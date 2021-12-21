« previous next »
Sim Racing
December 21, 2021, 08:43:06 pm
Anybody into this?

Had a go of my mates wheel on Assetto Corsa a while back and I dont think I want to ever play a car game with a controller again.

I dont have a pc but I would like one for gran tourism 7 and Assetto Corsa competizione which is being updated for ps5 so should be a lot closer to the pc version.
Re: Sim Racing
December 23, 2021, 03:19:07 am
 Sim racing is for nerds like this guy:

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4ayE2KPPT78" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4ayE2KPPT78</a>


 And to answer your question, yeah, I've gone right down the rabbit hole with it and have done hundreds and hundreds of laps on some of my favorite tracks such as Spa.  Recently upgraded to a direct-drive Mclaren GT3 replica wheel and load cell pedals and it's the dog's bollocks.  I couldn't go back to a controller or 'arcade racers' now either.  The real pièce de résistance is VR.  Automobilista 2 (currently my favorite sim) in VR with a good wheel is just out of this world.  You're just 'there' and really do start to lose the 'reality line'.  Outbreak yourself on the Nordschleife and your sphincer tightens up.   ;D


ACC is bloody good, but runs like shit in VR, so I don't play it that much these days.  Being an elitist dick, I don't consider Gran Turismo a proper sim as the physics are too far off the real thing.   
Re: Sim Racing
December 27, 2021, 01:17:47 am
Yeah gt sport isnt really a proper sim but I enjoy it with a controller so hopefully it will be better with a wheel. I have the the fanatec csl PlayStation version ordered with the load cell and boost kit. Still havent decided on a cockpit yet but leaning towards the gt omega titan as I like the tubular design and small footprint.

Was surprised at the sound of acc, never heard anything like it. Its absolutely useless with a controller though.

If I get anymore into it I will get a pc but for now it will just be ps5.
Re: Sim Racing
December 27, 2021, 06:32:28 am
Couldn't help but laugh at "if I get any more into it" after you've already gone straight to direct drive and a cockpit.   ;D

 And yeah, ACC sounds are boss.  Never tried it with a controller, but can imagine that it's...not good. 
Re: Sim Racing
December 27, 2021, 08:43:41 am
There is a Sim thread already open..
Re: Sim Racing
December 27, 2021, 06:49:58 pm
Quote from: Darren G on December 27, 2021, 06:32:28 am
Couldn't help but laugh at "if I get any more into it" after you've already gone straight to direct drive and a cockpit.   ;D

 And yeah, ACC sounds are boss.  Never tried it with a controller, but can imagine that it's...not good. 
Haha yeah, it escalated fairly quickly. Thing is a decent pc and monitor and the price would more than double what Im already spending.
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on December 27, 2021, 08:43:41 am
There is a Sim thread already open..
Its a bit to general I thought and there was no mention of sim racing so felt it could use its own thread. There is single titles with their own thread so why not!
Re: Sim Racing
Yesterday at 09:38:56 pm
Quote from: Darren G on December 23, 2021, 03:19:07 am
Sim racing is for nerds like this guy:

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4ayE2KPPT78" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4ayE2KPPT78</a>


 And to answer your question, yeah, I've gone right down the rabbit hole with it and have done hundreds and hundreds of laps on some of my favorite tracks such as Spa.  Recently upgraded to a direct-drive Mclaren GT3 replica wheel and load cell pedals and it's the dog's bollocks.  I couldn't go back to a controller or 'arcade racers' now either.  The real pièce de résistance is VR.  Automobilista 2 (currently my favorite sim) in VR with a good wheel is just out of this world.  You're just 'there' and really do start to lose the 'reality line'.  Outbreak yourself on the Nordschleife and your sphincer tightens up.   ;D


ACC is bloody good, but runs like shit in VR, so I don't play it that much these days.  Being an elitist dick, I don't consider Gran Turismo a proper sim as the physics are too far off the real thing.   
Forgot to ask.. what vr headset do you use and what dd wheel did you get? Im assuming one of the fanatec ones as thats what the mclaren wheel is from I think?

Also how long can you use the vr headset for without issues? Ive the PlayStation one but there is nothing proper for it and its not as good as the pc versions as far as I know.

Was watching a video of automobilista 2 and you could pick the date for the track which has the weather from that day.  yer man picked the day at spa during this seasons f1, haha.
Re: Sim Racing
Today at 04:35:24 am
I got this wheel: https://fanatec.com/au-en/steering-wheels/csl-elite-steering-wheel-mclaren-gt3-v2?gclid=Cj0KCQiAq7COBhC2ARIsANsPATEb_q-B0hKtzpIwe2-8fNAPFAv5tXzNMv9-bqj8pfMEgzTDH2BALMAaAneOEALw_wcB

I use a Rift S currently, though I am going to upgrade in the future, probably to a Reverb G2.  That won't be until I upgrade my GPU though as I'm currently on a 5700xt, which will struggle with the higher resolution of the G2.  The Rift S still looks pretty damned good though in AMS2.  As for the 'how long without issues' question, a pretty long time.  It can start to get a little uncomfortable after a couple of hours, but I usually just loosen it at that point.  Did around 4 hours non-stop last night on the Nordschleife no bother.

And yeah, the weather in AMS 2 is brilliant.  As well as the historic weather option or random you can also choose an option to have up to 4 weather slots of your choice for your race and scale them to your liking over the race, with the track evolving accordingly.  There's also a time acceleration option so you can set it (for example) for a 1 hour race with x24 time acceleration and do a LeMans type event if you wish.  It really is boss watching it get dark at somewhere like Spa, racing through the night and then having the sun come up. One of my fave things to do in the sim.     
