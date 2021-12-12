« previous next »
Author Topic: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)  (Read 87 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« on: Today at 03:24:32 pm »
Thanks for the answers to quiz 1, I'll keep this one simple and a bit more open ended and co-operative

Remember this only applies to players who player for Shankly or after

1. Liverpool Players who have had close relatives (ie cousin or closer) who have played professional football (The LFC Player must have played 10 games)      (I can think of 15 straight off obvious, there are likely to be obscure ones though)


2. Liverpool players who have a double letter combination in their surname (played 100 games or more)      (there are at least 30)                (ie KLOPP)


3. Liverpool players (again 100 games or more) whose surname can be used properly in a sentence (ie not as a name, not the phonetic version)     

(So incorrect Everton/United equivalents would be "He was not so Keane on playing in Blue" or "My Father was a Coleman" or "Don't let Paul Scholes suck your Tosun" or "Don't let Ryan take your wife to Giggs")

Whereas "It should be a LAW that VAR refs try their BEST" is fine

Feel free to put them in an appropriate sentence

Again, I can spot 13 straight off



Just for fun
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:26:12 pm »
Christmas Quiz 2: Electric Bugaloo
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:32:46 pm »
2.
Grobbelaar
Gerrard
Carragher
Hyypia
Keegan
Finnan
Riise
Ruddock
Redknapp
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Christmas Quiz 2 (NEW)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:33:41 pm »
1. Rob Jones (Bill Jones - grandfather), Steven Gerrard (Anthony Gerrard - cousin)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:38:01 pm »
1)

Alex Oxlade--Chamberlain (Mark Chamberlain - father))
Alec Watson (Dave Watson - brother)
Kenny Dalglish (Paul Dalglish - son)
Rigobert Song (Alex Song - uncle)
Jamie Redknapp (Harry Redknapp - son)
Thiago (Mazinho - son)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:40:08 pm »
1 -

Tony Hately - Mark Hately
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:40:08 pm
1 -

Tony Hately - Mark Hately

That was the first one I thought of and then forgot!

Alan Hansen (cant remember his brothers name but he also played for Partick).
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:44:22 pm »
1.  Michael Owen - his Dad played for the Blues
