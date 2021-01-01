Can see where people are coming from with the shouts of playing the kids (and/or the tea ladies) but I actually think the way the fixtures fall make it likelier we have a somewhat strong team tonight. With only 48 hours between Leeds and Leicester, we'll undoubtedly see serious rotation in those two fixtures - and with Leicester the tougher of the two games, that means it'll be the stronger team of the two.



So yeah, we could play the kids tonight but realistically, most of our senior squad will only be capable of playing in one of the two upcoming league games. So those who aren't pencilled in for Leeds could well play tonight, to keep them in rhythm ahead of the Leicester league game next Tuesday.



With that in mind, I'd go something like Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Konate, Neco, Morton, Keita, Ox, Mane, Minamino, Firmino.



And following on from that, for Leeds I'd be looking at Ali, Neco, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Ox, Jota, Minamino, Salah and then for Leicester next Tuesday, could be Ali, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Mane, Firmino, Salah.



That would have Ali, Tsimikas and Salah as the only players being asked to pull double duty in the Christmas double header, which feels about right to me. But who knows, we may want more players to play twice, in which case they won't be involved tonight. While we play twice in three days on the 26th and 28th, the timing of the fixtures is kinder than it is to some clubs - a 12.30pm kickoff on Boxing Day followed by 8pm on the 28th, which allows for at least a bit more recovery time. A relative luxury compared to Arsenal, who play 3pm on Boxing Day and then 12.30 on the 28th!