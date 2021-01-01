« previous next »
Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December

fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,871
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #160 on: Today at 10:42:52 am
We seem to get that conversation every single game which isn't quite our biggest priority. We've had multiple CL dead rubbers where we've put out strong teams, played the likes of Salah, Mane, Konate, Diogo (uh oh) etc.

I'm sure its not high on the list of priorities, I'm also pretty sure he's still going to try and play a team capable of winning.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

ScottishKopite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #161 on: Today at 10:55:19 am
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:15:16 pm
Konate, Tsimikas and Milner shouldn't be anywhere near the 1st XI tonight.

Maybe Quansah CB tonight? I would even go as far as maybe starting Beck and Bradley at Left and Right back
rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,500
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #162 on: Today at 10:59:35 am
Amazes me that some want to see the likes of Mane and Salah for this. I get the calls for wanting to win it but weve been screwed over by the FA, Covid cases within the side mean we dont have certain players and then there is the stupid fixture congestion that despite multiple calls to protect players from injury nobody at the FA seem to want to do anything about. With all that in mind I really wouldnt mind if the kit man partnered the tea lady upfront and we protected our big hitters.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Barrowred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #163 on: Today at 11:21:07 am
I understand the need to rotate and also where the League Cup is in our list of priorities, but we should be putting out our strongest team possible obviously taking into account injuries, fatigue, covid etc.
Get through tonight and we have a good chance of making the final.
I also think the stadium full of people deserve that we should put out our strongest team out, taking into consideration the factors I have already said.

I bet the majority of people saying play the kids, tea lady etc aren't going tonight, and if they were they might have a different opinion.
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #164 on: Today at 11:22:34 am
Can see where people are coming from with the shouts of playing the kids (and/or the tea ladies) but I actually think the way the fixtures fall make it likelier we have a somewhat strong team tonight. With only 48 hours between Leeds and Leicester, we'll undoubtedly see serious rotation in those two fixtures - and with Leicester the tougher of the two games, that means it'll be the stronger team of the two.

So yeah, we could play the kids tonight but realistically, most of our senior squad will only be capable of playing in one of the two upcoming league games. So those who aren't pencilled in for Leeds could well play tonight, to keep them in rhythm ahead of the Leicester league game next Tuesday.

With that in mind, I'd go something like Kelleher, Trent, Gomez, Konate, Neco, Morton, Keita, Ox, Mane, Minamino, Firmino.

And following on from that, for Leeds I'd be looking at Ali, Neco, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Ox, Jota, Minamino, Salah and then for Leicester next Tuesday, could be Ali, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Mane, Firmino, Salah.

That would have Ali, Tsimikas and Salah as the only players being asked to pull double duty in the Christmas double header, which feels about right to me. But who knows, we may want more players to play twice, in which case they won't be involved tonight. While we play twice in three days on the 26th and 28th, the timing of the fixtures is kinder than it is to some clubs - a 12.30pm kickoff on Boxing Day followed by 8pm on the 28th, which allows for at least a bit more recovery time.  A relative luxury compared to Arsenal, who play 3pm on Boxing Day and then 12.30 on the 28th!
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #165 on: Today at 12:07:42 pm
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:21:07 am
I understand the need to rotate and also where the League Cup is in our list of priorities, but we should be putting out our strongest team possible obviously taking into account injuries, fatigue, covid etc.
Get through tonight and we have a good chance of making the final.
I also think the stadium full of people deserve that we should put out our strongest team out, taking into consideration the factors I have already said.

I bet the majority of people saying play the kids, tea lady etc aren't going tonight, and if they were they might have a different opinion.

Which would be a bigger incentive if it wasn't for the nonsense of a double leg semi final in January in the middle of another massive Covid wave and while we've got key players away at AFCON.

I want to see us win something this season though. This could be our best chance, stopping Man City in the other comps is so difficult with the resources they have, especially to navigate these freakish seasons.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,537
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #166 on: Today at 12:21:40 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 10:42:52 am
We seem to get that conversation every single game which isn't quite our biggest priority. We've had multiple CL dead rubbers where we've put out strong teams, played the likes of Salah, Mane, Konate, Diogo (uh oh) etc.

I'm sure its not high on the list of priorities, I'm also pretty sure he's still going to try and play a team capable of winning.

Don't think Klopp's got even the smallest amount of interest in going through to be honest - not sure how much more he needs to do to show his utter derision for the competition. I'm not sure there's even a single quote from him saying he'd like to win it... he doesn't even show up to talk about it :)
When pressed on this or the FA cup he always runs out the 'respect for the competition and we'll try to win the game' line... and then picks the kids ...

A two legged semi final at the time of year where his squad is historically always at its weakest to try and win something he doesn't care about and the knock on effect on CL and PL games...while trying to show we're taking it seriously must be a nightmare for him to navigate
No idea what team we'll put out but I'd wager the only reason anyone near the first team will play is if they need the minutes from a conditioning pov
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #167 on: Today at 12:27:39 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:21:40 pm
Don't think Klopp's got even the smallest amount of interest in going through to be honest - not sure how much more he needs to do to show his utter derision for the competition. I'm not sure there's even a single quote from him saying he'd like to win it... he doesn't even show up to talk about it :)
When pressed on this or the FA cup he always runs out the 'respect for the competition and we'll try to win the game' line... and then picks the kids ...

