« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The New Parent Thread  (Read 167 times)

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,319
The New Parent Thread
« on: Today at 10:18:46 am »
Got our first born due in just under 7 weeks and as prepared as you think you are, you always have that niggling feeling that youre going to miss something, or forget to take something the hospital, or forget to do something around the house before the baby is on the way home.

So thought Id make this thread in the hope that people can offer advice on things that midwives may not always tell you and your partner, what to take the hospital, experiences of bringing the baby home, how you can help each other settle in with this new little human living with you ect.

Im ready to rip my hair out (what little is left!) with the stress that its bringing so far, but itll all be worth it in the end.

Apologies if theres another thread like this, didnt find one in a search.
Logged

Offline ScottishKopite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • YNWA
Re: The New Parent Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:56:25 am »
Cheers mate!

I will be experience this in April.
Logged

Online CaseRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
Re: The New Parent Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:08:11 am »
Sleep as much as possible now. Then again in 18 years.
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,106
Re: The New Parent Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:09:30 am »
If the Missus isn't breastfeeding, take some Aptamil 1 formula pre made bottles with you to the hospital, just in case they don't provide food, we got caught out by this with our second, I was scrabbling around Salford at 9pm on a Sunday hunting for food.

Do not put the baby in bed with you when feeding during the night, it's so easy to fall asleep and roll on them. I started feeding the first in bed, finished his bottle, next thing I know was I woke up 3 hours later, shit myself but luckily he was on top of the covers. Never did it again.

This is personal choice, but we never gave ours dummies. Kids don't need them and we never went through the chaos of not being able to find them, or weaning them off them, that other parents do.

Take millions of photos.

Enjoy it, don't stress, it's ace being a Dad.
Logged

Online CaseRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 347
Re: The New Parent Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:57:21 am »
All the above is great advice.

My wife packed up a snack bag to help keep her going through labour. She went through about 3 bags of Haribo tangfastics with both of ours!

Dont forget to eat yourself so you dont pass out as you need to be able to back your partner up and advocate for her if needed. Listen to the docs etc but dont be afraid to question if things dont feel right. Both our kids had challenging births + 30 hours and emergency c section then forceps delivery on the 2nd so make sure to speak up for your partner when needed, especially if she is out of it on drugs! Also, have a go on the gas and air! Brilliant stuff!

In terms of getting them home, practice putting your car seat in your car a few times. Can be tricky till you get the hang of it! The drive home will be the most careful drive you have ever done.

Like the post before, dont stress and get stuck in to all of it.

Good luck to you both.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:44:25 pm by CaseRed »
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,106
Re: The New Parent Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:01:05 pm »
One from Kesey

Quote from: kesey on December  4, 2021, 12:10:16 pm
That's just reminded me of the time when my daughters Mum went into labour. I text everyone then my cousin texts back saying at the birth make sure you stand in the Kop and not the Anny Road.

 :lmao

Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,822
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The New Parent Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:02:15 pm »
Further to the above about Aptamil 1 formula milk, whether or not you do plan to breastfeed take some. With our first, they wouldn't latch. Luckily, our hospital had some formula but I had to go get some more.

Whatever you birth plan, prepare to have that quickly thrown out the window because all manner of things can happen when it is go time. Our first was a marathon, with our second the nurse was lucky to catch them  ;D

Like the others say, try not to stress you'll be surprised by how much comes naturally/instinctively to you and the child.
Logged

Online debs the hall with boughs of holly

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The New Parent Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:06:40 pm »
Have a rocking chair in the nursery for night feeds.

Trust your instincts not a manual and try to have a proper routine for you all, not just baby.

Have fun and enjoy the experience, they're not as fragile or breakable as they seem if you're normal parents  ;D

Oh and those crazy hormones mum has been experiencing don't disappear overnight so tread carefully 😂
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,007
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The New Parent Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:19:35 pm »
Yeah, good luck. :D

Youll be great. Youll probably stress over lots of things but thats just normal. Youll have a second and realise that actually having one wasnt so tricky. :D

Ultimately babies cry a lot. And nearly all the time its absolutely fine. You just have to work out if theyre hungry, cold, hot etc. But dont be alarmed when they scream the house down.

I remember feeling a bit useless and out of my depth in the first couple of weeks. But I just tried to make myself as useful as I could for the wife and make sure she was ok. It gets easier as you go along.

All in all, enjoy it though. Ive made that sound like it was completely traumatic and thats not the case at all. Youll smash it.
Logged

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,152
Re: The New Parent Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:19:42 pm »
When our daughter was born I used to go to work an hour earlier so I could get a quick kip in.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 