearly go the other direction with certain teams, VAR doesn't work with this quality of referee, the few women who manage to get in are far better than their male counterparts. Etc etc. Its just an absolute clusterfuck, and we can all have this magic idea that the last week of the whole media finally agreeing on how shit they are changing anything but we know it wont.



You've got this absolutely embarrassing idea that numerous referees growing up in Manchester in the 80s and 90s all support Altrincham, Curzon Ashton and Staylbridge Celtic.



They've got this super technology to finally help them improve, and instead its become another tool to just back up their mates. It should be 'the referee obviously hasn't fully seen that clear error, I'll correct him' and instead it seems to be 'Oh Paul obviously saw it and decided it was only a booking, doesn't need correcting'.



You've got the two big sports broadcasters in the country with some of the most embarrassing, meme-worthy 'analysis' from two more absolutely awful ex-referees. 'Lets go to Peter Walton' 'Yep the referee has made the right call there, no red card' Decision is overturned 'Lets go to Peter Walton again' 'Yep, the referee is correct to overturn that decision, clear red, good refereeing' PGMOL later say it shouldn't have been a red card 'Lets go to Peter Walton' 'Yep exactly what I said, no red card should have been given, good refereeing though'.



It genuinely baffles me that more money isn't thrown at it. At the moment you've got absolute whelps like Paul fucking Tierney giving it the big one to Jurgen Klopp. The best manager in the world, the richest league in the world, the best players in the world, and the games are being decided by people who should be working in Wilkos.