A two legged semi final at the time of year where his squad is historically always at its weakest to try and win something he doesn't care about and the knock on effect on CL and PL games...while trying to show we're taking it seriously must be a nightmare for him to navigate
No idea what team we'll put out but I'd wager the only reason anyone near the first team will play is if they need the minutes from a conditioning pov

The usual complaint he's got about the League Cup is having a two leg semi final which is unnecessary. That'll be more pronounced this season with AFCON on and  record cases of Covid.

He was a bit enthused about it last season when it was one leg (Virg even played the early round games) but we went out on pens to Arsenal after Arteta parked the bus.

He'll pick a team tonight to win though, as he did the last two CL games. It was only the Villa game where he had no choice but to throw it and Shrewsbury the same (although we won anyway).

We've been really unlucky with draws under Klopp. We'd have made more semis and finals if we didn't keep getting tough draws while City get bums. The one time City drew anyone of note before a final, or semi at least, and they go out to West Ham.

Even Arsenal this season, getting Wimbledon and then Sunderland at home in the quarters.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,871
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #168 on: Today at 12:28:26 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:21:40 pm
Don't think Klopp's got even the smallest amount of interest in going through to be honest - not sure how much more he needs to do to show his utter derision for the competition. I'm not sure there's even a single quote from him saying he'd like to win it... he doesn't even show up to talk about it :)
When pressed on this or the FA cup he always runs out the 'respect for the competition and we'll try to win the game' line... and then picks the kids ...

A two legged semi final at the time of year where his squad is historically always at its weakest to try and win something he doesn't care about and the knock on effect on CL and PL games...while trying to show we're taking it seriously must be a nightmare for him to navigate
No idea what team we'll put out but I'd wager the only reason anyone near the first team will play is if they need the minutes from a conditioning pov

He never does for the domestic cups, grooming Pep gradually.

He doesn't really just 'pick the kids' he generally picks a few kids who are more 'first team ready', a few in need of minutes, and one or two first teamers. Which I expect we'll see tonight (Kelleher, Neco, Gomez, Konate, Beck, Morton, Ox, Keita, Minamino, Firmino, Origi or something similar). I mean I'd love him to just fuck it off because I don't think its a particularly important competition, but he rarely picks a team that suggests he doesnt want to go through.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,996
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #169 on: Today at 12:46:01 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 10:42:52 am
We seem to get that conversation every single game which isn't quite our biggest priority. We've had multiple CL dead rubbers where we've put out strong teams, played the likes of Salah, Mane, Konate, Diogo (uh oh) etc.

I'm sure its not high on the list of priorities, I'm also pretty sure he's still going to try and play a team capable of winning.
Klopp always makes clear to stress the financial reward of winning those dead rubbers. I expect us to put out a weaker team than those games. I just don't think he thinks the League Cup is worth it. If the fixture list wasn't so congested and we had a Man City squad for sure
fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,871
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #170 on: Today at 12:50:18 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:46:01 pm
Klopp always makes clear to stress the financial reward of winning those dead rubbers. I expect us to put out a weaker team than those games. I just don't think he thinks the League Cup is worth it.

The only time he's ever just played the kids was Villa when we literally had no other choice.

Leicester are a decent team. He's not going to just chuck the U23s in for slaughter in a 1/4 final, regardless of what we've got coming up (and particularly as we have a four day break which is a pretty big one at this time of year).
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #171 on: Today at 12:55:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:07:42 pm
Which would be a bigger incentive if it wasn't for the nonsense of a double leg semi final in January in the middle of another massive Covid wave and while we've got key players away at AFCON.

I want to see us win something this season though. This could be our best chance, stopping Man City in the other comps is so difficult with the resources they have, especially to navigate these freakish seasons.

Im sure theyre considering one leg for the semi final

Realistically, this may be our best chance to win something this season. As close as we are to city, the prem will be a hard slog now with the AFCONs
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,366
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #172 on: Today at 01:01:13 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 12:50:18 pm
The only time he's ever just played the kids was Villa when we literally had no other choice.

Leicester are a decent team. He's not going to just chuck the U23s in for slaughter in a 1/4 final, regardless of what we've got coming up (and particularly as we have a four day break which is a pretty big one at this time of year).

If we're talking literal teenage-only teams then I'll agree - but think he regularly puts out teams like you said above. Ready youngsters, squad players fghting for a place, squad players needing conditioning and senior head(s) who can handle the extra half/game. But next in line before putting in the plaers we need to preserve for higher priority games are behind the guys from the u23s who might not be ready, as far as I've seen it in the domestic cups.

Just as an aside I looked up some of those early cup teams Klopp put out (remembered there was a Jose Enrique captaincy and was curious to see the squad). Check out these line ups ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/35299326
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/35155398
VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #173 on: Today at 01:05:06 pm
Prize money for winning a champions league group stage game is 2.8million. There is actually no prize money in the league cup until the semi finals.

