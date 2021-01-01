« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December  (Read 13457 times)

Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #280 on: Today at 07:20:37 pm »
Quote from: S'mas day on Today at 07:17:59 pm
Any chance Origi isnt being risked because hes about to be sold?
None I'd have thought, especially with the Afcon just round the corner
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #281 on: Today at 07:21:25 pm »
This should be interesting to say the least
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,872
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #282 on: Today at 07:21:54 pm »
No chance that Origi is going anywhere with AFCON coming up, if he was fit he would have been out there for certain tonight.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,012
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #283 on: Today at 07:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 07:19:28 pm
Worth pointing out though that Leicester have been average at best and occasionally rather turd this season - 9th in the table is flattering to them. I'm sure their midseason break will have been disruptive, and interestingly the bookies still have us as narrow favourites. We're decent value at 2.40 for the win with some of them if that's your sort of thing.

Their first choice attacking players could make the difference but who knows. Might be a mad one like the Arsenal 5-5.
Logged

Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #284 on: Today at 07:24:07 pm »
We've got a strong midfield, if they can win that battle, we have a good chance. Minamino likes a goal in this Cup as well
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,593
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #285 on: Today at 07:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:46:34 pm
Leicester put a stronger side out than they will against City on Sunday (a full available side back against us on Tuesday).

Nicely rested as well like Spurs after not playing for 10 days.

Should be a good game anyway. Bradley and Koumetia a big test.

Not sure why anyone assumed they'd field a weakened team.
Of their upcoming 3 games, the two against us would be the most winnable or more likely to pick up points, taking into account our squad vs City's and the whole Covid situation.

And Klopp doesn't give a fig about domestic cup games unless they don't hamper the league or European matches.
And I'm fine with that. Use the cups to get players into form, show their qualities and development, gain experience.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,353
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #286 on: Today at 07:25:00 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:09:23 pm
Where is Origi?

One of those 'little issues' that ends up turning into a several week absence.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #287 on: Today at 07:27:16 pm »
Bit annoying to see us go strong(ish) against Milan and Porto but go as weak as we have tonight, but then I still wouldnt be shocked to see us win. Obviously I get the mitigating reasons with COViD but Im not convinced we couldnt have gone a touch stronger personally.
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,001
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #288 on: Today at 07:28:21 pm »
A near full strength Leicester team then go with the kids on Boxing Day then full strength against us again on Tuesday. Thanks a million Brendan enjoy your trip to Abu Dhabi
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,872
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
« Reply #289 on: Today at 07:28:29 pm »
Just been chuckling at the barcodes in the build up to the match on the stream I've got. I know they were playing City but fucking hell, they are shite. Anyway, up the fucking reds, let's get into this lot.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 