Thanks for the answers to quiz 1, I'll keep this one simple and a bit more open ended and co-operative



Remember this only applies to players who player for Shankly or after



1. Liverpool Players who have had close relatives (ie cousin or closer) who have played professional football (The LFC Player must have played 10 games) (I can think of 15 straight off obvious, there are likely to be obscure ones though)





2. Liverpool players who have a double letter combination in their surname (played 100 games or more) (there are at least 30) (ie KLOPP)





3. Liverpool players (again 100 games or more) whose surname can be used properly in a sentence (ie not as a name, not the phonetic version)



(So incorrect Everton/United equivalents would be "He was not so Keane on playing in Blue" or "My Father was a Coleman" or "Don't let Paul Scholes suck your Tosun" or "Don't let Ryan take your wife to Giggs" )



Whereas "It should be a LAW that VAR refs try their BEST " is fine



Feel free to put them in an appropriate sentence



Again, I can spot 13 straight off







Just for fun