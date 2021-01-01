If the Missus isn't breastfeeding, take some Aptamil 1 formula pre made bottles with you to the hospital, just in case they don't provide food, we got caught out by this with our second, I was scrabbling around Salford at 9pm on a Sunday hunting for food.
Do not put the baby in bed with you when feeding during the night, it's so easy to fall asleep and roll on them. I started feeding the first in bed, finished his bottle, next thing I know was I woke up 3 hours later, shit myself but luckily he was on top of the covers. Never did it again.
This is personal choice, but we never gave ours dummies. Kids don't need them and we never went through the chaos of not being able to find them, or weaning them off them, that other parents do.
Take millions of photos.
Enjoy it, don't stress, it's ace being a Dad.