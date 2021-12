I got this wheel: https://fanatec.com/au-en/steering-wheels/csl-elite-steering-wheel-mclaren-gt3-v2?gclid=Cj0KCQiAq7COBhC2ARIsANsPATEb_q-B0hKtzpIwe2-8fNAPFAv5tXzNMv9-bqj8pfMEgzTDH2BALMAaAneOEALw_wcB I use a Rift S currently, though I am going to upgrade in the future, probably to a Reverb G2. That won't be until I upgrade my GPU though as I'm currently on a 5700xt, which will struggle with the higher resolution of the G2. The Rift S still looks pretty damned good though in AMS2. As for the 'how long without issues' question, a pretty long time. It can start to get a little uncomfortable after a couple of hours, but I usually just loosen it at that point. Did around 4 hours non-stop last night on the Nordschleife no bother.And yeah, the weather in AMS 2 is brilliant. As well as the historic weather option or random you can also choose an option to have up to 4 weather slots of your choice for your race and scale them to your liking over the race, with the track evolving accordingly. There's also a time acceleration option so you can set it (for example) for a 1 hour race with x24 time acceleration and do a LeMans type event if you wish. It really is boss watching it get dark at somewhere like Spa, racing through the night and then having the sun come up. One of my fave things to do in the sim.