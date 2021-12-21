<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4ayE2KPPT78" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4ayE2KPPT78</a>

Sim racing is for nerds like this guy:And to answer your question, yeah, I've gone right down the rabbit hole with it and have done hundreds and hundreds of laps on some of my favorite tracks such as Spa. Recently upgraded to a direct-drive Mclaren GT3 replica wheel and load cell pedals and it's the dog's bollocks. I couldn't go back to a controller or 'arcade racers' now either. The real pièce de résistance is VR. Automobilista 2 (currently my favorite sim) in VR with a good wheel is just out of this world. You're just 'there' and really do start to lose the 'reality line'. Outbreak yourself on the Nordschleife and your sphincer tightens up.ACC is bloody good, but runs like shit in VR, so I don't play it that much these days. Being an elitist dick, I don't consider Gran Turismo a proper sim as the physics are too far off the real thing.