Semi-finals - £25,000
Runners-up - £50,000
Winners - £100,000

Of course that doesn't factor in gate receipts or television deals but even with those factored in, it's still very low.

kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #174 on: Today at 01:50:47 pm
Is this game really not being broadcast in the UK? I find that staggering.
SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,837
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #175 on: Today at 01:52:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:07:42 pm
Which would be a bigger incentive if it wasn't for the nonsense of a double leg semi final in January in the middle of another massive Covid wave and while we've got key players away at AFCON.

I want to see us win something this season though. This could be our best chance, stopping Man City in the other comps is so difficult with the resources they have, especially to navigate these freakish seasons.

If Covid continues to bite, I could see that double leg reduced to a one off match. It is easily the most expendable extra game in the calendar
Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #176 on: Today at 02:00:54 pm
Top OP once again. Thanks Jackh.
SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #177 on: Today at 02:08:58 pm
Klopp has made it clear he sees this competition as a low priority.

putting out a strong team, while at the same time complaining about the need to protect his players from overwork and injury risk, would be a level of hypocrisy he simply doesn't possess.
ScottishKopite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #178 on: Today at 02:10:35 pm
Quote from: SP on Today at 01:52:33 pm
If Covid continues to bite, I could see that double leg reduced to a one off match. It is easily the most expendable extra game in the calendar

I heard this on the radio on the way home last night that it could be down to a 1 leg semi, I'm sure this was mentioned on the Arsenal v Sunderland game last night on Sky.

Fa Cup replays will be scrapped too.
Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,134
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #179 on: Today at 02:12:39 pm
I hope by late february I can do Klopp and Lijnders as that withnal and I meme: 'we've won the league cup by mistake'.

Fancy us to sneak it tonight. But that's what we'll need to do.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,537
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #180 on: Today at 02:22:30 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 01:05:06 pm
Prize money for winning a champions league group stage game is 2.8million. There is actually no prize money in the league cup until the semi finals.

Semi-finals - £25,000
Runners-up - £50,000
Winners - £100,000

Of course that doesn't factor in gate receipts or television deals but even with those factored in, it's still very low.



Win it and we can pay Mo for 2 days (not including goal bonuses obv)
tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,993
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #181 on: Today at 02:26:02 pm
It's going to be increasingly difficult (as if it wasn't already) to pick up trophies in this era of oil clubs, so it'd be good to be able to bank this one and keep the trophies rolling.  We should be favourites for the cup with City out.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,548
  • Bam!
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #182 on: Today at 02:29:10 pm
I'd like a mix.

Konate to start, Gomez is he is able to. Williams and Tsmiakas at fullback. Morton gets another game with Ox and Milner. Salah/Mane, Origi/Minamino and Firmino to get 60 minutes. Gordon on the bench to come on later and see what he can do.

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,366
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #183 on: Today at 02:29:27 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:26:02 pm
It's going to be increasingly difficult (as if it wasn't already) to pick up trophies in this era of oil clubs, so it'd be good to be able to bank this one and keep the trophies rolling.  We should be favourites for the cup with City out.

Speculating, but early favourites for me are Arsenal based on the (relative) strength of side they put out last night. Am assuming Chelsea will be much weaker, and us even more so
jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,279
  • JFT97
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #184 on: Today at 02:38:51 pm
Expecting Leicester to field a pretty strong team.  As much as I want us to progress in all the cup competitions, this one has next to no monetary value for the club and with Covid, current injuries and robbo's suspension, I hope we play the kids.

Gomez will probably get a run out to get some minutes on the pitch and possibly Bobby, hoping the rest of the team doesn't include any other regular starters.

fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,871
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #185 on: Today at 02:48:59 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:38:51 pm
Expecting Leicester to field a pretty strong team.  As much as I want us to progress in all the cup competitions, this one has next to no monetary value for the club and with Covid, current injuries and robbo's suspension, I hope we play the kids.

Gomez will probably get a run out to get some minutes on the pitch and possibly Bobby, hoping the rest of the team doesn't include any other regular starters.

It'll be interesting when the teams are announced, could be anything. They've got a fair few injuries themselves (Fofana and Justin definitely out, Soyuncu, Evans and Pereira all coming back from hamstring injuries) and a good amount who have been isolating.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,590
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool vs Leicester City (League Cup) - 19:45, Wednesday 22nd December
Reply #186 on: Today at 02:54:16 pm
Quote from: VVM on Today at 01:05:06 pm
Prize money for winning a champions league group stage game is 2.8million. There is actually no prize money in the league cup until the semi finals.

Semi-finals - £25,000
Runners-up - £50,000
Winners - £100,000

Of course that doesn't factor in gate receipts or television deals but even with those factored in, it's still very low.
That won't even cover the goal bonuses, so if we can't have any spectators we could make a loss.
I know money isn't the goal, but I'm pretty sure the owners have made clear to Klopp that PL and CL are far more important.
The status of the cup won't be helped by managers fielding mostly kids
